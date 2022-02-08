JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,065 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 93 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 7.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 770,522 with 11,378 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
As of February 3		Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 3
Adams69631379119
Alcorn959713613120
Amite3131645810
Attala47289919436
Benton2229464710
Bolivar893516225233
Calhoun447357447
Carroll2491485312
Chickasaw5392856315
Choctaw202328130
Claiborne210845469
Clarke40899913132
Clay488089415
Coahoma631511913814
Copiah695510110915
Covington690810116639
De Soto4855749813127
Forrest2132928536461
Franklin187635475
George693681769
Greene309751746
Grenada537712315532
Hancock1187114514322
Harrison5151161068183
Hinds51054721862140
Holmes430410112121
Humphreys197940369
Issaquena255900
Itawamba720012913524
Jackson3607741639943
Jasper467368462
Jefferson145835417
Jefferson Davis275347161
Jones2063127032146
Kemper2114455010
Lafayette1460817120257
Lamar167391486612
Lauderdale18154339499108
Lawrence346146282
Leake608210610317
Lee2587927322543
Leflore723315926957
Lincoln803615021143
Lowndes1713021830669
Madison2329630441672
Marion679312817324
Marshall97091576917
Monroe1066119919255
Montgomery2866679014
Neshoba1009322123261
Newton5747928916
Noxubee268047426
Oktibbeha1078415427240
Panola1021315310315
Pearl River1465425624942
Perry296958419
Pike912616917844
Pontotoc100191268813
Prentiss78509610215
Quitman15463000
Rankin3540444750869
Scott640710611919
Sharkey92722458
Simpson677013417220
Smith392566808
Stone52626810614
Sunflower566811513621
Tallahatchie313356507
Tate71111328019
Tippah706210112014
Tishomingo591611410328
Tunica246543204
Union926110913323
Walthall3466746914
Warren991119117538
Washington984918122442
Wayne5810798313
Webster3037586614
Wilkinson175743256
Winston49559813539
Yalobusha3962518422
Yazoo78679815220
Total770,52211,37812,2052,137

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.