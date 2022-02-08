JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,065 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 93 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 7.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 770,522 with 11,378 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
As of February 3
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 3
|Adams
|6963
|137
|91
|19
|Alcorn
|9597
|136
|131
|20
|Amite
|3131
|64
|58
|10
|Attala
|4728
|99
|194
|36
|Benton
|2229
|46
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|8935
|162
|252
|33
|Calhoun
|4473
|57
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2491
|48
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5392
|85
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2023
|28
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2108
|45
|46
|9
|Clarke
|4089
|99
|131
|32
|Clay
|4880
|89
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|6315
|119
|138
|14
|Copiah
|6955
|101
|109
|15
|Covington
|6908
|101
|166
|39
|De Soto
|48557
|498
|131
|27
|Forrest
|21329
|285
|364
|61
|Franklin
|1876
|35
|47
|5
|George
|6936
|81
|76
|9
|Greene
|3097
|51
|74
|6
|Grenada
|5377
|123
|155
|32
|Hancock
|11871
|145
|143
|22
|Harrison
|51511
|610
|681
|83
|Hinds
|51054
|721
|862
|140
|Holmes
|4304
|101
|121
|21
|Humphreys
|1979
|40
|36
|9
|Issaquena
|255
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7200
|129
|135
|24
|Jackson
|36077
|416
|399
|43
|Jasper
|4673
|68
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1458
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2753
|47
|16
|1
|Jones
|20631
|270
|321
|46
|Kemper
|2114
|45
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|14608
|171
|202
|57
|Lamar
|16739
|148
|66
|12
|Lauderdale
|18154
|339
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3461
|46
|28
|2
|Leake
|6082
|106
|103
|17
|Lee
|25879
|273
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7233
|159
|269
|57
|Lincoln
|8036
|150
|211
|43
|Lowndes
|17130
|218
|306
|69
|Madison
|23296
|304
|416
|72
|Marion
|6793
|128
|173
|24
|Marshall
|9709
|157
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10661
|199
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2866
|67
|90
|14
|Neshoba
|10093
|221
|232
|61
|Newton
|5747
|92
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2680
|47
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|10784
|154
|272
|40
|Panola
|10213
|153
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14654
|256
|249
|42
|Perry
|2969
|58
|41
|9
|Pike
|9126
|169
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10019
|126
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|7850
|96
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1546
|30
|0
|0
|Rankin
|35404
|447
|508
|69
|Scott
|6407
|106
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|927
|22
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6770
|134
|172
|20
|Smith
|3925
|66
|80
|8
|Stone
|5262
|68
|106
|14
|Sunflower
|5668
|115
|136
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3133
|56
|50
|7
|Tate
|7111
|132
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7062
|101
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|5916
|114
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2465
|43
|20
|4
|Union
|9261
|109
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3466
|74
|69
|14
|Warren
|9911
|191
|175
|38
|Washington
|9849
|181
|224
|42
|Wayne
|5810
|79
|83
|13
|Webster
|3037
|58
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1757
|43
|25
|6
|Winston
|4955
|98
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3962
|51
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7867
|98
|152
|20
|Total
|770,522
|11,378
|12,205
|2,137
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.