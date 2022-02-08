JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,065 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 93 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 7.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 770,522 with 11,378 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases

As of February 3 Total LTC Facility Deaths

As of February 3 Adams 6963 137 91 19 Alcorn 9597 136 131 20 Amite 3131 64 58 10 Attala 4728 99 194 36 Benton 2229 46 47 10 Bolivar 8935 162 252 33 Calhoun 4473 57 44 7 Carroll 2491 48 53 12 Chickasaw 5392 85 63 15 Choctaw 2023 28 13 0 Claiborne 2108 45 46 9 Clarke 4089 99 131 32 Clay 4880 89 41 5 Coahoma 6315 119 138 14 Copiah 6955 101 109 15 Covington 6908 101 166 39 De Soto 48557 498 131 27 Forrest 21329 285 364 61 Franklin 1876 35 47 5 George 6936 81 76 9 Greene 3097 51 74 6 Grenada 5377 123 155 32 Hancock 11871 145 143 22 Harrison 51511 610 681 83 Hinds 51054 721 862 140 Holmes 4304 101 121 21 Humphreys 1979 40 36 9 Issaquena 255 9 0 0 Itawamba 7200 129 135 24 Jackson 36077 416 399 43 Jasper 4673 68 46 2 Jefferson 1458 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2753 47 16 1 Jones 20631 270 321 46 Kemper 2114 45 50 10 Lafayette 14608 171 202 57 Lamar 16739 148 66 12 Lauderdale 18154 339 499 108 Lawrence 3461 46 28 2 Leake 6082 106 103 17 Lee 25879 273 225 43 Leflore 7233 159 269 57 Lincoln 8036 150 211 43 Lowndes 17130 218 306 69 Madison 23296 304 416 72 Marion 6793 128 173 24 Marshall 9709 157 69 17 Monroe 10661 199 192 55 Montgomery 2866 67 90 14 Neshoba 10093 221 232 61 Newton 5747 92 89 16 Noxubee 2680 47 42 6 Oktibbeha 10784 154 272 40 Panola 10213 153 103 15 Pearl River 14654 256 249 42 Perry 2969 58 41 9 Pike 9126 169 178 44 Pontotoc 10019 126 88 13 Prentiss 7850 96 102 15 Quitman 1546 30 0 0 Rankin 35404 447 508 69 Scott 6407 106 119 19 Sharkey 927 22 45 8 Simpson 6770 134 172 20 Smith 3925 66 80 8 Stone 5262 68 106 14 Sunflower 5668 115 136 21 Tallahatchie 3133 56 50 7 Tate 7111 132 80 19 Tippah 7062 101 120 14 Tishomingo 5916 114 103 28 Tunica 2465 43 20 4 Union 9261 109 133 23 Walthall 3466 74 69 14 Warren 9911 191 175 38 Washington 9849 181 224 42 Wayne 5810 79 83 13 Webster 3037 58 66 14 Wilkinson 1757 43 25 6 Winston 4955 98 135 39 Yalobusha 3962 51 84 22 Yazoo 7867 98 152 20 Total 770,522 11,378 12,205 2,137

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.