2,070 new coronavirus cases, 85 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,070 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 85 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 466,145 with 9,061 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams41661098718
Alcorn50408513020
Amite189751579
Attala31728418736
Benton1366314710
Bolivar592014323933
Calhoun255438366
Carroll1578365211
Chickasaw2760646115
Choctaw122924110
Claiborne123834469
Clarke26948413331
Clay281372415
Coahoma38479613312
Copiah42208310213
Covington40339114239
De Soto2934634112126
Forrest1283623128360
Franklin113927415
George453766639
Greene201544576
Grenada346910015532
Hancock70651057215
Harrison3176746053075
Hinds30454568843138
Holmes25748510920
Humphreys121836349
Issaquena189600
Itawamba42719113524
Jackson2275433428339
Jasper307661462
Jefferson85432417
Jefferson Davis16324191
Jones1299421522943
Kemper1363385010
Lafayette795813519255
Lamar99291215512
Lauderdale11187292481104
Lawrence201531272
Leake3882839416
Lee1431521322443
Leflore436513823955
Lincoln517312720040
Lowndes1010917127764
Madison1391426341571
Marion39759716124
Marshall58831156515
Monroe626515619155
Montgomery1679526410
Neshoba633319921359
Newton3586738715
Noxubee171837386
Oktibbeha670211723837
Panola599812210315
Pearl River853120321042
Perry193853249
Pike539713314337
Pontotoc5916928613
Prentiss42447410115
Quitman10072500
Rankin2094635448068
Scott44549211619
Sharkey61120458
Simpson422010715920
Smith239946728
Stone3411548614
Sunflower403310412420
Tallahatchie213348507
Tate4168988019
Tippah43028012014
Tishomingo31858710328
Tunica146233192
Union55588513223
Walthall2015576914
Warren624315917338
Washington665914619341
Wayne4166638013
Webster1892416312
Wilkinson97435256
Winston29679113039
Yalobusha2140478222
Yazoo41088614920
Total466,1459,06111,0832,057

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

