2,070 new coronavirus cases, 85 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,070 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 85 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 466,145 with 9,061 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4166 109 87 18 Alcorn 5040 85 130 20 Amite 1897 51 57 9 Attala 3172 84 187 36 Benton 1366 31 47 10 Bolivar 5920 143 239 33 Calhoun 2554 38 36 6 Carroll 1578 36 52 11 Chickasaw 2760 64 61 15 Choctaw 1229 24 11 0 Claiborne 1238 34 46 9 Clarke 2694 84 133 31 Clay 2813 72 41 5 Coahoma 3847 96 133 12 Copiah 4220 83 102 13 Covington 4033 91 142 39 De Soto 29346 341 121 26 Forrest 12836 231 283 60 Franklin 1139 27 41 5 George 4537 66 63 9 Greene 2015 44 57 6 Grenada 3469 100 155 32 Hancock 7065 105 72 15 Harrison 31767 460 530 75 Hinds 30454 568 843 138 Holmes 2574 85 109 20 Humphreys 1218 36 34 9 Issaquena 189 6 0 0 Itawamba 4271 91 135 24 Jackson 22754 334 283 39 Jasper 3076 61 46 2 Jefferson 854 32 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1632 41 9 1 Jones 12994 215 229 43 Kemper 1363 38 50 10 Lafayette 7958 135 192 55 Lamar 9929 121 55 12 Lauderdale 11187 292 481 104 Lawrence 2015 31 27 2 Leake 3882 83 94 16 Lee 14315 213 224 43 Leflore 4365 138 239 55 Lincoln 5173 127 200 40 Lowndes 10109 171 277 64 Madison 13914 263 415 71 Marion 3975 97 161 24 Marshall 5883 115 65 15 Monroe 6265 156 191 55 Montgomery 1679 52 64 10 Neshoba 6333 199 213 59 Newton 3586 73 87 15 Noxubee 1718 37 38 6 Oktibbeha 6702 117 238 37 Panola 5998 122 103 15 Pearl River 8531 203 210 42 Perry 1938 53 24 9 Pike 5397 133 143 37 Pontotoc 5916 92 86 13 Prentiss 4244 74 101 15 Quitman 1007 25 0 0 Rankin 20946 354 480 68 Scott 4454 92 116 19 Sharkey 611 20 45 8 Simpson 4220 107 159 20 Smith 2399 46 72 8 Stone 3411 54 86 14 Sunflower 4033 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2133 48 50 7 Tate 4168 98 80 19 Tippah 4302 80 120 14 Tishomingo 3185 87 103 28 Tunica 1462 33 19 2 Union 5558 85 132 23 Walthall 2015 57 69 14 Warren 6243 159 173 38 Washington 6659 146 193 41 Wayne 4166 63 80 13 Webster 1892 41 63 12 Wilkinson 974 35 25 6 Winston 2967 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2140 47 82 22 Yazoo 4108 86 149 20 Total 466,145 9,061 11,083 2,057

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.