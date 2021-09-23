2,071 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,071 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 42 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 481,397 with 9,395 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams44031168818
Alcorn53609013020
Amite198152579
Attala32488618736
Benton1420354710
Bolivar610514423933
Calhoun265140437
Carroll1619375211
Chickasaw2866656115
Choctaw126326120
Claiborne126634469
Clarke28029013331
Clay295273415
Coahoma39429813412
Copiah43108710214
Covington41479214239
De Soto3049135312226
Forrest1312523828360
Franklin116628415
George470072679
Greene207845576
Grenada355310415632
Hancock75011127215
Harrison3299648653275
Hinds30973586847139
Holmes26188710920
Humphreys126337359
Issaquena192600
Itawamba443010013524
Jackson2365034828339
Jasper313762462
Jefferson88833417
Jefferson Davis16764291
Jones1336522623443
Kemper1384405010
Lafayette821813719956
Lamar101841305512
Lauderdale11538305481105
Lawrence206033272
Leake3971869416
Lee1486722022543
Leflore446814024055
Lincoln529713120440
Lowndes1041817627764
Madison1414527141572
Marion408710416224
Marshall61021216716
Monroe649116119155
Montgomery1720546410
Neshoba646320122459
Newton3687758715
Noxubee178239386
Oktibbeha693712426237
Panola621912610315
Pearl River905521921042
Perry199353249
Pike559013616739
Pontotoc6265938613
Prentiss44527710115
Quitman10362600
Rankin2126736848568
Scott45609611619
Sharkey62820458
Simpson432411216020
Smith249549728
Stone3506598714
Sunflower413710412420
Tallahatchie218850507
Tate43511018019
Tippah44368012014
Tishomingo33468910328
Tunica152734192
Union57308613223
Walthall2105586914
Warren643916317338
Washington703315019841
Wayne4315668013
Webster1959426714
Wilkinson101536256
Winston30359113039
Yalobusha2205478222
Yazoo42308614920
Total481,3979,39511,2022,068

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

