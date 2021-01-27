2,074 new coronavirus cases, 65 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,074 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 65 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 268,672 with 5,917 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-nine deaths occurred between January 9 and January 26, 2021 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Amite
|1
|Bolivar
|1
|Claiborne
|1
|Clay
|1
|Desoto
|3
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|3
|Jackson
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Panola
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Quitman
|2
|Rankin
|1
|Stone
|2
|Sunflower
|1
|Tate
|1
|Tunica
|1
|Union
|1
Thirty-six COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 13, 2020 and January 20, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|2
|Amite
|1
|Chickasaw
|1
|Choctaw
|1
|Coahoma
|1
|Forrest
|1
|George
|1
|Greene
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|2
|Itawamba
|2
|Jasper
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lee
|2
|Lowndes
|1
|Madison
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Newton
|1
|Panola
|2
|Pearl River
|1
|Pike
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Tate
|1
|Tippah
|1
|Wayne
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2181
|72
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2762
|57
|129
|20
|Amite
|1038
|29
|54
|7
|Attala
|1982
|65
|173
|36
|Benton
|874
|23
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4187
|111
|225
|31
|Calhoun
|1431
|22
|28
|4
|Carroll
|1077
|22
|48
|9
|Chickasaw
|1915
|46
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|649
|14
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|904
|26
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1510
|62
|122
|30
|Clay
|1695
|38
|27
|3
|Coahoma
|2536
|56
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2546
|49
|79
|9
|Covington
|2261
|73
|136
|39
|De Soto
|18020
|198
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6324
|126
|224
|50
|Franklin
|715
|17
|40
|4
|George
|2110
|41
|59
|7
|Greene
|1159
|30
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2258
|74
|154
|32
|Hancock
|3042
|63
|69
|14
|Harrison
|14654
|214
|482
|65
|Hinds
|17192
|342
|797
|123
|Holmes
|1732
|68
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|862
|25
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|161
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2726
|65
|125
|22
|Jackson
|11146
|194
|230
|30
|Jasper
|1858
|39
|37
|2
|Jefferson
|575
|21
|40
|5
|Jefferson Davis
|902
|31
|8
|1
|Jones
|6934
|120
|217
|41
|Kemper
|818
|20
|45
|9
|Lafayette
|5295
|102
|188
|54
|Lamar
|5155
|65
|53
|13
|Lauderdale
|6212
|198
|430
|94
|Lawrence
|1093
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2393
|67
|89
|14
|Lee
|9160
|149
|215
|41
|Leflore
|3148
|110
|234
|52
|Lincoln
|3114
|89
|173
|37
|Lowndes
|5623
|124
|256
|59
|Madison
|8736
|173
|359
|69
|Marion
|2307
|74
|158
|24
|Marshall
|3622
|73
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3746
|112
|189
|55
|Montgomery
|1131
|36
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3528
|160
|199
|58
|Newton
|2027
|48
|86
|15
|Noxubee
|1147
|26
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4136
|86
|215
|36
|Panola
|3907
|84
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3578
|107
|161
|33
|Perry
|1064
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2759
|85
|125
|34
|Pontotoc
|3834
|61
|78
|7
|Prentiss
|2572
|55
|99
|15
|Quitman
|716
|11
|0
|0
|Rankin
|11404
|225
|390
|60
|Scott
|2680
|55
|103
|9
|Sharkey
|459
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2460
|72
|157
|20
|Smith
|1342
|26
|60
|8
|Stone
|1547
|27
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|2960
|79
|117
|19
|Tallahatchie
|1588
|35
|50
|7
|Tate
|2829
|64
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2526
|52
|116
|8
|Tishomingo
|1978
|61
|102
|27
|Tunica
|897
|22
|18
|2
|Union
|3619
|66
|131
|21
|Walthall
|1166
|38
|68
|13
|Warren
|3766
|103
|169
|38
|Washington
|4984
|125
|189
|39
|Wayne
|2193
|37
|69
|11
|Webster
|990
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|603
|25
|24
|5
|Winston
|2089
|71
|116
|37
|Yalobusha
|1254
|35
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2599
|56
|139
|18
|Total
|268,672
|5,917
|10,169
|1,889
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.