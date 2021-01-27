2,074 new coronavirus cases, 65 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,074 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 65 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 268,672 with 5,917 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-nine deaths occurred between January 9 and January 26, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Amite1
Bolivar1
Claiborne1
Clay1
Desoto3
Harrison1
Hinds3
Jackson1
Lauderdale1
Madison1
Monroe1
Neshoba1
Oktibbeha1
Panola1
Prentiss1
Quitman2
Rankin1
Stone2
Sunflower1
Tate1
Tunica1
Union1

Thirty-six COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 13, 2020 and January 20, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Alcorn2
Amite1
Chickasaw1
Choctaw1
Coahoma1
Forrest1
George1
Greene1
Grenada1
Harrison1
Hinds2
Itawamba2
Jasper1
Jefferson Davis1
Lafayette1
Lauderdale1
Lee2
Lowndes1
Madison1
Marshall1
Neshoba1
Newton1
Panola2
Pearl River1
Pike1
Pontotoc1
Rankin1
Sunflower1
Tate1
Tippah1
Wayne1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2181727215
Alcorn27625712920
Amite103829547
Attala19826517336
Benton874234510
Bolivar418711122531
Calhoun143122284
Carroll107722489
Chickasaw1915465315
Choctaw6491410
Claiborne90426459
Clarke15106212230
Clay169538273
Coahoma25365612911
Copiah254649799
Covington22617313639
De Soto1802019811324
Forrest632412622450
Franklin71517404
George211041597
Greene115930526
Grenada22587415432
Hancock3042636914
Harrison1465421448265
Hinds17192342797123
Holmes17326810320
Humphreys86225338
Issaquena161600
Itawamba27266512522
Jackson1114619423030
Jasper185839372
Jefferson57521405
Jefferson Davis9023181
Jones693412021741
Kemper81820459
Lafayette529510218854
Lamar5155655313
Lauderdale621219843094
Lawrence109317272
Leake2393678914
Lee916014921541
Leflore314811023452
Lincoln31148917337
Lowndes562312425659
Madison873617335969
Marion23077415824
Marshall3622736415
Monroe374611218955
Montgomery113136549
Neshoba352816019958
Newton2027488615
Noxubee114726356
Oktibbeha41368621536
Panola39078410213
Pearl River357810716133
Perry106431217
Pike27598512534
Pontotoc383461787
Prentiss2572559915
Quitman7161100
Rankin1140422539060
Scott2680551039
Sharkey45917438
Simpson24607215720
Smith134226608
Stone1547278414
Sunflower29607911719
Tallahatchie158835507
Tate2829648019
Tippah2526521168
Tishomingo19786110227
Tunica89722182
Union36196613121
Walthall1166386813
Warren376610316938
Washington498412518939
Wayne2193376911
Webster990245811
Wilkinson60325245
Winston20897111637
Yalobusha1254358222
Yazoo25995613918
Total268,6725,91710,1691,889

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories