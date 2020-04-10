209 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 2,469 total cases with 82 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 209 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 2,469 with 82 deaths.

New cases reported today: 209

New deaths reported today: 6

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks Adams 42 1 2 Alcorn 7 Amite 10 1 1 Attala 17 Benton 5 Bolivar 61 3 2 Calhoun 13 1 Carroll 7 Chickasaw 21 2 1 Choctaw 9 1 Claiborne 3 Clarke 13 1 1 Clay 17 Coahoma 37 1 Copiah 30 Covington 8 Desoto 158 1 Forrest 76 2 1 Franklin 9 George 7 Greene 1 Grenada 10 Hancock 37 5 2 Harrison 99 4 2 Hinds 219 2 3 Holmes 39 3 Humphreys 9 1 Itawamba 8 Jackson 135 5 1 Jasper 10 Jefferson 4 1 Jefferson Davis 5 Jones 25 1 Kemper 14 Lafayette 28 1 Lamar 28 1 Lauderdale 118 6 4 Lawrence 7 Leake 22 Lee 41 2 Leflore 43 4 1 Lincoln 41 3 2 Lowndes 19 Madison 95 2 1 Marion 17 1 Marshall 28 1 Monroe 25 1 2 Montgomery 14 1 Neshoba 21 Newton 10 1 Noxubee 6 Oktibbeha 36 1 2 Panola 22 1 Pearl River 77 4 2 Perry 15 1 Pike 39 1 1 Pontotoc 14 1 Prentiss 12 2 Quitman 12 Rankin 88 2 Scott 47 1 Sharkey 3 Simpson 7 Smith 17 1 1 Stone 5 Sunflower 34 1 Tallahatchie 3 Tate 22 Tippah 42 6 1 Tishomingo 2 Tunica 18 1 1 Union 7 1 Walthall 16 Warren 12 1 Washington 48 2 2 Wayne 7 Webster 13 1 Wilkinson 40 3 1 Winston 17 Yalobusha 11 Yazoo 55 1 Total 2,469 82 47

Click here for more information from MSDH.