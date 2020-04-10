Breaking News
209 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 2,469 total cases with 82 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 209 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 2,469 with 82 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 209
  • New deaths reported today: 6

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

CountyCasesDeathsLTCs with Outbreaks
Adams4212
Alcorn7
Amite1011
Attala17
Benton5
Bolivar6132
Calhoun131
Carroll7
Chickasaw2121
Choctaw91
Claiborne3
Clarke1311
Clay17
Coahoma371
Copiah30
Covington8
Desoto1581
Forrest7621
Franklin9
George7
Greene1
Grenada10
Hancock3752
Harrison9942
Hinds21923
Holmes393
Humphreys91
Itawamba8
Jackson13551
Jasper10
Jefferson41
Jefferson Davis5
Jones251
Kemper14
Lafayette281
Lamar281
Lauderdale11864
Lawrence7
Leake22
Lee412
Leflore4341
Lincoln4132
Lowndes19
Madison9521
Marion171
Marshall281
Monroe2512
Montgomery141
Neshoba21
Newton101
Noxubee6
Oktibbeha3612
Panola221
Pearl River7742
Perry151
Pike3911
Pontotoc141
Prentiss122
Quitman12
Rankin882
Scott471
Sharkey3
Simpson7
Smith1711
Stone5
Sunflower341
Tallahatchie3
Tate22
Tippah4261
Tishomingo2
Tunica1811
Union71
Walthall16
Warren121
Washington4822
Wayne7
Webster131
Wilkinson4031
Winston17
Yalobusha11
Yazoo551
Total2,4698247

