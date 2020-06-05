1  of  2
Breaking News
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Mississippi coast Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Kit

Bottled water_275349

2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide

MEMA_14858

209 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 16,769 total cases with 803 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 209 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Nine new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 16,769 with 803 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Holmes1
Lauderdale1
Leflore2
Madison1
Neshoba1
Washington1
Webster1
Yazoo1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Note: Cases in residential care facilities are no longer included in long-term care facility totals. This will cause some LTC numbers to be slightly lower today than yesterday.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams20416429
Alcorn19100
Amite651121
Attala312188715
Benton14010
Bolivar16911164
Calhoun684234
Carroll11911459
Chickasaw14314349
Choctaw52200
Claiborne1165414
Clarke15619178
Clay125400
Coahoma132400
Copiah334400
Covington183210
Desoto59310174
Forrest600399228
Franklin29231
George30210
Greene301130
Grenada1104152
Hancock901283
Harrison268732
Hinds1104267913
Holmes444318415
Humphreys647165
Issaquena0000
Itawamba897336
Jackson31415385
Jasper168400
Jefferson42100
Jefferson Davis82341
Jones7093310420
Kemper15611327
Lafayette1564391
Lamar252532
Lauderdale7656917445
Lawrence107100
Leake4551220
Lee1978212
Leflore282389122
Lincoln281319123
Lowndes2529195
Madison778299915
Marion1169152
Marshall89300
Monroe269259122
Montgomery84100
Neshoba739457022
Newton292440
Noxubee1956153
Oktibbeha283148611
Panola87300
Pearl River212314611
Perry51300
Pike20411146
Pontotoc49331
Prentiss533213
Quitman32000
Rankin463960
Scott66312132
Sharkey7000
Simpson105040
Smith15611438
Stone32000
Sunflower96300
Tallahatchie31100
Tate93120
Tippah761100
Tishomingo36010
Tunica583122
Union897186
Walthall67000
Warren19910377
Washington199871
Wayne280310
Webster885183
Wilkinson85952
Winston124100
Yalobusha1116266
Yazoo2985112
Total16,7698031,969410

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories