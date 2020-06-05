209 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 16,769 total cases with 803 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 209 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Nine new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 16,769 with 803 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Holmes 1 Lauderdale 1 Leflore 2 Madison 1 Neshoba 1 Washington 1 Webster 1 Yazoo 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Note: Cases in residential care facilities are no longer included in long-term care facility totals. This will cause some LTC numbers to be slightly lower today than yesterday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 204 16 42 9 Alcorn 19 1 0 0 Amite 65 1 12 1 Attala 312 18 87 15 Benton 14 0 1 0 Bolivar 169 11 16 4 Calhoun 68 4 23 4 Carroll 119 11 45 9 Chickasaw 143 14 34 9 Choctaw 52 2 0 0 Claiborne 116 5 41 4 Clarke 156 19 17 8 Clay 125 4 0 0 Coahoma 132 4 0 0 Copiah 334 4 0 0 Covington 183 2 1 0 Desoto 593 10 17 4 Forrest 600 39 92 28 Franklin 29 2 3 1 George 30 2 1 0 Greene 30 1 13 0 Grenada 110 4 15 2 Hancock 90 12 8 3 Harrison 268 7 3 2 Hinds 1104 26 79 13 Holmes 444 31 84 15 Humphreys 64 7 16 5 Issaquena 0 0 0 0 Itawamba 89 7 33 6 Jackson 314 15 38 5 Jasper 168 4 0 0 Jefferson 42 1 0 0 Jefferson Davis 82 3 4 1 Jones 709 33 104 20 Kemper 156 11 32 7 Lafayette 156 4 39 1 Lamar 252 5 3 2 Lauderdale 765 69 174 45 Lawrence 107 1 0 0 Leake 455 12 2 0 Lee 197 8 21 2 Leflore 282 38 91 22 Lincoln 281 31 91 23 Lowndes 252 9 19 5 Madison 778 29 99 15 Marion 116 9 15 2 Marshall 89 3 0 0 Monroe 269 25 91 22 Montgomery 84 1 0 0 Neshoba 739 45 70 22 Newton 292 4 4 0 Noxubee 195 6 15 3 Oktibbeha 283 14 86 11 Panola 87 3 0 0 Pearl River 212 31 46 11 Perry 51 3 0 0 Pike 204 11 14 6 Pontotoc 49 3 3 1 Prentiss 53 3 21 3 Quitman 32 0 0 0 Rankin 463 9 6 0 Scott 663 12 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 105 0 4 0 Smith 156 11 43 8 Stone 32 0 0 0 Sunflower 96 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 31 1 0 0 Tate 93 1 2 0 Tippah 76 11 0 0 Tishomingo 36 0 1 0 Tunica 58 3 12 2 Union 89 7 18 6 Walthall 67 0 0 0 Warren 199 10 37 7 Washington 199 8 7 1 Wayne 280 3 1 0 Webster 88 5 18 3 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 124 1 0 0 Yalobusha 111 6 26 6 Yazoo 298 5 11 2 Total 16,769 803 1,969 410

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

