209 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 16,769 total cases with 803 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 209 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Nine new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 16,769 with 803 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Holmes
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Leflore
|2
|Madison
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Washington
|1
|Webster
|1
|Yazoo
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
Note: Cases in residential care facilities are no longer included in long-term care facility totals. This will cause some LTC numbers to be slightly lower today than yesterday.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|204
|16
|42
|9
|Alcorn
|19
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|65
|1
|12
|1
|Attala
|312
|18
|87
|15
|Benton
|14
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|169
|11
|16
|4
|Calhoun
|68
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|119
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|143
|14
|34
|9
|Choctaw
|52
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|116
|5
|41
|4
|Clarke
|156
|19
|17
|8
|Clay
|125
|4
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|132
|4
|0
|0
|Copiah
|334
|4
|0
|0
|Covington
|183
|2
|1
|0
|Desoto
|593
|10
|17
|4
|Forrest
|600
|39
|92
|28
|Franklin
|29
|2
|3
|1
|George
|30
|2
|1
|0
|Greene
|30
|1
|13
|0
|Grenada
|110
|4
|15
|2
|Hancock
|90
|12
|8
|3
|Harrison
|268
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|1104
|26
|79
|13
|Holmes
|444
|31
|84
|15
|Humphreys
|64
|7
|16
|5
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|89
|7
|33
|6
|Jackson
|314
|15
|38
|5
|Jasper
|168
|4
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|42
|1
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|82
|3
|4
|1
|Jones
|709
|33
|104
|20
|Kemper
|156
|11
|32
|7
|Lafayette
|156
|4
|39
|1
|Lamar
|252
|5
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|765
|69
|174
|45
|Lawrence
|107
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|455
|12
|2
|0
|Lee
|197
|8
|21
|2
|Leflore
|282
|38
|91
|22
|Lincoln
|281
|31
|91
|23
|Lowndes
|252
|9
|19
|5
|Madison
|778
|29
|99
|15
|Marion
|116
|9
|15
|2
|Marshall
|89
|3
|0
|0
|Monroe
|269
|25
|91
|22
|Montgomery
|84
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|739
|45
|70
|22
|Newton
|292
|4
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|195
|6
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|283
|14
|86
|11
|Panola
|87
|3
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|212
|31
|46
|11
|Perry
|51
|3
|0
|0
|Pike
|204
|11
|14
|6
|Pontotoc
|49
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|53
|3
|21
|3
|Quitman
|32
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|463
|9
|6
|0
|Scott
|663
|12
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|105
|0
|4
|0
|Smith
|156
|11
|43
|8
|Stone
|32
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|96
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|31
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|93
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|76
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|36
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|58
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|89
|7
|18
|6
|Walthall
|67
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|199
|10
|37
|7
|Washington
|199
|8
|7
|1
|Wayne
|280
|3
|1
|0
|Webster
|88
|5
|18
|3
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|124
|1
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|111
|6
|26
|6
|Yazoo
|298
|5
|11
|2
|Total
|16,769
|803
|1,969
|410
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
