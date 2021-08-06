2,094 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,094 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 358,149 with 7,621 deaths.

On Friday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the 50-64 age group is now the highest COVID death rate in Mississippi. He said the high vaccination rate in the 65+ age group is saving lives.

50-64 age group now highest COVID death rate.



Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3552 90 83 17 Alcorn 3674 74 130 20 Amite 1420 44 57 9 Attala 2369 74 180 36 Benton 1097 25 46 10 Bolivar 5069 134 236 33 Calhoun 1864 32 36 6 Carroll 1283 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2254 60 60 15 Choctaw 851 19 10 0 Claiborne 1065 31 46 9 Clarke 1929 80 123 31 Clay 2083 54 40 5 Coahoma 3192 86 129 12 Copiah 3367 69 97 12 Covington 3104 84 140 39 De Soto 23839 286 113 24 Forrest 9419 163 263 53 Franklin 892 24 41 5 George 2924 52 61 9 Greene 1477 35 55 6 Grenada 2750 88 154 32 Hancock 4536 88 70 14 Harrison 21876 336 501 72 Hinds 25039 457 823 135 Holmes 2058 74 104 20 Humphreys 1029 33 34 9 Issaquena 175 6 0 0 Itawamba 3216 81 135 24 Jackson 16310 258 245 36 Jasper 2398 48 44 2 Jefferson 728 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1238 34 9 1 Jones 9485 171 224 42 Kemper 1063 29 44 9 Lafayette 6734 126 187 55 Lamar 7563 90 54 12 Lauderdale 8437 244 456 102 Lawrence 1492 26 27 2 Leake 2979 76 92 16 Lee 11112 180 223 43 Leflore 3736 125 239 55 Lincoln 4277 116 198 40 Lowndes 7358 152 262 63 Madison 11352 230 400 70 Marion 2970 83 160 24 Marshall 4798 106 65 15 Monroe 4443 138 190 55 Montgomery 1360 44 54 9 Neshoba 4636 181 209 59 Newton 2740 64 87 15 Noxubee 1382 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 5159 98 222 36 Panola 4851 112 104 15 Pearl River 5509 156 199 40 Perry 1385 38 23 8 Pike 3814 115 136 37 Pontotoc 4591 74 86 13 Prentiss 3076 63 99 15 Quitman 876 19 0 0 Rankin 16163 294 466 64 Scott 3534 77 116 18 Sharkey 523 18 45 8 Simpson 3337 91 160 20 Smith 1867 36 68 8 Stone 2457 38 85 14 Sunflower 3544 95 123 20 Tallahatchie 1868 42 50 7 Tate 3576 88 80 19 Tippah 3228 69 120 14 Tishomingo 2430 70 102 27 Tunica 1178 27 18 2 Union 4464 79 131 23 Walthall 1538 49 69 13 Warren 4860 128 169 38 Washington 5716 140 193 41 Wayne 2889 45 77 11 Webster 1271 32 61 12 Wilkinson 806 32 25 5 Winston 2400 84 130 39 Yalobusha 1765 41 82 22 Yazoo 3480 77 149 20 Total 358,149 7,621 10,729 2,012

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

