2,094 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,094 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 358,149 with 7,621 deaths.

On Friday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the 50-64 age group is now the highest COVID death rate in Mississippi. He said the high vaccination rate in the 65+ age group is saving lives.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3552908317
Alcorn36747413020
Amite142044579
Attala23697418036
Benton1097254610
Bolivar506913423633
Calhoun186432366
Carroll1283315110
Chickasaw2254606015
Choctaw85119100
Claiborne106531469
Clarke19298012331
Clay208354405
Coahoma31928612912
Copiah3367699712
Covington31048414039
De Soto2383928611324
Forrest941916326353
Franklin89224415
George292452619
Greene147735556
Grenada27508815432
Hancock4536887014
Harrison2187633650172
Hinds25039457823135
Holmes20587410420
Humphreys102933349
Issaquena175600
Itawamba32168113524
Jackson1631025824536
Jasper239848442
Jefferson72828417
Jefferson Davis12383491
Jones948517122442
Kemper106329449
Lafayette673412618755
Lamar7563905412
Lauderdale8437244456102
Lawrence149226272
Leake2979769216
Lee1111218022343
Leflore373612523955
Lincoln427711619840
Lowndes735815226263
Madison1135223040070
Marion29708316024
Marshall47981066515
Monroe444313819055
Montgomery136044549
Neshoba463618120959
Newton2740648715
Noxubee138235356
Oktibbeha51599822236
Panola485111210415
Pearl River550915619940
Perry138538238
Pike381411513637
Pontotoc4591748613
Prentiss3076639915
Quitman8761900
Rankin1616329446664
Scott35347711618
Sharkey52318458
Simpson33379116020
Smith186736688
Stone2457388514
Sunflower35449512320
Tallahatchie186842507
Tate3576888019
Tippah32286912014
Tishomingo24307010227
Tunica117827182
Union44647913123
Walthall1538496913
Warren486012816938
Washington571614019341
Wayne2889457711
Webster1271326112
Wilkinson80632255
Winston24008413039
Yalobusha1765418222
Yazoo34807714920
Total358,1497,62110,7292,012

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories