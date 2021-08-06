2,094 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,094 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 358,149 with 7,621 deaths.
On Friday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the 50-64 age group is now the highest COVID death rate in Mississippi. He said the high vaccination rate in the 65+ age group is saving lives.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3552
|90
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|3674
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1420
|44
|57
|9
|Attala
|2369
|74
|180
|36
|Benton
|1097
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|5069
|134
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1864
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1283
|31
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2254
|60
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|851
|19
|10
|0
|Claiborne
|1065
|31
|46
|9
|Clarke
|1929
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|2083
|54
|40
|5
|Coahoma
|3192
|86
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3367
|69
|97
|12
|Covington
|3104
|84
|140
|39
|De Soto
|23839
|286
|113
|24
|Forrest
|9419
|163
|263
|53
|Franklin
|892
|24
|41
|5
|George
|2924
|52
|61
|9
|Greene
|1477
|35
|55
|6
|Grenada
|2750
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|4536
|88
|70
|14
|Harrison
|21876
|336
|501
|72
|Hinds
|25039
|457
|823
|135
|Holmes
|2058
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|1029
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|175
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3216
|81
|135
|24
|Jackson
|16310
|258
|245
|36
|Jasper
|2398
|48
|44
|2
|Jefferson
|728
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1238
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|9485
|171
|224
|42
|Kemper
|1063
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6734
|126
|187
|55
|Lamar
|7563
|90
|54
|12
|Lauderdale
|8437
|244
|456
|102
|Lawrence
|1492
|26
|27
|2
|Leake
|2979
|76
|92
|16
|Lee
|11112
|180
|223
|43
|Leflore
|3736
|125
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4277
|116
|198
|40
|Lowndes
|7358
|152
|262
|63
|Madison
|11352
|230
|400
|70
|Marion
|2970
|83
|160
|24
|Marshall
|4798
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4443
|138
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1360
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4636
|181
|209
|59
|Newton
|2740
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1382
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|5159
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4851
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|5509
|156
|199
|40
|Perry
|1385
|38
|23
|8
|Pike
|3814
|115
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|4591
|74
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3076
|63
|99
|15
|Quitman
|876
|19
|0
|0
|Rankin
|16163
|294
|466
|64
|Scott
|3534
|77
|116
|18
|Sharkey
|523
|18
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3337
|91
|160
|20
|Smith
|1867
|36
|68
|8
|Stone
|2457
|38
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3544
|95
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1868
|42
|50
|7
|Tate
|3576
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3228
|69
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|2430
|70
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1178
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4464
|79
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1538
|49
|69
|13
|Warren
|4860
|128
|169
|38
|Washington
|5716
|140
|193
|41
|Wayne
|2889
|45
|77
|11
|Webster
|1271
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|806
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2400
|84
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1765
|41
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3480
|77
|149
|20
|Total
|358,149
|7,621
|10,729
|2,012
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.