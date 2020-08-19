21 cities in Tamaulipas will remain in phase one during pandemic

The two men have been identified as Jaime Severiano Guerrero Ponce and his brother JosÃ© Juan Guerrero Ponce.

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The State Health Safety Committee of the state of Tamaulipas reported on Tuesday that 21 cities will remain in phase one.

During a press conference, the committee determined that Aldama, Güemez, Padilla, Altamira, Matamoros, Reynosa, Camargo, Méndez, Tampico, Madero, Miguel Alemán, Tula, Cruillas, Nuevo Laredo, Vallehermoso, El Mante, Nuevo Morelos, Victoria, Gómez Farías, Ocampo and Xicoténcatl will remain on phase one until August 31.

The cities will have a mobility schedule from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Commercial and self-service stores will have service from all week until 8 p.m. and with a sale of alcohol until 5 p.m.

Beaches, spas, gyms, event rooms, theaters and churches will remain closed.

In addition, public transport service will be at 50% capacity and will operating all week until 8 p.m.

