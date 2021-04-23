212 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 212 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 310,349 with 7,175 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
Long-term care data updates are not yet available. The table below reflects figures from last week for long-term care cases and deaths.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2473
|82
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|3043
|67
|130
|20
|Amite
|1216
|41
|55
|9
|Attala
|2138
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|976
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4787
|130
|234
|32
|Calhoun
|1673
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1212
|27
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2060
|57
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|747
|17
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1016
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1782
|78
|123
|31
|Clay
|1835
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2917
|79
|129
|12
|Copiah
|2948
|65
|83
|11
|Covington
|2557
|80
|137
|39
|De Soto
|21158
|254
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7595
|149
|228
|51
|Franklin
|831
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2417
|47
|59
|8
|Greene
|1297
|33
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2580
|85
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3749
|85
|69
|14
|Harrison
|17647
|306
|485
|68
|Hinds
|20080
|413
|804
|131
|Holmes
|1875
|72
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|948
|32
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|168
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2982
|77
|134
|23
|Jackson
|13254
|245
|240
|35
|Jasper
|2204
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|649
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1063
|32
|9
|1
|Jones
|8331
|161
|220
|42
|Kemper
|959
|28
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6109
|118
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6169
|85
|54
|13
|Lauderdale
|7261
|238
|443
|100
|Lawrence
|1274
|23
|27
|2
|Leake
|2631
|73
|88
|15
|Lee
|9924
|171
|222
|41
|Leflore
|3480
|124
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|3908
|109
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6320
|144
|256
|63
|Madison
|9990
|214
|368
|69
|Marion
|2672
|79
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4320
|103
|64
|15
|Monroe
|4069
|132
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1260
|42
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4019
|176
|203
|59
|Newton
|2471
|61
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1266
|34
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4587
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4474
|103
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4457
|142
|188
|37
|Perry
|1256
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3244
|105
|135
|35
|Pontotoc
|4181
|72
|86
|12
|Prentiss
|2773
|59
|99
|15
|Quitman
|793
|16
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13447
|277
|392
|61
|Scott
|3129
|73
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|498
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2909
|87
|157
|20
|Smith
|1613
|34
|66
|8
|Stone
|1799
|33
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3331
|90
|122
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1764
|40
|50
|7
|Tate
|3289
|84
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2860
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2235
|67
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1041
|25
|18
|2
|Union
|4059
|76
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1323
|44
|69
|13
|Warren
|4316
|119
|170
|37
|Washington
|5300
|133
|191
|39
|Wayne
|2618
|41
|69
|11
|Webster
|1143
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|661
|29
|25
|5
|Winston
|2262
|81
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1607
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3070
|69
|140
|18
|Total
|310,349
|7,175
|10,442
|1,974
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.