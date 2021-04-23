212 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 212 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 310,349 with 7,175 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care data updates are not yet available. The table below reflects figures from last week for long-term care cases and deaths.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2473 82 83 16 Alcorn 3043 67 130 20 Amite 1216 41 55 9 Attala 2138 73 175 36 Benton 976 25 46 10 Bolivar 4787 130 234 32 Calhoun 1673 32 36 6 Carroll 1212 27 51 10 Chickasaw 2060 57 60 15 Choctaw 747 17 2 0 Claiborne 1016 30 45 9 Clarke 1782 78 123 31 Clay 1835 54 38 5 Coahoma 2917 79 129 12 Copiah 2948 65 83 11 Covington 2557 80 137 39 De Soto 21158 254 113 24 Forrest 7595 149 228 51 Franklin 831 23 40 4 George 2417 47 59 8 Greene 1297 33 52 6 Grenada 2580 85 155 32 Hancock 3749 85 69 14 Harrison 17647 306 485 68 Hinds 20080 413 804 131 Holmes 1875 72 104 20 Humphreys 948 32 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2982 77 134 23 Jackson 13254 245 240 35 Jasper 2204 48 43 2 Jefferson 649 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1063 32 9 1 Jones 8331 161 220 42 Kemper 959 28 44 9 Lafayette 6109 118 187 55 Lamar 6169 85 54 13 Lauderdale 7261 238 443 100 Lawrence 1274 23 27 2 Leake 2631 73 88 15 Lee 9924 171 222 41 Leflore 3480 124 236 52 Lincoln 3908 109 197 40 Lowndes 6320 144 256 63 Madison 9990 214 368 69 Marion 2672 79 158 24 Marshall 4320 103 64 15 Monroe 4069 132 190 55 Montgomery 1260 42 54 9 Neshoba 4019 176 203 59 Newton 2471 61 87 15 Noxubee 1266 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4587 98 222 36 Panola 4474 103 104 15 Pearl River 4457 142 188 37 Perry 1256 38 21 8 Pike 3244 105 135 35 Pontotoc 4181 72 86 12 Prentiss 2773 59 99 15 Quitman 793 16 0 0 Rankin 13447 277 392 61 Scott 3129 73 115 18 Sharkey 498 17 43 8 Simpson 2909 87 157 20 Smith 1613 34 66 8 Stone 1799 33 85 14 Sunflower 3331 90 122 20 Tallahatchie 1764 40 50 7 Tate 3289 84 80 19 Tippah 2860 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2235 67 102 27 Tunica 1041 25 18 2 Union 4059 76 131 23 Walthall 1323 44 69 13 Warren 4316 119 170 37 Washington 5300 133 191 39 Wayne 2618 41 69 11 Webster 1143 32 61 12 Wilkinson 661 29 25 5 Winston 2262 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1607 36 82 22 Yazoo 3070 69 140 18 Total 310,349 7,175 10,442 1,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.