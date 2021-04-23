212 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 212 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 310,349 with 7,175 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care data updates are not yet available. The table below reflects figures from last week for long-term care cases and deaths.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2473828316
Alcorn30436713020
Amite121641559
Attala21387317536
Benton976254610
Bolivar478713023432
Calhoun167332366
Carroll1212275110
Chickasaw2060576015
Choctaw7471720
Claiborne101630459
Clarke17827812331
Clay183554385
Coahoma29177912912
Copiah2948658311
Covington25578013739
De Soto2115825411324
Forrest759514922851
Franklin83123404
George241747598
Greene129733526
Grenada25808515532
Hancock3749856914
Harrison1764730648568
Hinds20080413804131
Holmes18757210420
Humphreys94832349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29827713423
Jackson1325424524035
Jasper220448432
Jefferson64928417
Jefferson Davis10633291
Jones833116122042
Kemper95928449
Lafayette610911818755
Lamar6169855413
Lauderdale7261238443100
Lawrence127423272
Leake2631738815
Lee992417122241
Leflore348012423652
Lincoln390810919740
Lowndes632014425663
Madison999021436869
Marion26727915824
Marshall43201036415
Monroe406913219055
Montgomery126042549
Neshoba401917620359
Newton2471618715
Noxubee126634356
Oktibbeha45879822236
Panola447410310415
Pearl River445714218837
Perry125638218
Pike324410513535
Pontotoc4181728612
Prentiss2773599915
Quitman7931600
Rankin1344727739261
Scott31297311518
Sharkey49817438
Simpson29098715720
Smith161334668
Stone1799338514
Sunflower33319012220
Tallahatchie176440507
Tate3289848019
Tippah28606811913
Tishomingo22356710227
Tunica104125182
Union40597613123
Walthall1323446913
Warren431611917037
Washington530013319139
Wayne2618416911
Webster1143326112
Wilkinson66129255
Winston22628113039
Yalobusha1607368222
Yazoo30706914018
Total310,3497,17510,4421,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

