214 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 214 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 312,926 with 7,226 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.