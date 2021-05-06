214 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 214 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 312,926 with 7,226 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams266082
Alcorn311568
Amite122842
Attala214173
Benton99025
Bolivar4796132
Calhoun169832
Carroll121728
Chickasaw207157
Choctaw76018
Claiborne102230
Clarke177879
Clay184754
Coahoma294279
Copiah296065
Covington256381
De Soto21474257
Forrest7644152
Franklin83423
George246748
Greene130333
Grenada260186
Hancock377086
Harrison17796309
Hinds20271414
Holmes188673
Humphreys96133
Issaquena1686
Itawamba299377
Jackson13404246
Jasper220848
Jefferson65428
Jefferson Davis106932
Jones8364163
Kemper95328
Lafayette6168118
Lamar621286
Lauderdale7178240
Lawrence128323
Leake265573
Lee9961173
Leflore3487125
Lincoln3947110
Lowndes6366144
Madison10062217
Marion268780
Marshall4396103
Monroe4094133
Montgomery126742
Neshoba4024176
Newton245961
Noxubee126734
Oktibbeha461198
Panola4556105
Pearl River4494145
Perry125838
Pike3294105
Pontotoc419372
Prentiss279360
Quitman80016
Rankin13561278
Scott315273
Sharkey50217
Simpson294488
Smith162234
Stone181833
Sunflower335790
Tallahatchie178140
Tate332384
Tippah287668
Tishomingo225567
Tunica104726
Union408876
Walthall133845
Warren4376121
Washington5322133
Wayne262341
Webster114532
Wilkinson66930
Winston226881
Yalobusha163336
Yazoo310669
Total312,9267,226

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

