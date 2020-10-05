215 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 215 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported on Monday.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 100,703 with 3,013 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|971
|39
|48
|13
|Alcorn
|860
|11
|18
|2
|Amite
|355
|10
|15
|2
|Attala
|691
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|248
|3
|4
|0
|Bolivar
|1902
|71
|216
|28
|Calhoun
|545
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|332
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|719
|24
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|189
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|477
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|626
|48
|90
|25
|Clay
|613
|20
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1189
|31
|86
|5
|Copiah
|1247
|33
|70
|4
|Covington
|847
|25
|33
|9
|De Soto
|5825
|70
|73
|14
|Forrest
|2656
|75
|175
|41
|Franklin
|204
|3
|4
|1
|George
|822
|14
|34
|6
|Greene
|405
|17
|38
|6
|Grenada
|1127
|36
|109
|20
|Hancock
|624
|22
|14
|4
|Harrison
|4097
|76
|255
|31
|Hinds
|7295
|163
|443
|66
|Holmes
|1112
|60
|101
|20
|Humphreys
|382
|15
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|106
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|920
|24
|83
|17
|Jackson
|3754
|70
|77
|7
|Jasper
|602
|15
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|246
|10
|12
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|354
|11
|3
|1
|Jones
|2597
|81
|183
|37
|Kemper
|294
|15
|39
|9
|Lafayette
|2269
|41
|123
|28
|Lamar
|1876
|37
|32
|11
|Lauderdale
|2123
|127
|260
|74
|Lawrence
|444
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|980
|38
|26
|5
|Lee
|3046
|73
|172
|33
|Leflore
|1465
|82
|191
|45
|Lincoln
|1156
|53
|142
|32
|Lowndes
|1644
|58
|98
|33
|Madison
|3405
|90
|238
|45
|Marion
|887
|40
|90
|13
|Marshall
|1128
|22
|31
|6
|Monroe
|1294
|70
|169
|51
|Montgomery
|491
|21
|49
|9
|Neshoba
|1647
|106
|125
|37
|Newton
|800
|25
|39
|8
|Noxubee
|572
|16
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1854
|53
|189
|31
|Panola
|1548
|31
|15
|3
|Pearl River
|952
|54
|80
|22
|Perry
|441
|21
|20
|7
|Pike
|1261
|54
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1330
|17
|16
|1
|Prentiss
|898
|19
|48
|3
|Quitman
|399
|5
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3458
|80
|173
|22
|Scott
|1185
|27
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|268
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1087
|47
|108
|19
|Smith
|556
|15
|54
|8
|Stone
|395
|13
|49
|8
|Sunflower
|1515
|47
|78
|12
|Tallahatchie
|790
|24
|29
|7
|Tate
|1041
|38
|44
|13
|Tippah
|736
|18
|39
|0
|Tishomingo
|725
|39
|96
|26
|Tunica
|507
|15
|15
|2
|Union
|1049
|24
|46
|11
|Walthall
|606
|26
|67
|13
|Warren
|1431
|51
|119
|25
|Washington
|2319
|84
|139
|30
|Wayne
|934
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|348
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|310
|18
|20
|5
|Winston
|763
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|453
|14
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|1084
|33
|71
|12
|Total
|100,703
|3,013
|6,205
|1,228
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man injured after shooting on MLK Boulevard in Vicksburg
- White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus
- 215 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi
- Pandemic pushes start of holiday shopping earlier than ever
- For some, the deadline to register to vote has arrived