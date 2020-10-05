215 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 215 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported on Monday.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 100,703 with 3,013 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams971394813
Alcorn86011182
Amite35510152
Attala691259020
Benton248340
Bolivar19027121628
Calhoun54512254
Carroll33212459
Chickasaw719244413
Choctaw189610
Claiborne47716439
Clarke626489025
Clay61320193
Coahoma118931865
Copiah124733704
Covington84725339
De Soto5825707314
Forrest26567517541
Franklin204341
George82214346
Greene40517386
Grenada11273610920
Hancock62422144
Harrison40977625531
Hinds729516344366
Holmes11126010120
Humphreys38215216
Issaquena106300
Itawamba920248317
Jackson375470777
Jasper6021510
Jefferson24610123
Jefferson Davis3541131
Jones25978118337
Kemper29415399
Lafayette22694112328
Lamar1876373211
Lauderdale212312726074
Lawrence44414262
Leake98038265
Lee30467317233
Leflore14658219145
Lincoln11565314232
Lowndes1644589833
Madison34059023845
Marion887409013
Marshall112822316
Monroe12947016951
Montgomery49121499
Neshoba164710612537
Newton80025398
Noxubee57216204
Oktibbeha18545318931
Panola154831153
Pearl River952548022
Perry44121207
Pike1261549727
Pontotoc133017161
Prentiss89819483
Quitman399500
Rankin34588017322
Scott118527213
Sharkey26814438
Simpson10874710819
Smith55615548
Stone39513498
Sunflower1515477812
Tallahatchie79024297
Tate1041384413
Tippah73618390
Tishomingo725399626
Tunica50715152
Union1049244611
Walthall606266713
Warren14315111925
Washington23198413930
Wayne934215910
Webster348135211
Wilkinson31018205
Winston763194011
Yalobusha45314357
Yazoo1084337112
Total100,7033,0136,2051,228

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

