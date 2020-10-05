215 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 215 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported on Monday.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 100,703 with 3,013 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 971 39 48 13 Alcorn 860 11 18 2 Amite 355 10 15 2 Attala 691 25 90 20 Benton 248 3 4 0 Bolivar 1902 71 216 28 Calhoun 545 12 25 4 Carroll 332 12 45 9 Chickasaw 719 24 44 13 Choctaw 189 6 1 0 Claiborne 477 16 43 9 Clarke 626 48 90 25 Clay 613 20 19 3 Coahoma 1189 31 86 5 Copiah 1247 33 70 4 Covington 847 25 33 9 De Soto 5825 70 73 14 Forrest 2656 75 175 41 Franklin 204 3 4 1 George 822 14 34 6 Greene 405 17 38 6 Grenada 1127 36 109 20 Hancock 624 22 14 4 Harrison 4097 76 255 31 Hinds 7295 163 443 66 Holmes 1112 60 101 20 Humphreys 382 15 21 6 Issaquena 106 3 0 0 Itawamba 920 24 83 17 Jackson 3754 70 77 7 Jasper 602 15 1 0 Jefferson 246 10 12 3 Jefferson Davis 354 11 3 1 Jones 2597 81 183 37 Kemper 294 15 39 9 Lafayette 2269 41 123 28 Lamar 1876 37 32 11 Lauderdale 2123 127 260 74 Lawrence 444 14 26 2 Leake 980 38 26 5 Lee 3046 73 172 33 Leflore 1465 82 191 45 Lincoln 1156 53 142 32 Lowndes 1644 58 98 33 Madison 3405 90 238 45 Marion 887 40 90 13 Marshall 1128 22 31 6 Monroe 1294 70 169 51 Montgomery 491 21 49 9 Neshoba 1647 106 125 37 Newton 800 25 39 8 Noxubee 572 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1854 53 189 31 Panola 1548 31 15 3 Pearl River 952 54 80 22 Perry 441 21 20 7 Pike 1261 54 97 27 Pontotoc 1330 17 16 1 Prentiss 898 19 48 3 Quitman 399 5 0 0 Rankin 3458 80 173 22 Scott 1185 27 21 3 Sharkey 268 14 43 8 Simpson 1087 47 108 19 Smith 556 15 54 8 Stone 395 13 49 8 Sunflower 1515 47 78 12 Tallahatchie 790 24 29 7 Tate 1041 38 44 13 Tippah 736 18 39 0 Tishomingo 725 39 96 26 Tunica 507 15 15 2 Union 1049 24 46 11 Walthall 606 26 67 13 Warren 1431 51 119 25 Washington 2319 84 139 30 Wayne 934 21 59 10 Webster 348 13 52 11 Wilkinson 310 18 20 5 Winston 763 19 40 11 Yalobusha 453 14 35 7 Yazoo 1084 33 71 12 Total 100,703 3,013 6,205 1,228

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

