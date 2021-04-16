216 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 216 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 308,737 with 7,139 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2469828316
Alcorn29946513020
Amite120741559
Attala21367317536
Benton975254610
Bolivar477612923231
Calhoun165431366
Carroll1209265110
Chickasaw2054576015
Choctaw7391710
Claiborne101330459
Clarke17777612331
Clay183254385
Coahoma29047912912
Copiah2939658311
Covington25528013739
De Soto2093125011324
Forrest754214822851
Franklin82923404
George238547598
Greene129633526
Grenada25648415532
Hancock3733856914
Harrison1756230348568
Hinds19961410804131
Holmes18717210420
Humphreys94632349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29787713423
Jackson1315624324035
Jasper220048432
Jefferson64828417
Jefferson Davis10553291
Jones831016122042
Kemper95628449
Lafayette607211718755
Lamar6133845413
Lauderdale7221237443100
Lawrence126623272
Leake2617738815
Lee989017022241
Leflore347112423652
Lincoln388610919740
Lowndes628914425663
Madison995021236869
Marion26627915824
Marshall42861026415
Monroe406213219055
Montgomery125742549
Neshoba400517620359
Newton2457618715
Noxubee126534356
Oktibbeha45719722236
Panola445810310415
Pearl River443714118837
Perry125238218
Pike321510513535
Pontotoc4175728612
Prentiss2766599915
Quitman7891600
Rankin1336927739261
Scott31147211518
Sharkey49817438
Simpson28958615720
Smith159334668
Stone1797338514
Sunflower33158912220
Tallahatchie176140507
Tate3253848019
Tippah28516811913
Tishomingo22256710227
Tunica103225182
Union40467513123
Walthall1310436913
Warren429911917037
Washington529113319139
Wayne2615416911
Webster1138326112
Wilkinson65128255
Winston22608113039
Yalobusha1601368222
Yazoo30506914018
Total308,7377,13910,4391,973

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

