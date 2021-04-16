216 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 216 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 308,737 with 7,139 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2469 82 83 16 Alcorn 2994 65 130 20 Amite 1207 41 55 9 Attala 2136 73 175 36 Benton 975 25 46 10 Bolivar 4776 129 232 31 Calhoun 1654 31 36 6 Carroll 1209 26 51 10 Chickasaw 2054 57 60 15 Choctaw 739 17 1 0 Claiborne 1013 30 45 9 Clarke 1777 76 123 31 Clay 1832 54 38 5 Coahoma 2904 79 129 12 Copiah 2939 65 83 11 Covington 2552 80 137 39 De Soto 20931 250 113 24 Forrest 7542 148 228 51 Franklin 829 23 40 4 George 2385 47 59 8 Greene 1296 33 52 6 Grenada 2564 84 155 32 Hancock 3733 85 69 14 Harrison 17562 303 485 68 Hinds 19961 410 804 131 Holmes 1871 72 104 20 Humphreys 946 32 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2978 77 134 23 Jackson 13156 243 240 35 Jasper 2200 48 43 2 Jefferson 648 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1055 32 9 1 Jones 8310 161 220 42 Kemper 956 28 44 9 Lafayette 6072 117 187 55 Lamar 6133 84 54 13 Lauderdale 7221 237 443 100 Lawrence 1266 23 27 2 Leake 2617 73 88 15 Lee 9890 170 222 41 Leflore 3471 124 236 52 Lincoln 3886 109 197 40 Lowndes 6289 144 256 63 Madison 9950 212 368 69 Marion 2662 79 158 24 Marshall 4286 102 64 15 Monroe 4062 132 190 55 Montgomery 1257 42 54 9 Neshoba 4005 176 203 59 Newton 2457 61 87 15 Noxubee 1265 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4571 97 222 36 Panola 4458 103 104 15 Pearl River 4437 141 188 37 Perry 1252 38 21 8 Pike 3215 105 135 35 Pontotoc 4175 72 86 12 Prentiss 2766 59 99 15 Quitman 789 16 0 0 Rankin 13369 277 392 61 Scott 3114 72 115 18 Sharkey 498 17 43 8 Simpson 2895 86 157 20 Smith 1593 34 66 8 Stone 1797 33 85 14 Sunflower 3315 89 122 20 Tallahatchie 1761 40 50 7 Tate 3253 84 80 19 Tippah 2851 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2225 67 102 27 Tunica 1032 25 18 2 Union 4046 75 131 23 Walthall 1310 43 69 13 Warren 4299 119 170 37 Washington 5291 133 191 39 Wayne 2615 41 69 11 Webster 1138 32 61 12 Wilkinson 651 28 25 5 Winston 2260 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1601 36 82 22 Yazoo 3050 69 140 18 Total 308,737 7,139 10,439 1,973

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

