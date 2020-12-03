2,168 new coronavirus cases, 28 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,168 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 28 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 159,036 with 3,879 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-seven deaths occurred between November 26 and December 2 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Attala1
Bolivar1
Coahoma1
Covington1
Forrest1
Franklin1
Hancock1
Hinds1
Itawamba1
Jones1
Lafayette4
Lee1
Lincoln1
Madison3
Marion1
Pearl River1
Prentiss1
Rankin4
Tishomingo1

One COVID-19 related death occurred November 19, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Rankin1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1483526714
Alcorn1604288813
Amite59315152
Attala12473512624
Benton505184410
Bolivar25018522230
Calhoun81513254
Carroll76315459
Chickasaw1121324814
Choctaw369710
Claiborne59316439
Clarke956539327
Clay97127203
Coahoma15784412711
Copiah172540719
Covington1355418817
De Soto1070810410320
Forrest40018718541
Franklin372641
George131725476
Greene63022406
Grenada14714512221
Hancock1309426712
Harrison755511336738
Hinds1051920554882
Holmes13576110220
Humphreys55719338
Issaquena123400
Itawamba1626379117
Jackson670812818420
Jasper8852310
Jefferson38712153
Jefferson Davis6021781
Jones38218918838
Kemper49318419
Lafayette34405715035
Lamar3075504312
Lauderdale372714732479
Lawrence75214262
Leake143344437
Lee54769720139
Leflore21399119648
Lincoln20086716636
Lowndes26116712737
Madison520211029754
Marion12424810916
Marshall2271515815
Monroe21227817652
Montgomery78826539
Neshoba231112216846
Newton1121294710
Noxubee74217214
Oktibbeha25996219331
Panola2402536011
Pearl River16387011324
Perry69326207
Pike1683609827
Pontotoc211231192
Prentiss1567329110
Quitman511700
Rankin613011222633
Scott162730303
Sharkey33117438
Simpson15515313819
Smith75716558
Stone83115589
Sunflower1955558415
Tallahatchie100727327
Tate1840517118
Tippah132530614
Tishomingo1148449626
Tunica63519152
Union1768264611
Walthall799306713
Warren18495812726
Washington336710818739
Wayne1249245910
Webster479145211
Wilkinson41322205
Winston1317267713
Yalobusha744288120
Yazoo16294013715
Total159,0363,8797,8301,467

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

