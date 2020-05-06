1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

217 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 8,424 total cases with 374 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 217 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 8,424 with 374 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 217
  • New deaths reported today: 32

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams15410334
Alcorn10100
Amite32010
Attala1593383
Benton12010
Bolivar1158162
Calhoun574234
Carroll1023392
Chickasaw839256
Choctaw14200
Claiborne33000
Clarke686113
Clay58300
Coahoma70300
Copiah137121
Covington82000
Desoto310411
Forrest27317239
Franklin17100
George15100
Greene6100
Grenada412142
Hancock68563
Harrison187611
Hinds58811186
Holmes17612273
Humphreys27472
Itawamba656325
Jackson27110392
Jasper66200
Jefferson26000
Jefferson Davis45120
Jones1994160
Kemper806193
Lafayette963360
Lamar127310
Lauderdale4484011125
Lawrence61010
Leake257200
Lee73450
Leflore17718448
Lincoln16612548
Lowndes64372
Madison31811418
Marion777142
Marshall49200
Monroe178208918
Montgomery51100
Neshoba25411273
Newton113010
Noxubee92292
Oktibbeha594113
Panola42200
Pearl River18321416
Perry32100
Pike1599134
Pontotoc22240
Prentiss332202
Quitman16000
Rankin226660
Scott410391
Sharkey5000
Simpson55020
Smith926233
Stone23000
Sunflower61300
Tallahatchie12100
Tate45010
Tippah611000
Tishomingo8010
Tunica372122
Union402101
Walthall36000
Warren902110
Washington80341
Wayne26010
Webster21100
Wilkinson72752
Winston53000
Yalobusha23000
Yazoo155200
Total8,4243741,008163

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories