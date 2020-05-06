217 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 8,424 total cases with 374 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 217 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 8,424 with 374 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 217
- New deaths reported today: 32
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|154
|10
|33
|4
|Alcorn
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|32
|0
|1
|0
|Attala
|159
|3
|38
|3
|Benton
|12
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|115
|8
|16
|2
|Calhoun
|57
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|102
|3
|39
|2
|Chickasaw
|83
|9
|25
|6
|Choctaw
|14
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|33
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|68
|6
|11
|3
|Clay
|58
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|70
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|137
|1
|2
|1
|Covington
|82
|0
|0
|0
|Desoto
|310
|4
|1
|1
|Forrest
|273
|17
|23
|9
|Franklin
|17
|1
|0
|0
|George
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|41
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|68
|5
|6
|3
|Harrison
|187
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|588
|11
|18
|6
|Holmes
|176
|12
|27
|3
|Humphreys
|27
|4
|7
|2
|Itawamba
|65
|6
|32
|5
|Jackson
|271
|10
|39
|2
|Jasper
|66
|2
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|26
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|45
|1
|2
|0
|Jones
|199
|4
|16
|0
|Kemper
|80
|6
|19
|3
|Lafayette
|96
|3
|36
|0
|Lamar
|127
|3
|1
|0
|Lauderdale
|448
|40
|111
|25
|Lawrence
|61
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|257
|2
|0
|0
|Lee
|73
|4
|5
|0
|Leflore
|177
|18
|44
|8
|Lincoln
|166
|12
|54
|8
|Lowndes
|64
|3
|7
|2
|Madison
|318
|11
|41
|8
|Marion
|77
|7
|14
|2
|Marshall
|49
|2
|0
|0
|Monroe
|178
|20
|89
|18
|Montgomery
|51
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|254
|11
|27
|3
|Newton
|113
|0
|1
|0
|Noxubee
|92
|2
|9
|2
|Oktibbeha
|59
|4
|11
|3
|Panola
|42
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|183
|21
|41
|6
|Perry
|32
|1
|0
|0
|Pike
|159
|9
|13
|4
|Pontotoc
|22
|2
|4
|0
|Prentiss
|33
|2
|20
|2
|Quitman
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|226
|6
|6
|0
|Scott
|410
|3
|9
|1
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|55
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|92
|6
|23
|3
|Stone
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|61
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|45
|0
|1
|0
|Tippah
|61
|10
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|8
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|37
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|40
|2
|10
|1
|Walthall
|36
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|90
|2
|11
|0
|Washington
|80
|3
|4
|1
|Wayne
|26
|0
|1
|0
|Webster
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|72
|7
|5
|2
|Winston
|53
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|155
|2
|0
|0
|Total
|8,424
|374
|1,008
|163
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.