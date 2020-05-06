217 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 8,424 total cases with 374 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 217 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 8,424 with 374 deaths.

New cases reported today: 217

New deaths reported today: 32

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 154 10 33 4 Alcorn 10 1 0 0 Amite 32 0 1 0 Attala 159 3 38 3 Benton 12 0 1 0 Bolivar 115 8 16 2 Calhoun 57 4 23 4 Carroll 102 3 39 2 Chickasaw 83 9 25 6 Choctaw 14 2 0 0 Claiborne 33 0 0 0 Clarke 68 6 11 3 Clay 58 3 0 0 Coahoma 70 3 0 0 Copiah 137 1 2 1 Covington 82 0 0 0 Desoto 310 4 1 1 Forrest 273 17 23 9 Franklin 17 1 0 0 George 15 1 0 0 Greene 6 1 0 0 Grenada 41 2 14 2 Hancock 68 5 6 3 Harrison 187 6 1 1 Hinds 588 11 18 6 Holmes 176 12 27 3 Humphreys 27 4 7 2 Itawamba 65 6 32 5 Jackson 271 10 39 2 Jasper 66 2 0 0 Jefferson 26 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 45 1 2 0 Jones 199 4 16 0 Kemper 80 6 19 3 Lafayette 96 3 36 0 Lamar 127 3 1 0 Lauderdale 448 40 111 25 Lawrence 61 0 1 0 Leake 257 2 0 0 Lee 73 4 5 0 Leflore 177 18 44 8 Lincoln 166 12 54 8 Lowndes 64 3 7 2 Madison 318 11 41 8 Marion 77 7 14 2 Marshall 49 2 0 0 Monroe 178 20 89 18 Montgomery 51 1 0 0 Neshoba 254 11 27 3 Newton 113 0 1 0 Noxubee 92 2 9 2 Oktibbeha 59 4 11 3 Panola 42 2 0 0 Pearl River 183 21 41 6 Perry 32 1 0 0 Pike 159 9 13 4 Pontotoc 22 2 4 0 Prentiss 33 2 20 2 Quitman 16 0 0 0 Rankin 226 6 6 0 Scott 410 3 9 1 Sharkey 5 0 0 0 Simpson 55 0 2 0 Smith 92 6 23 3 Stone 23 0 0 0 Sunflower 61 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 12 1 0 0 Tate 45 0 1 0 Tippah 61 10 0 0 Tishomingo 8 0 1 0 Tunica 37 2 12 2 Union 40 2 10 1 Walthall 36 0 0 0 Warren 90 2 11 0 Washington 80 3 4 1 Wayne 26 0 1 0 Webster 21 1 0 0 Wilkinson 72 7 5 2 Winston 53 0 0 0 Yalobusha 23 0 0 0 Yazoo 155 2 0 0 Total 8,424 374 1,008 163

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.