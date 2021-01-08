2,175 new coronavirus cases, 40 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,175 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 40 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 233,665 with 5,101 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-six deaths occurred between December 16, 2020 and January 7, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Attala2
Bolivar2
Calhoun1
Chickasaw1
Clarke1
Desoto1
Franklin1
Hinds1
Itawamba1
Jackson1
Jefferson1
Lafayette1
Madison2
Monroe2
Neshoba1
Pearl River1
Pike1
Rankin1
Sunflower3
Tate1

Fourteen COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 26, 2020 and January 1, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Desoto1
Hancock1
Itawamba1
Jackson1
Jasper1
Montgomery1
Newton1
Pontotoc1
Prentiss1
Tate1
Tippah1
Warren1
Webster1
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1892647215
Alcorn24394512719
Amite91523547
Attala18505417134
Benton757214510
Bolivar37119922330
Calhoun126919254
Carroll98718469
Chickasaw1728415315
Choctaw5661110
Claiborne77922449
Clarke12766010830
Clay146830243
Coahoma20925312711
Copiah228147749
Covington19966813439
De Soto1591015111022
Forrest562010822447
Franklin62912402
George180337487
Greene103127526
Grenada20666515332
Hancock2290577015
Harrison1190416947558
Hinds14999294754110
Holmes16366710320
Humphreys77322338
Issaquena154500
Itawamba24725612422
Jackson942316621528
Jasper157331352
Jefferson49417234
Jefferson Davis8082481
Jones571610021541
Kemper72719449
Lafayette45358718752
Lamar4505615213
Lauderdale535117340788
Lawrence95717272
Leake2196608812
Lee830513121241
Leflore285010423350
Lincoln27748117036
Lowndes49029821044
Madison772314935165
Marion19186815722
Marshall3144636415
Monroe33239518953
Montgomery104032549
Neshoba318714719756
Newton1730418414
Noxubee103020324
Oktibbeha36857821135
Panola33977210213
Pearl River29268815731
Perry93831217
Pike23857411934
Pontotoc339148373
Prentiss2305469915
Quitman631700
Rankin966318033852
Scott228042394
Sharkey40817438
Simpson22156615219
Smith112220588
Stone130218839
Sunflower26346610815
Tallahatchie130233437
Tate2531588019
Tippah217243995
Tishomingo16845610127
Tunica80019182
Union31595211718
Walthall1066366713
Warren30758516337
Washington458711918839
Wayne1840276911
Webster863245711
Wilkinson55624245
Winston19275811432
Yalobusha1082338122
Yazoo22355213918
Total233,6655,1019,6951,773

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories