2,175 new coronavirus cases, 40 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,175 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 40 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 233,665 with 5,101 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-six deaths occurred between December 16, 2020 and January 7, 2021 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Attala
|2
|Bolivar
|2
|Calhoun
|1
|Chickasaw
|1
|Clarke
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Madison
|2
|Monroe
|2
|Neshoba
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Pike
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Sunflower
|3
|Tate
|1
Fourteen COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 26, 2020 and January 1, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Desoto
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Jasper
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Newton
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Tate
|1
|Tippah
|1
|Warren
|1
|Webster
|1
|Yazoo
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1892
|64
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2439
|45
|127
|19
|Amite
|915
|23
|54
|7
|Attala
|1850
|54
|171
|34
|Benton
|757
|21
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3711
|99
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|1269
|19
|25
|4
|Carroll
|987
|18
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1728
|41
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|566
|11
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|779
|22
|44
|9
|Clarke
|1276
|60
|108
|30
|Clay
|1468
|30
|24
|3
|Coahoma
|2092
|53
|127
|11
|Copiah
|2281
|47
|74
|9
|Covington
|1996
|68
|134
|39
|De Soto
|15910
|151
|110
|22
|Forrest
|5620
|108
|224
|47
|Franklin
|629
|12
|40
|2
|George
|1803
|37
|48
|7
|Greene
|1031
|27
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2066
|65
|153
|32
|Hancock
|2290
|57
|70
|15
|Harrison
|11904
|169
|475
|58
|Hinds
|14999
|294
|754
|110
|Holmes
|1636
|67
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|773
|22
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|154
|5
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2472
|56
|124
|22
|Jackson
|9423
|166
|215
|28
|Jasper
|1573
|31
|35
|2
|Jefferson
|494
|17
|23
|4
|Jefferson Davis
|808
|24
|8
|1
|Jones
|5716
|100
|215
|41
|Kemper
|727
|19
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4535
|87
|187
|52
|Lamar
|4505
|61
|52
|13
|Lauderdale
|5351
|173
|407
|88
|Lawrence
|957
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2196
|60
|88
|12
|Lee
|8305
|131
|212
|41
|Leflore
|2850
|104
|233
|50
|Lincoln
|2774
|81
|170
|36
|Lowndes
|4902
|98
|210
|44
|Madison
|7723
|149
|351
|65
|Marion
|1918
|68
|157
|22
|Marshall
|3144
|63
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3323
|95
|189
|53
|Montgomery
|1040
|32
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3187
|147
|197
|56
|Newton
|1730
|41
|84
|14
|Noxubee
|1030
|20
|32
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3685
|78
|211
|35
|Panola
|3397
|72
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|2926
|88
|157
|31
|Perry
|938
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2385
|74
|119
|34
|Pontotoc
|3391
|48
|37
|3
|Prentiss
|2305
|46
|99
|15
|Quitman
|631
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|9663
|180
|338
|52
|Scott
|2280
|42
|39
|4
|Sharkey
|408
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2215
|66
|152
|19
|Smith
|1122
|20
|58
|8
|Stone
|1302
|18
|83
|9
|Sunflower
|2634
|66
|108
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1302
|33
|43
|7
|Tate
|2531
|58
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2172
|43
|99
|5
|Tishomingo
|1684
|56
|101
|27
|Tunica
|800
|19
|18
|2
|Union
|3159
|52
|117
|18
|Walthall
|1066
|36
|67
|13
|Warren
|3075
|85
|163
|37
|Washington
|4587
|119
|188
|39
|Wayne
|1840
|27
|69
|11
|Webster
|863
|24
|57
|11
|Wilkinson
|556
|24
|24
|5
|Winston
|1927
|58
|114
|32
|Yalobusha
|1082
|33
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|2235
|52
|139
|18
|Total
|233,665
|5,101
|9,695
|1,773
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
