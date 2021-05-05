218 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 218 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 312,712 with 7,223 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Note: 114 cases previously reported were determined not to be caused by COVID-19, and have been removed from state and county totals.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams261882
Alcorn311268
Amite122842
Attala214173
Benton99025
Bolivar4796132
Calhoun169732
Carroll121728
Chickasaw206957
Choctaw76018
Claiborne102230
Clarke177879
Clay184654
Coahoma293979
Copiah296065
Covington256281
De Soto21445257
Forrest7638152
Franklin83423
George246748
Greene130333
Grenada260085
Hancock376886
Harrison17785308
Hinds20264414
Holmes188672
Humphreys96133
Issaquena1686
Itawamba299277
Jackson13401246
Jasper220748
Jefferson65428
Jefferson Davis106932
Jones8361163
Kemper95328
Lafayette6164118
Lamar620686
Lauderdale7191240
Lawrence128323
Leake265573
Lee9959173
Leflore3487125
Lincoln3944110
Lowndes6361144
Madison10055217
Marion268780
Marshall4393103
Monroe4089133
Montgomery126742
Neshoba4022176
Newton246161
Noxubee126734
Oktibbeha460698
Panola4550105
Pearl River4493145
Perry125838
Pike3290105
Pontotoc419372
Prentiss278960
Quitman79916
Rankin13548278
Scott314973
Sharkey50217
Simpson293888
Smith162134
Stone181833
Sunflower335590
Tallahatchie177840
Tate332084
Tippah287468
Tishomingo225467
Tunica104626
Union408876
Walthall133845
Warren4371121
Washington5318133
Wayne262241
Webster114532
Wilkinson66830
Winston226881
Yalobusha162936
Yazoo310269
Total312,7127,223

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

