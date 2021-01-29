2,186 new coronavirus cases, 38 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,186 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 38 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 272,662 with 5,983 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2199727215
Alcorn27975712920
Amite105829547
Attala19986517336
Benton882234510
Bolivar427211122631
Calhoun147723284
Carroll109122489
Chickasaw1928475315
Choctaw6621410
Claiborne91026459
Clarke15546412230
Clay170840273
Coahoma25745612911
Copiah258450799
Covington22907313639
De Soto18239199*11324
Forrest639612722550
Franklin71617404
George213342597
Greene116931526
Grenada22807415532
Hancock3107656914
Harrison1504521648165
Hinds17419348797127
Holmes17536810320
Humphreys87325348
Issaquena161600
Itawamba27586512522
Jackson1135519523030
Jasper191539382
Jefferson58323407
Jefferson Davis9233181
Jones713212021841
Kemper83320459
Lafayette536910318854
Lamar5214665313
Lauderdale631420143394
Lawrence111017272
Leake2405688814
Lee924114921541
Leflore318811423352
Lincoln31699217337
Lowndes567912625661
Madison885617335969
Marion23447415824
Marshall367375*6415
Monroe379111418955
Montgomery114236549
Neshoba354616020158
Newton2052488715
Noxubee116026356
Oktibbeha41928721536
Panola39718510213
Pearl River366910917233
Perry108132217
Pike27948712534
Pontotoc388062787
Prentiss2588559915
Quitman7301100
Rankin1156822839061
Scott2720551059
Sharkey46917438
Simpson24817315820
Smith137426608
Stone1573278414
Sunflower29958011719
Tallahatchie159836507
Tate2856648019
Tippah2567541169
Tishomingo19966210227
Tunica90722182
Union36856713121
Walthall1181386813
Warren383910516938
Washington501712518939
Wayne2258386911
Webster1001245811
Wilkinson60625255
Winston21157212237
Yalobusha1282358222
Yazoo26425713918
Total272,6625,98310,1991,899

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

