219 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 219 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 325,072 with 7,451 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3183868316
Alcorn33777413020
Amite129043579
Attala21667317536
Benton1029254610
Bolivar486313423633
Calhoun175732366
Carroll1230305110
Chickasaw2137606015
Choctaw8021920
Claiborne103531459
Clarke17948012331
Clay189954385
Coahoma30378412912
Copiah3050668511
Covington27238313939
De Soto2256627511324
Forrest797715624553
Franklin85323404
George255051598
Greene132734536
Grenada26438815432
Hancock3940886914
Harrison1884032049171
Hinds21625428808132
Holmes19267410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30658013524
Jackson1393525124135
Jasper223248432
Jefferson66628417
Jefferson Davis11023491
Jones853116922042
Kemper97629449
Lafayette636112418755
Lamar6473885312
Lauderdale7301243444101
Lawrence133425272
Leake2751749216
Lee1021517722242
Leflore353212523652
Lincoln404211419740
Lowndes660515025863
Madison1044022739170
Marion27368015824
Marshall46111066515
Monroe420713719055
Montgomery129744549
Neshoba412418020759
Newton2517648715
Noxubee129135356
Oktibbeha46989822236
Panola468311210415
Pearl River472414819439
Perry129338228
Pike340711113436
Pontotoc4329738613
Prentiss2904619915
Quitman8301900
Rankin1430528440761
Scott32327411518
Sharkey51118448
Simpson30588915820
Smith169934688
Stone1960368514
Sunflower34049312320
Tallahatchie180642507
Tate3445888019
Tippah29476811913
Tishomingo23386910227
Tunica109527182
Union42077913123
Walthall1369476913
Warren450712216837
Washington546313919039
Wayne2667426911
Webster1156326112
Wilkinson70532255
Winston23208313039
Yalobusha1685408222
Yazoo32187114318
Total325,0727,45110,5391,989

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

