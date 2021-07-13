219 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 219 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 325,072 with 7,451 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3183 86 83 16 Alcorn 3377 74 130 20 Amite 1290 43 57 9 Attala 2166 73 175 36 Benton 1029 25 46 10 Bolivar 4863 134 236 33 Calhoun 1757 32 36 6 Carroll 1230 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2137 60 60 15 Choctaw 802 19 2 0 Claiborne 1035 31 45 9 Clarke 1794 80 123 31 Clay 1899 54 38 5 Coahoma 3037 84 129 12 Copiah 3050 66 85 11 Covington 2723 83 139 39 De Soto 22566 275 113 24 Forrest 7977 156 245 53 Franklin 853 23 40 4 George 2550 51 59 8 Greene 1327 34 53 6 Grenada 2643 88 154 32 Hancock 3940 88 69 14 Harrison 18840 320 491 71 Hinds 21625 428 808 132 Holmes 1926 74 104 20 Humphreys 975 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3065 80 135 24 Jackson 13935 251 241 35 Jasper 2232 48 43 2 Jefferson 666 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1102 34 9 1 Jones 8531 169 220 42 Kemper 976 29 44 9 Lafayette 6361 124 187 55 Lamar 6473 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7301 243 444 101 Lawrence 1334 25 27 2 Leake 2751 74 92 16 Lee 10215 177 222 42 Leflore 3532 125 236 52 Lincoln 4042 114 197 40 Lowndes 6605 150 258 63 Madison 10440 227 391 70 Marion 2736 80 158 24 Marshall 4611 106 65 15 Monroe 4207 137 190 55 Montgomery 1297 44 54 9 Neshoba 4124 180 207 59 Newton 2517 64 87 15 Noxubee 1291 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4698 98 222 36 Panola 4683 112 104 15 Pearl River 4724 148 194 39 Perry 1293 38 22 8 Pike 3407 111 134 36 Pontotoc 4329 73 86 13 Prentiss 2904 61 99 15 Quitman 830 19 0 0 Rankin 14305 284 407 61 Scott 3232 74 115 18 Sharkey 511 18 44 8 Simpson 3058 89 158 20 Smith 1699 34 68 8 Stone 1960 36 85 14 Sunflower 3404 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1806 42 50 7 Tate 3445 88 80 19 Tippah 2947 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2338 69 102 27 Tunica 1095 27 18 2 Union 4207 79 131 23 Walthall 1369 47 69 13 Warren 4507 122 168 37 Washington 5463 139 190 39 Wayne 2667 42 69 11 Webster 1156 32 61 12 Wilkinson 705 32 25 5 Winston 2320 83 130 39 Yalobusha 1685 40 82 22 Yazoo 3218 71 143 18 Total 325,072 7,451 10,539 1,989

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.