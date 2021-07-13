219 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 219 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 325,072 with 7,451 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3183
|86
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|3377
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1290
|43
|57
|9
|Attala
|2166
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|1029
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4863
|134
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1757
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1230
|30
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2137
|60
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|802
|19
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1035
|31
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1794
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1899
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|3037
|84
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3050
|66
|85
|11
|Covington
|2723
|83
|139
|39
|De Soto
|22566
|275
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7977
|156
|245
|53
|Franklin
|853
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2550
|51
|59
|8
|Greene
|1327
|34
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2643
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|3940
|88
|69
|14
|Harrison
|18840
|320
|491
|71
|Hinds
|21625
|428
|808
|132
|Holmes
|1926
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|975
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|169
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3065
|80
|135
|24
|Jackson
|13935
|251
|241
|35
|Jasper
|2232
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|666
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1102
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|8531
|169
|220
|42
|Kemper
|976
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6361
|124
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6473
|88
|53
|12
|Lauderdale
|7301
|243
|444
|101
|Lawrence
|1334
|25
|27
|2
|Leake
|2751
|74
|92
|16
|Lee
|10215
|177
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3532
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4042
|114
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6605
|150
|258
|63
|Madison
|10440
|227
|391
|70
|Marion
|2736
|80
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4611
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4207
|137
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1297
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4124
|180
|207
|59
|Newton
|2517
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1291
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4698
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4683
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4724
|148
|194
|39
|Perry
|1293
|38
|22
|8
|Pike
|3407
|111
|134
|36
|Pontotoc
|4329
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2904
|61
|99
|15
|Quitman
|830
|19
|0
|0
|Rankin
|14305
|284
|407
|61
|Scott
|3232
|74
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|511
|18
|44
|8
|Simpson
|3058
|89
|158
|20
|Smith
|1699
|34
|68
|8
|Stone
|1960
|36
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3404
|93
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1806
|42
|50
|7
|Tate
|3445
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2947
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2338
|69
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1095
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4207
|79
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1369
|47
|69
|13
|Warren
|4507
|122
|168
|37
|Washington
|5463
|139
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2667
|42
|69
|11
|Webster
|1156
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|705
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2320
|83
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1685
|40
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3218
|71
|143
|18
|Total
|325,072
|7,451
|10,539
|1,989
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.