2,205 new coronavirus cases, 48 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,205 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 48 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 183,300 with 4,252 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-two deaths occurred between December 8 and December 14 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Attala3
Bolivar1
Chickasaw1
Covington1
Forrest1
Hinds4
Holmes1
Jefferson Davis1
Lauderdale2
Lincoln2
Lowndes1
Monroe1
Oktibbeha1
Panola1
Perry1
Rankin3
Scott1
Warren1
Winston4
Yazoo1

16 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 25 and December 10, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Desoto1
Harrison3
Hinds1
Leflore1
Marshall1
Newton1
Panola1
Pike1
Pontotoc1
Scott1
Stone1
Tate1
Warren1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1630527214
Alcorn18533611617
Amite75716523
Attala14454315928
Benton573194510
Bolivar28579022430
Calhoun92115254
Carroll85517469
Chickasaw1307354814
Choctaw4311010
Claiborne62116439
Clarke1051559527
Clay111028203
Coahoma17544712711
Copiah196242729
Covington16026210534
De Soto1221711510320
Forrest45389319042
Franklin470641
George150130477
Greene88825486
Grenada17295113724
Hancock1539466912
Harrison891512742345
Hinds1206922757689
Holmes14786310320
Humphreys64121338
Issaquena133400
Itawamba18724310819
Jackson756514220623
Jasper10852490
Jefferson42812153
Jefferson Davis6752181
Jones44179119538
Kemper60419439
Lafayette37006715341
Lamar3511524412
Lauderdale426815934685
Lawrence83815272
Leake164745537
Lee642210520340
Leflore23379719748
Lincoln22237316636
Lowndes33807313737
Madison599712229957
Marion14805414318
Marshall2543576115
Monroe25048117653
Montgomery89330549
Neshoba261413217654
Newton1336326411
Noxubee82617214
Oktibbeha29156520231
Panola2754677613
Pearl River20457313425
Perry75428207
Pike1907649927
Pontotoc259133203
Prentiss1779399714
Quitman548700
Rankin736613228637
Scott185133353
Sharkey35717438
Simpson17235414219
Smith86717558
Stone98717639
Sunflower2145578915
Tallahatchie110628337
Tate2113537418
Tippah165136634
Tishomingo1337479726
Tunica67219152
Union2273276411
Walthall883326713
Warren21876715431
Washington369710918739
Wayne1472256510
Webster616165511
Wilkinson48622215
Winston1549419125
Yalobusha849308122
Yazoo18084313816
Total183,3004,2528,4531,577

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories