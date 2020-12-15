2,205 new coronavirus cases, 48 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,205 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 48 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 183,300 with 4,252 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-two deaths occurred between December 8 and December 14 in the counties below.

County Total Attala 3 Bolivar 1 Chickasaw 1 Covington 1 Forrest 1 Hinds 4 Holmes 1 Jefferson Davis 1 Lauderdale 2 Lincoln 2 Lowndes 1 Monroe 1 Oktibbeha 1 Panola 1 Perry 1 Rankin 3 Scott 1 Warren 1 Winston 4 Yazoo 1

16 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 25 and December 10, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Alcorn 1 Desoto 1 Harrison 3 Hinds 1 Leflore 1 Marshall 1 Newton 1 Panola 1 Pike 1 Pontotoc 1 Scott 1 Stone 1 Tate 1 Warren 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1630 52 72 14 Alcorn 1853 36 116 17 Amite 757 16 52 3 Attala 1445 43 159 28 Benton 573 19 45 10 Bolivar 2857 90 224 30 Calhoun 921 15 25 4 Carroll 855 17 46 9 Chickasaw 1307 35 48 14 Choctaw 431 10 1 0 Claiborne 621 16 43 9 Clarke 1051 55 95 27 Clay 1110 28 20 3 Coahoma 1754 47 127 11 Copiah 1962 42 72 9 Covington 1602 62 105 34 De Soto 12217 115 103 20 Forrest 4538 93 190 42 Franklin 470 6 4 1 George 1501 30 47 7 Greene 888 25 48 6 Grenada 1729 51 137 24 Hancock 1539 46 69 12 Harrison 8915 127 423 45 Hinds 12069 227 576 89 Holmes 1478 63 103 20 Humphreys 641 21 33 8 Issaquena 133 4 0 0 Itawamba 1872 43 108 19 Jackson 7565 142 206 23 Jasper 1085 24 9 0 Jefferson 428 12 15 3 Jefferson Davis 675 21 8 1 Jones 4417 91 195 38 Kemper 604 19 43 9 Lafayette 3700 67 153 41 Lamar 3511 52 44 12 Lauderdale 4268 159 346 85 Lawrence 838 15 27 2 Leake 1647 45 53 7 Lee 6422 105 203 40 Leflore 2337 97 197 48 Lincoln 2223 73 166 36 Lowndes 3380 73 137 37 Madison 5997 122 299 57 Marion 1480 54 143 18 Marshall 2543 57 61 15 Monroe 2504 81 176 53 Montgomery 893 30 54 9 Neshoba 2614 132 176 54 Newton 1336 32 64 11 Noxubee 826 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2915 65 202 31 Panola 2754 67 76 13 Pearl River 2045 73 134 25 Perry 754 28 20 7 Pike 1907 64 99 27 Pontotoc 2591 33 20 3 Prentiss 1779 39 97 14 Quitman 548 7 0 0 Rankin 7366 132 286 37 Scott 1851 33 35 3 Sharkey 357 17 43 8 Simpson 1723 54 142 19 Smith 867 17 55 8 Stone 987 17 63 9 Sunflower 2145 57 89 15 Tallahatchie 1106 28 33 7 Tate 2113 53 74 18 Tippah 1651 36 63 4 Tishomingo 1337 47 97 26 Tunica 672 19 15 2 Union 2273 27 64 11 Walthall 883 32 67 13 Warren 2187 67 154 31 Washington 3697 109 187 39 Wayne 1472 25 65 10 Webster 616 16 55 11 Wilkinson 486 22 21 5 Winston 1549 41 91 25 Yalobusha 849 30 81 22 Yazoo 1808 43 138 16 Total 183,300 4,252 8,453 1,577

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

