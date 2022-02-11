JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,212 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 50 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 10.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 776,717 with 11,558 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|7015
|139
|92
|20
|Alcorn
|9702
|139
|131
|20
|Amite
|3155
|64
|58
|10
|Attala
|4804
|105
|194
|36
|Benton
|2234
|46
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9014
|164
|251
|33
|Calhoun
|4496
|58
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2512
|48
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5420
|88
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2051
|30
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2115
|45
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4117
|101
|131
|32
|Clay
|4902
|90
|42
|5
|Coahoma
|6337
|119
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7006
|104
|109
|15
|Covington
|6957
|102
|185
|39
|De Soto
|48924
|514
|131
|27
|Forrest
|21572
|290
|366
|62
|Franklin
|1894
|35
|47
|5
|George
|6990
|81
|82
|9
|Greene
|3131
|53
|81
|6
|Grenada
|5426
|123
|155
|32
|Hancock
|11947
|146
|146
|23
|Harrison
|52000
|623
|720
|85
|Hinds
|51378
|729
|862
|140
|Holmes
|4327
|103
|121
|21
|Humphreys
|1991
|41
|36
|9
|Issaquena
|257
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7242
|134
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36225
|423
|407
|44
|Jasper
|4700
|69
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1463
|36
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2809
|47
|16
|1
|Jones
|20827
|275
|336
|46
|Kemper
|2129
|45
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|14822
|172
|202
|57
|Lamar
|16981
|148
|69
|12
|Lauderdale
|18289
|344
|500
|108
|Lawrence
|3509
|48
|28
|2
|Leake
|6137
|106
|103
|17
|Lee
|26057
|276
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7247
|160
|268
|58
|Lincoln
|8108
|153
|213
|44
|Lowndes
|17239
|219
|306
|69
|Madison
|23494
|310
|416
|72
|Marion
|6840
|129
|173
|25
|Marshall
|9750
|161
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10749
|204
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2884
|68
|90
|14
|Neshoba
|10187
|224
|232
|61
|Newton
|5804
|92
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2690
|47
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|10852
|154
|272
|40
|Panola
|10265
|154
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14776
|259
|264
|42
|Perry
|2994
|62
|41
|9
|Pike
|9208
|171
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10061
|127
|89
|13
|Prentiss
|7939
|96
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1548
|30
|0
|0
|Rankin
|35740
|451
|510
|69
|Scott
|6432
|109
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|935
|23
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6831
|138
|179
|20
|Smith
|3995
|66
|80
|8
|Stone
|5287
|69
|110
|14
|Sunflower
|5686
|116
|136
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3151
|59
|50
|7
|Tate
|7156
|135
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7117
|103
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|6008
|115
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2480
|43
|20
|4
|Union
|9305
|111
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3499
|77
|69
|14
|Warren
|9962
|191
|177
|38
|Washington
|9991
|185
|225
|42
|Wayne
|5854
|83
|86
|13
|Webster
|3077
|59
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1771
|44
|25
|6
|Winston
|5026
|99
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|3997
|51
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7918
|99
|152
|20
|Total
|776,717
|11,558
|12,346
|2,146
