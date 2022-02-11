JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,212 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 50 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 10.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 776,717 with 11,558 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams70151399220
Alcorn970213913120
Amite3155645810
Attala480410519436
Benton2234464710
Bolivar901416425133
Calhoun449658447
Carroll2512485312
Chickasaw5420886315
Choctaw205130130
Claiborne211545459
Clarke411710113132
Clay490290425
Coahoma633711913814
Copiah700610410915
Covington695710218539
De Soto4892451413127
Forrest2157229036662
Franklin189435475
George699081829
Greene313153816
Grenada542612315532
Hancock1194714614623
Harrison5200062372085
Hinds51378729862140
Holmes432710312121
Humphreys199141369
Issaquena257900
Itawamba724213413424
Jackson3622542340744
Jasper470069462
Jefferson146336417
Jefferson Davis280947161
Jones2082727533646
Kemper2129455010
Lafayette1482217220257
Lamar169811486912
Lauderdale18289344500108
Lawrence350948282
Leake613710610317
Lee2605727622543
Leflore724716026858
Lincoln810815321344
Lowndes1723921930669
Madison2349431041672
Marion684012917325
Marshall97501616917
Monroe1074920419255
Montgomery2884689014
Neshoba1018722423261
Newton5804928916
Noxubee269047426
Oktibbeha1085215427240
Panola1026515410315
Pearl River1477625926442
Perry299462419
Pike920817117844
Pontotoc100611278913
Prentiss79399610215
Quitman15483000
Rankin3574045151069
Scott643210912019
Sharkey93523458
Simpson683113817920
Smith399566808
Stone52876911014
Sunflower568611613621
Tallahatchie315159507
Tate71561358019
Tippah711710312014
Tishomingo600811510428
Tunica248043204
Union930511113323
Walthall3499776914
Warren996219117738
Washington999118522542
Wayne5854838613
Webster3077596614
Wilkinson177144256
Winston50269913639
Yalobusha3997518422
Yazoo79189915220
Total776,71711,55812,3462,146

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.