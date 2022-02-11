JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,212 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 50 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 10.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 776,717 with 11,558 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 7015 139 92 20 Alcorn 9702 139 131 20 Amite 3155 64 58 10 Attala 4804 105 194 36 Benton 2234 46 47 10 Bolivar 9014 164 251 33 Calhoun 4496 58 44 7 Carroll 2512 48 53 12 Chickasaw 5420 88 63 15 Choctaw 2051 30 13 0 Claiborne 2115 45 45 9 Clarke 4117 101 131 32 Clay 4902 90 42 5 Coahoma 6337 119 138 14 Copiah 7006 104 109 15 Covington 6957 102 185 39 De Soto 48924 514 131 27 Forrest 21572 290 366 62 Franklin 1894 35 47 5 George 6990 81 82 9 Greene 3131 53 81 6 Grenada 5426 123 155 32 Hancock 11947 146 146 23 Harrison 52000 623 720 85 Hinds 51378 729 862 140 Holmes 4327 103 121 21 Humphreys 1991 41 36 9 Issaquena 257 9 0 0 Itawamba 7242 134 134 24 Jackson 36225 423 407 44 Jasper 4700 69 46 2 Jefferson 1463 36 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2809 47 16 1 Jones 20827 275 336 46 Kemper 2129 45 50 10 Lafayette 14822 172 202 57 Lamar 16981 148 69 12 Lauderdale 18289 344 500 108 Lawrence 3509 48 28 2 Leake 6137 106 103 17 Lee 26057 276 225 43 Leflore 7247 160 268 58 Lincoln 8108 153 213 44 Lowndes 17239 219 306 69 Madison 23494 310 416 72 Marion 6840 129 173 25 Marshall 9750 161 69 17 Monroe 10749 204 192 55 Montgomery 2884 68 90 14 Neshoba 10187 224 232 61 Newton 5804 92 89 16 Noxubee 2690 47 42 6 Oktibbeha 10852 154 272 40 Panola 10265 154 103 15 Pearl River 14776 259 264 42 Perry 2994 62 41 9 Pike 9208 171 178 44 Pontotoc 10061 127 89 13 Prentiss 7939 96 102 15 Quitman 1548 30 0 0 Rankin 35740 451 510 69 Scott 6432 109 120 19 Sharkey 935 23 45 8 Simpson 6831 138 179 20 Smith 3995 66 80 8 Stone 5287 69 110 14 Sunflower 5686 116 136 21 Tallahatchie 3151 59 50 7 Tate 7156 135 80 19 Tippah 7117 103 120 14 Tishomingo 6008 115 104 28 Tunica 2480 43 20 4 Union 9305 111 133 23 Walthall 3499 77 69 14 Warren 9962 191 177 38 Washington 9991 185 225 42 Wayne 5854 83 86 13 Webster 3077 59 66 14 Wilkinson 1771 44 25 6 Winston 5026 99 136 39 Yalobusha 3997 51 84 22 Yazoo 7918 99 152 20 Total 776,717 11,558 12,346 2,146

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.