JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 222 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 27 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 3.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 791,208 with 12,151 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases

as of March 3 Total LTC Facility Deaths

as of March 3 Adams 7104 141 103 22 Alcorn 9883 149 132 20 Amite 3214 67 58 10 Attala 5240 111 207 38 Benton 2264 49 47 10 Bolivar 9219 177 275 34 Calhoun 4632 70 44 7 Carroll 2555 50 58 12 Chickasaw 5575 95 63 15 Choctaw 2199 33 13 0 Claiborne 2134 46 45 9 Clarke 4205 106 131 32 Clay 4934 97 41 5 Coahoma 6430 120 138 14 Copiah 7098 114 110 15 Covington 7053 109 187 41 De Soto 49887 539 130 27 Forrest 21900 306 370 66 Franklin 1922 38 47 5 George 7118 86 98 9 Greene 3178 56 81 7 Grenada 5491 126 155 32 Hancock 12146 150 146 23 Harrison 53265 647 748 88 Hinds 51938 769 882 141 Holmes 4436 104 133 21 Humphreys 2007 44 39 10 Issaquena 261 9 0 0 Itawamba 7357 143 134 24 Jackson 36743 444 418 47 Jasper 4813 73 46 2 Jefferson 1470 37 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2842 50 15 1 Jones 21101 287 349 47 Kemper 2163 47 50 10 Lafayette 15109 176 202 57 Lamar 17310 160 71 12 Lauderdale 18712 359 499 108 Lawrence 3563 55 28 2 Leake 6373 115 103 17 Lee 26552 293 225 43 Leflore 7291 167 276 60 Lincoln 8255 156 216 45 Lowndes 17459 233 305 69 Madison 23880 319 421 72 Marion 6939 134 172 25 Marshall 9875 172 69 17 Monroe 10949 215 192 55 Montgomery 2946 74 95 15 Neshoba 10560 235 232 61 Newton 5979 96 89 16 Noxubee 2714 48 42 6 Oktibbeha 11056 158 272 40 Panola 10364 167 103 15 Pearl River 14973 268 273 42 Perry 3033 63 43 9 Pike 9483 183 178 44 Pontotoc 10276 139 90 13 Prentiss 8167 103 102 15 Quitman 1559 31 0 0 Rankin 36343 476 511 69 Scott 6478 118 120 19 Sharkey 950 25 48 8 Simpson 6935 145 184 20 Smith 4088 67 80 8 Stone 5383 70 112 14 Sunflower 5737 120 138 21 Tallahatchie 3176 60 50 7 Tate 7271 139 80 19 Tippah 7294 106 119 14 Tishomingo 6103 122 104 28 Tunica 2509 45 20 4 Union 9447 118 133 23 Walthall 3574 78 71 16 Warren 10180 199 177 38 Washington 10226 195 246 44 Wayne 5945 84 106 13 Webster 3374 68 66 14 Wilkinson 1792 46 25 6 Winston 5197 103 136 39 Yalobusha 4052 56 84 22 Yazoo 8000 103 152 20 Total 791,208 12,151 12,594 2,175

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.