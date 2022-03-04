JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 222 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 27 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 3.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 791,208 with 12,151 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
as of March 3		Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of March 3
Adams710414110322
Alcorn988314913220
Amite3214675810
Attala524011120738
Benton2264494710
Bolivar921917727534
Calhoun463270447
Carroll2555505812
Chickasaw5575956315
Choctaw219933130
Claiborne213446459
Clarke420510613132
Clay493497415
Coahoma643012013814
Copiah709811411015
Covington705310918741
De Soto4988753913027
Forrest2190030637066
Franklin192238475
George711886989
Greene317856817
Grenada549112615532
Hancock1214615014623
Harrison5326564774888
Hinds51938769882141
Holmes443610413321
Humphreys2007443910
Issaquena261900
Itawamba735714313424
Jackson3674344441847
Jasper481373462
Jefferson147037417
Jefferson Davis284250151
Jones2110128734947
Kemper2163475010
Lafayette1510917620257
Lamar173101607112
Lauderdale18712359499108
Lawrence356355282
Leake637311510317
Lee2655229322543
Leflore729116727660
Lincoln825515621645
Lowndes1745923330569
Madison2388031942172
Marion693913417225
Marshall98751726917
Monroe1094921519255
Montgomery2946749515
Neshoba1056023523261
Newton5979968916
Noxubee271448426
Oktibbeha1105615827240
Panola1036416710315
Pearl River1497326827342
Perry303363439
Pike948318317844
Pontotoc102761399013
Prentiss816710310215
Quitman15593100
Rankin3634347651169
Scott647811812019
Sharkey95025488
Simpson693514518420
Smith408867808
Stone53837011214
Sunflower573712013821
Tallahatchie317660507
Tate72711398019
Tippah729410611914
Tishomingo610312210428
Tunica250945204
Union944711813323
Walthall3574787116
Warren1018019917738
Washington1022619524644
Wayne59458410613
Webster3374686614
Wilkinson179246256
Winston519710313639
Yalobusha4052568422
Yazoo800010315220
Total791,20812,15112,5942,175

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.