JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 222 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 27 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 3.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 791,208 with 12,151 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
as of March 3
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of March 3
|Adams
|7104
|141
|103
|22
|Alcorn
|9883
|149
|132
|20
|Amite
|3214
|67
|58
|10
|Attala
|5240
|111
|207
|38
|Benton
|2264
|49
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9219
|177
|275
|34
|Calhoun
|4632
|70
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2555
|50
|58
|12
|Chickasaw
|5575
|95
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2199
|33
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2134
|46
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4205
|106
|131
|32
|Clay
|4934
|97
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|6430
|120
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7098
|114
|110
|15
|Covington
|7053
|109
|187
|41
|De Soto
|49887
|539
|130
|27
|Forrest
|21900
|306
|370
|66
|Franklin
|1922
|38
|47
|5
|George
|7118
|86
|98
|9
|Greene
|3178
|56
|81
|7
|Grenada
|5491
|126
|155
|32
|Hancock
|12146
|150
|146
|23
|Harrison
|53265
|647
|748
|88
|Hinds
|51938
|769
|882
|141
|Holmes
|4436
|104
|133
|21
|Humphreys
|2007
|44
|39
|10
|Issaquena
|261
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7357
|143
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36743
|444
|418
|47
|Jasper
|4813
|73
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1470
|37
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2842
|50
|15
|1
|Jones
|21101
|287
|349
|47
|Kemper
|2163
|47
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|15109
|176
|202
|57
|Lamar
|17310
|160
|71
|12
|Lauderdale
|18712
|359
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3563
|55
|28
|2
|Leake
|6373
|115
|103
|17
|Lee
|26552
|293
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7291
|167
|276
|60
|Lincoln
|8255
|156
|216
|45
|Lowndes
|17459
|233
|305
|69
|Madison
|23880
|319
|421
|72
|Marion
|6939
|134
|172
|25
|Marshall
|9875
|172
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10949
|215
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2946
|74
|95
|15
|Neshoba
|10560
|235
|232
|61
|Newton
|5979
|96
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2714
|48
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|11056
|158
|272
|40
|Panola
|10364
|167
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14973
|268
|273
|42
|Perry
|3033
|63
|43
|9
|Pike
|9483
|183
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10276
|139
|90
|13
|Prentiss
|8167
|103
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1559
|31
|0
|0
|Rankin
|36343
|476
|511
|69
|Scott
|6478
|118
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|950
|25
|48
|8
|Simpson
|6935
|145
|184
|20
|Smith
|4088
|67
|80
|8
|Stone
|5383
|70
|112
|14
|Sunflower
|5737
|120
|138
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3176
|60
|50
|7
|Tate
|7271
|139
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7294
|106
|119
|14
|Tishomingo
|6103
|122
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2509
|45
|20
|4
|Union
|9447
|118
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3574
|78
|71
|16
|Warren
|10180
|199
|177
|38
|Washington
|10226
|195
|246
|44
|Wayne
|5945
|84
|106
|13
|Webster
|3374
|68
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1792
|46
|25
|6
|Winston
|5197
|103
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|4052
|56
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|8000
|103
|152
|20
|Total
|791,208
|12,151
|12,594
|2,175
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.