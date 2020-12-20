2,222 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,222 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 194,333 with 4,409 deaths.

On Saturday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the mortality curve in the state is rising. He encouraged Mississippians to have small outdoor gatherings for the holiday season to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order states:

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 statewide, for social gatherings where social distancing is not possible, crowds will be limited to a group of no more than ten in a single space indoors. For outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people should be in close proximity.

As predicted – our mortality curve is rising rapidly



This is real, this is deadly



Please: keep it small (and outdoors) this holiday season



By Executive Order – all indoor social gatherings must be 10 or less https://t.co/L9gLgACby8 pic.twitter.com/3ZXLKdWHGK — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 20, 2020

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Two deaths occurred December 18 in the counties below.

County Total Pearl River 2

17 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 22 and December 14, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Amite 1 Bolivar 1 Clay 1 Desoto 1 Harrison 1 Jefferson Davis 1 Jones 1 Lamar 1 Leake 1 Lee 1 Pontotoc 1 Scott 1 Tippah 1 Warren 1 Yazoo 3

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

