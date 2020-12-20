2,222 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,222 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 194,333 with 4,409 deaths.

On Saturday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the mortality curve in the state is rising. He encouraged Mississippians to have small outdoor gatherings for the holiday season to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order states:

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 statewide, for social gatherings where social distancing is not possible, crowds will be limited to a group of no more than ten in a single space indoors. For outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people should be in close proximity. 

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Two deaths occurred December 18 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Pearl River2

17 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 22 and December 14, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Amite1
Bolivar1
Clay1
Desoto1
Harrison1
Jefferson Davis1
Jones1
Lamar1
Leake1
Lee1
Pontotoc1
Scott1
Tippah1
Warren1
Yazoo3

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams170953
Alcorn193738
Amite79420
Attala153743
Benton60420
Bolivar303592
Calhoun99116
Carroll89217
Chickasaw142935
Choctaw45110
Claiborne66018
Clarke111255
Clay118330
Coahoma182448
Copiah205042
Covington167963
De Soto13081128
Forrest479293
Franklin5186
George159433
Greene92325
Grenada184054
Hancock168750
Harrison9478135
Hinds12849236
Holmes151263
Humphreys66922
Issaquena1404
Itawamba199346
Jackson7946147
Jasper118824
Jefferson45013
Jefferson Davis70922
Jones468993
Kemper62419
Lafayette383470
Lamar370754
Lauderdale4487164
Lawrence87616
Leake177746
Lee6853109
Leflore243698
Lincoln232673
Lowndes370077
Madison6482126
Marion160158
Marshall265659
Monroe266783
Montgomery92330
Neshoba2738133
Newton142932
Noxubee85718
Oktibbeha306667
Panola289067
Pearl River223877
Perry78830
Pike201965
Pontotoc278935
Prentiss189040
Quitman5677
Rankin7902143
Scott193136
Sharkey37117
Simpson182557
Smith93317
Stone105218
Sunflower221757
Tallahatchie113329
Tate220754
Tippah177038
Tishomingo142050
Tunica69419
Union246627
Walthall91632
Warren231869
Washington3839111
Wayne154425
Webster65617
Wilkinson49822
Winston165044
Yalobusha87830
Yazoo194850
Total194,3334,409

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

