22,456 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 22,456 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between January 14 and January 17.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 657,084 with 10,642 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams57511258918
Alcorn779012113120
Amite263659579
Attala40209019036
Benton1914424710
Bolivar778715524033
Calhoun376152447
Carroll2208425211
Chickasaw4423796115
Choctaw162927130
Claiborne184641469
Clarke35139613232
Clay428378415
Coahoma553811513814
Copiah59119610915
Covington60499815739
De Soto4239746313027
Forrest1755126730761
Franklin156734465
George603780759
Greene258850636
Grenada467611315732
Hancock974014113322
Harrison4291457557581
Hinds45953668857140
Holmes37659411720
Humphreys171839359
Issaquena215700
Itawamba590811513624
Jackson3104039831641
Jasper403866462
Jefferson124935417
Jefferson Davis244643141
Jones1728725027945
Kemper1784425010
Lafayette1198014920257
Lamar139811426212
Lauderdale15455325499108
Lawrence290244272
Leake51719210217
Lee2232325522443
Leflore666914525056
Lincoln668913921041
Lowndes1427220230669
Madison2026128941672
Marion560212016824
Marshall83511506917
Monroe900918519155
Montgomery2553606611
Neshoba842121123261
Newton4725858915
Noxubee233646426
Oktibbeha890914127240
Panola886214110315
Pearl River1202624722742
Perry252157309
Pike758616017844
Pontotoc84871188813
Prentiss65028910115
Quitman13812800
Rankin2975941950069
Scott572610111919
Sharkey77021458
Simpson574412016720
Smith329157778
Stone4409679514
Sunflower522311112921
Tallahatchie274153507
Tate59811238019
Tippah59228912114
Tishomingo47879910328
Tunica222541203
Union789110113323
Walthall2841706914
Warren871518217538
Washington882117121341
Wayne4886738113
Webster2597516614
Wilkinson163540256
Winston40939513539
Yalobusha3266488322
Yazoo68559415220
Total657,08410,64211,7162,119

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

