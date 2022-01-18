22,456 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 22,456 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between January 14 and January 17.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 657,084 with 10,642 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 5751 125 89 18 Alcorn 7790 121 131 20 Amite 2636 59 57 9 Attala 4020 90 190 36 Benton 1914 42 47 10 Bolivar 7787 155 240 33 Calhoun 3761 52 44 7 Carroll 2208 42 52 11 Chickasaw 4423 79 61 15 Choctaw 1629 27 13 0 Claiborne 1846 41 46 9 Clarke 3513 96 132 32 Clay 4283 78 41 5 Coahoma 5538 115 138 14 Copiah 5911 96 109 15 Covington 6049 98 157 39 De Soto 42397 463 130 27 Forrest 17551 267 307 61 Franklin 1567 34 46 5 George 6037 80 75 9 Greene 2588 50 63 6 Grenada 4676 113 157 32 Hancock 9740 141 133 22 Harrison 42914 575 575 81 Hinds 45953 668 857 140 Holmes 3765 94 117 20 Humphreys 1718 39 35 9 Issaquena 215 7 0 0 Itawamba 5908 115 136 24 Jackson 31040 398 316 41 Jasper 4038 66 46 2 Jefferson 1249 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2446 43 14 1 Jones 17287 250 279 45 Kemper 1784 42 50 10 Lafayette 11980 149 202 57 Lamar 13981 142 62 12 Lauderdale 15455 325 499 108 Lawrence 2902 44 27 2 Leake 5171 92 102 17 Lee 22323 255 224 43 Leflore 6669 145 250 56 Lincoln 6689 139 210 41 Lowndes 14272 202 306 69 Madison 20261 289 416 72 Marion 5602 120 168 24 Marshall 8351 150 69 17 Monroe 9009 185 191 55 Montgomery 2553 60 66 11 Neshoba 8421 211 232 61 Newton 4725 85 89 15 Noxubee 2336 46 42 6 Oktibbeha 8909 141 272 40 Panola 8862 141 103 15 Pearl River 12026 247 227 42 Perry 2521 57 30 9 Pike 7586 160 178 44 Pontotoc 8487 118 88 13 Prentiss 6502 89 101 15 Quitman 1381 28 0 0 Rankin 29759 419 500 69 Scott 5726 101 119 19 Sharkey 770 21 45 8 Simpson 5744 120 167 20 Smith 3291 57 77 8 Stone 4409 67 95 14 Sunflower 5223 111 129 21 Tallahatchie 2741 53 50 7 Tate 5981 123 80 19 Tippah 5922 89 121 14 Tishomingo 4787 99 103 28 Tunica 2225 41 20 3 Union 7891 101 133 23 Walthall 2841 70 69 14 Warren 8715 182 175 38 Washington 8821 171 213 41 Wayne 4886 73 81 13 Webster 2597 51 66 14 Wilkinson 1635 40 25 6 Winston 4093 95 135 39 Yalobusha 3266 48 83 22 Yazoo 6855 94 152 20 Total 657,084 10,642 11,716 2,119

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.