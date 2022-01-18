22,456 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 22,456 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between January 14 and January 17.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 657,084 with 10,642 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|5751
|125
|89
|18
|Alcorn
|7790
|121
|131
|20
|Amite
|2636
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|4020
|90
|190
|36
|Benton
|1914
|42
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|7787
|155
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|3761
|52
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2208
|42
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|4423
|79
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1629
|27
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|1846
|41
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3513
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|4283
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|5538
|115
|138
|14
|Copiah
|5911
|96
|109
|15
|Covington
|6049
|98
|157
|39
|De Soto
|42397
|463
|130
|27
|Forrest
|17551
|267
|307
|61
|Franklin
|1567
|34
|46
|5
|George
|6037
|80
|75
|9
|Greene
|2588
|50
|63
|6
|Grenada
|4676
|113
|157
|32
|Hancock
|9740
|141
|133
|22
|Harrison
|42914
|575
|575
|81
|Hinds
|45953
|668
|857
|140
|Holmes
|3765
|94
|117
|20
|Humphreys
|1718
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|215
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5908
|115
|136
|24
|Jackson
|31040
|398
|316
|41
|Jasper
|4038
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1249
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2446
|43
|14
|1
|Jones
|17287
|250
|279
|45
|Kemper
|1784
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|11980
|149
|202
|57
|Lamar
|13981
|142
|62
|12
|Lauderdale
|15455
|325
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|2902
|44
|27
|2
|Leake
|5171
|92
|102
|17
|Lee
|22323
|255
|224
|43
|Leflore
|6669
|145
|250
|56
|Lincoln
|6689
|139
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|14272
|202
|306
|69
|Madison
|20261
|289
|416
|72
|Marion
|5602
|120
|168
|24
|Marshall
|8351
|150
|69
|17
|Monroe
|9009
|185
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|2553
|60
|66
|11
|Neshoba
|8421
|211
|232
|61
|Newton
|4725
|85
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2336
|46
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|8909
|141
|272
|40
|Panola
|8862
|141
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|12026
|247
|227
|42
|Perry
|2521
|57
|30
|9
|Pike
|7586
|160
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|8487
|118
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|6502
|89
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1381
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|29759
|419
|500
|69
|Scott
|5726
|101
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|770
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|5744
|120
|167
|20
|Smith
|3291
|57
|77
|8
|Stone
|4409
|67
|95
|14
|Sunflower
|5223
|111
|129
|21
|Tallahatchie
|2741
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|5981
|123
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5922
|89
|121
|14
|Tishomingo
|4787
|99
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2225
|41
|20
|3
|Union
|7891
|101
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2841
|70
|69
|14
|Warren
|8715
|182
|175
|38
|Washington
|8821
|171
|213
|41
|Wayne
|4886
|73
|81
|13
|Webster
|2597
|51
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1635
|40
|25
|6
|Winston
|4093
|95
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3266
|48
|83
|22
|Yazoo
|6855
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|657,084
|10,642
|11,716
|2,119
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.