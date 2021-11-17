225 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 225 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 509,942 with 10,217 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4682
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5826
|105
|130
|20
|Amite
|2090
|56
|57
|9
|Attala
|3365
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1514
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6418
|151
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2831
|49
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1723
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3085
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1358
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1339
|38
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3003
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3111
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4214
|109
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4526
|94
|104
|15
|Covington
|4313
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|32889
|424
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13672
|258
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1234
|29
|46
|5
|George
|5089
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2239
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3764
|109
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7813
|130
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34694
|552
|535
|78
|Hinds
|32454
|639
|853
|139
|Holmes
|2703
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1307
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4752
|107
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24778
|388
|283
|41
|Jasper
|3392
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|966
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1730
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|14032
|246
|259
|44
|Kemper
|1439
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8751
|141
|200
|57
|Lamar
|10610
|140
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12174
|324
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2166
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4124
|90
|99
|17
|Lee
|16074
|240
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4706
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5500
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11226
|193
|281
|67
|Madison
|14832
|282
|416
|72
|Marion
|4254
|111
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6595
|139
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6924
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1810
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6708
|210
|228
|61
|Newton
|3938
|81
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1882
|42
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7191
|138
|271
|40
|Panola
|6704
|133
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9674
|243
|210
|42
|Perry
|2124
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5909
|155
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|6889
|109
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|4958
|83
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1072
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22374
|401
|492
|69
|Scott
|4758
|98
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|650
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4523
|117
|165
|20
|Smith
|2685
|52
|71
|8
|Stone
|3653
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4280
|106
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2308
|52
|50
|7
|Tate
|4715
|113
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4862
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3724
|93
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1622
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6232
|96
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2209
|65
|69
|14
|Warren
|6825
|177
|175
|38
|Washington
|7539
|168
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4423
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2045
|48
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1057
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3174
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2412
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4537
|91
|152
|20
|Total
|509,942
|10,217
|11,331
|2,100
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.