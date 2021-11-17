225 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 225 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 509,942 with 10,217 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46821258818
Alcorn582610513020
Amite209056579
Attala33659018936
Benton1514394710
Bolivar641815123933
Calhoun283149447
Carroll1723415211
Chickasaw3085676115
Choctaw135827120
Claiborne133938469
Clarke30039513232
Clay311178415
Coahoma421410913814
Copiah45269410415
Covington43139514239
De Soto3288942412426
Forrest1367225828360
Franklin123429465
George508980739
Greene223949576
Grenada376410915632
Hancock78131307215
Harrison3469455253578
Hinds32454639853139
Holmes27038910920
Humphreys130739359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba475210713524
Jackson2477838828341
Jasper339266462
Jefferson96634417
Jefferson Davis17304391
Jones1403224625944
Kemper1439415010
Lafayette875114120057
Lamar106101405612
Lauderdale12174324482108
Lawrence216640272
Leake4124909917
Lee1607424022543
Leflore470614424055
Lincoln550013620841
Lowndes1122619328167
Madison1483228241672
Marion425411116224
Marshall65951396917
Monroe692417919155
Montgomery1810576410
Neshoba670821022861
Newton3938818715
Noxubee188242416
Oktibbeha719113827140
Panola670413310315
Pearl River967424321042
Perry212456249
Pike590915517744
Pontotoc68891098713
Prentiss49588310115
Quitman10722800
Rankin2237440149269
Scott47589811719
Sharkey65021458
Simpson452311716520
Smith268552718
Stone3653668814
Sunflower428010612420
Tallahatchie230852507
Tate47151138019
Tippah48628112014
Tishomingo37249310328
Tunica162239193
Union62329613323
Walthall2209656914
Warren682517717538
Washington753916820241
Wayne4423728013
Webster2045486714
Wilkinson105739256
Winston31749213539
Yalobusha2412478222
Yazoo45379115220
Total509,94210,21711,3312,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

