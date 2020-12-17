2,261 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,261 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 26 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 187,904 with 4,320 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-six deaths occurred between November 24 and December 16 in the counties below.

County Total Alcorn 1 Bolivar 1 Covington 1 DeSoto 1 Grenada 2 Hinds 1 Itawamba 2 Jackson 1 Lafayette 1 Lowndes 1 Madison 2 Monroe 1 Oktibbeha 1 Pearl River 1 Perry 1 Rankin 4 Scott 1 Tishomingo 1 Winston 2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1644 52 72 14 Alcorn 1885 37 118 17 Amite 769 16 52 3 Attala 1490 43 162 28 Benton 586 19 45 10 Bolivar 2941 91 224 30 Calhoun 951 15 25 4 Carroll 873 17 46 9 Chickasaw 1355 35 48 14 Choctaw 441 10 1 0 Claiborne 631 18 43 9 Clarke 1085 55 104 27 Clay 1145 28 20 3 Coahoma 1780 47 127 11 Copiah 1997 42 72 9 Covington 1631 63 109 35 De Soto 12561 117 103 20 Forrest 4642 93 197 42 Franklin 491 6 4 1 George 1534 30 47 7 Greene 894 25 50 6 Grenada 1779 53 142 25 Hancock 1624 49 68 13 Harrison 9181 130 428 47 Hinds 12361 230 612 89 Holmes 1494 63 103 20 Humphreys 651 21 33 8 Issaquena 139 4 0 0 Itawamba 1932 46 119 22 Jackson 7711 145 209 23 Jasper 1130 24 11 0 Jefferson 434 12 17 3 Jefferson Davis 685 21 8 1 Jones 4536 91 198 38 Kemper 615 19 43 9 Lafayette 3752 70 160 42 Lamar 3610 52 44 12 Lauderdale 4357 159 353 85 Lawrence 857 15 27 2 Leake 1698 45 62 7 Lee 6595 106 204 40 Leflore 2388 98 197 48 Lincoln 2265 73 166 36 Lowndes 3507 74 139 37 Madison 6196 125 301 58 Marion 1518 55 144 18 Marshall 2587 58 61 15 Monroe 2580 83 176 53 Montgomery 908 30 54 9 Neshoba 2675 133 177 54 Newton 1369 32 66 11 Noxubee 843 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2985 67 202 32 Panola 2800 67 99 13 Pearl River 2139 75 143 27 Perry 764 30 20 7 Pike 1939 65 103 27 Pontotoc 2684 34 20 3 Prentiss 1817 40 98 15 Quitman 556 7 0 0 Rankin 7636 140 294 42 Scott 1873 34 35 4 Sharkey 362 17 43 8 Simpson 1774 57 144 19 Smith 891 17 55 8 Stone 1015 18 63 9 Sunflower 2167 57 89 15 Tallahatchie 1113 29 39 7 Tate 2158 53 75 18 Tippah 1708 36 76 4 Tishomingo 1369 48 97 26 Tunica 679 19 15 2 Union 2358 27 97 11 Walthall 890 32 67 13 Warren 2243 67 156 31 Washington 3754 110 187 39 Wayne 1505 25 65 10 Webster 632 17 55 11 Wilkinson 489 22 21 5 Winston 1612 44 96 27 Yalobusha 860 30 81 22 Yazoo 1829 44 139 16 Total 187,904 4,320 8,686 1,599

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: