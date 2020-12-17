2,261 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,261 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 26 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 187,904 with 4,320 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-six deaths occurred between November 24 and December 16 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Bolivar1
Covington1
DeSoto1
Grenada2
Hinds1
Itawamba2
Jackson1
Lafayette1
Lowndes1
Madison2
Monroe1
Oktibbeha1
Pearl River1
Perry1
Rankin4
Scott1
Tishomingo1
Winston2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1644527214
Alcorn18853711817
Amite76916523
Attala14904316228
Benton586194510
Bolivar29419122430
Calhoun95115254
Carroll87317469
Chickasaw1355354814
Choctaw4411010
Claiborne63118439
Clarke10855510427
Clay114528203
Coahoma17804712711
Copiah199742729
Covington16316310935
De Soto1256111710320
Forrest46429319742
Franklin491641
George153430477
Greene89425506
Grenada17795314225
Hancock1624496813
Harrison918113042847
Hinds1236123061289
Holmes14946310320
Humphreys65121338
Issaquena139400
Itawamba19324611922
Jackson771114520923
Jasper113024110
Jefferson43412173
Jefferson Davis6852181
Jones45369119838
Kemper61519439
Lafayette37527016042
Lamar3610524412
Lauderdale435715935385
Lawrence85715272
Leake169845627
Lee659510620440
Leflore23889819748
Lincoln22657316636
Lowndes35077413937
Madison619612530158
Marion15185514418
Marshall2587586115
Monroe25808317653
Montgomery90830549
Neshoba267513317754
Newton1369326611
Noxubee84317214
Oktibbeha29856720232
Panola2800679913
Pearl River21397514327
Perry76430207
Pike19396510327
Pontotoc268434203
Prentiss1817409815
Quitman556700
Rankin763614029442
Scott187334354
Sharkey36217438
Simpson17745714419
Smith89117558
Stone101518639
Sunflower2167578915
Tallahatchie111329397
Tate2158537518
Tippah170836764
Tishomingo1369489726
Tunica67919152
Union2358279711
Walthall890326713
Warren22436715631
Washington375411018739
Wayne1505256510
Webster632175511
Wilkinson48922215
Winston1612449627
Yalobusha860308122
Yazoo18294413916
Total187,9044,3208,6861,599

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

