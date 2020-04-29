227 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 6,569 total cases with 250 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 227 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eleven new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 6,569 with 250 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 227
- New deaths reported today: 11
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases in LTC Facilities
|Adams
|129
|8
|22
|Alcorn
|10
|1
|0
|Amite
|26
|0
|1
|Attala
|94
|0
|26
|Benton
|9
|0
|0
|Bolivar
|101
|7
|13
|Calhoun
|51
|3
|22
|Carroll
|25
|1
|2
|Chickasaw
|68
|7
|22
|Choctaw
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|20
|0
|0
|Clarke
|53
|3
|10
|Clay
|34
|2
|0
|Coahoma
|61
|3
|1
|Copiah
|88
|1
|1
|Covington
|55
|0
|0
|Desoto
|277
|4
|2
|Forrest
|198
|10
|19
|Franklin
|16
|1
|0
|George
|13
|1
|0
|Greene
|5
|1
|0
|Grenada
|28
|0
|14
|Hancock
|61
|5
|7
|Harrison
|171
|6
|1
|Hinds
|450
|7
|13
|Holmes
|129
|5
|27
|Humphreys
|22
|3
|1
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|51
|2
|28
|Jackson
|255
|6
|39
|Jasper
|34
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|23
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|31
|1
|1
|Jones
|136
|1
|10
|Kemper
|56
|1
|12
|Lafayette
|88
|3
|35
|Lamar
|102
|2
|0
|Lauderdale
|334
|19
|75
|Lawrence
|42
|0
|1
|Leake
|190
|2
|0
|Lee
|70
|4
|5
|Leflore
|145
|16
|28
|Lincoln
|141
|9
|47
|Lowndes
|49
|2
|3
|Madison
|224
|8
|28
|Marion
|69
|5
|13
|Marshall
|42
|2
|0
|Monroe
|157
|13
|79
|Montgomery
|20
|1
|0
|Neshoba
|174
|3
|3
|Newton
|78
|0
|1
|Noxubee
|61
|0
|8
|Oktibbeha
|49
|3
|7
|Panola
|38
|2
|0
|Pearl River
|157
|18
|31
|Perry
|26
|1
|0
|Pike
|143
|7
|12
|Pontotoc
|18
|2
|1
|Prentiss
|32
|1
|20
|Quitman
|14
|0
|0
|Rankin
|182
|5
|6
|Scott
|296
|0
|8
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|Simpson
|45
|0
|2
|Smith
|73
|4
|20
|Stone
|22
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|53
|2
|0
|Tallahatchie
|11
|1
|0
|Tate
|41
|0
|1
|Tippah
|53
|7
|0
|Tishomingo
|7
|0
|1
|Tunica
|35
|1
|12
|Union
|16
|1
|2
|Walthall
|30
|0
|0
|Warren
|65
|2
|0
|Washington
|77
|3
|4
|Wayne
|20
|0
|0
|Webster
|17
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|69
|7
|5
|Winston
|43
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|19
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|134
|1
|0
|Total
|6,569
|250
|752
MSDH has more COVID-19 information on its website.