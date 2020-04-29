Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

227 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 6,569 total cases with 250 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 227 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eleven new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 6,569 with 250 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 227
  • New deaths reported today: 11

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal Cases in LTC Facilities
Adams129822
Alcorn1010
Amite2601
Attala94026
Benton900
Bolivar101713
Calhoun51322
Carroll2512
Chickasaw68722
Choctaw1310
Claiborne2000
Clarke53310
Clay3420
Coahoma6131
Copiah8811
Covington5500
Desoto27742
Forrest1981019
Franklin1610
George1310
Greene510
Grenada28014
Hancock6157
Harrison17161
Hinds450713
Holmes129527
Humphreys2231
Issaquena000
Itawamba51228
Jackson255639
Jasper3410
Jefferson2300
Jefferson Davis3111
Jones136110
Kemper56112
Lafayette88335
Lamar10220
Lauderdale3341975
Lawrence4201
Leake19020
Lee7045
Leflore1451628
Lincoln141947
Lowndes4923
Madison224828
Marion69513
Marshall4220
Monroe1571379
Montgomery2010
Neshoba17433
Newton7801
Noxubee6108
Oktibbeha4937
Panola3820
Pearl River1571831
Perry2610
Pike143712
Pontotoc1821
Prentiss32120
Quitman1400
Rankin18256
Scott29608
Sharkey500
Simpson4502
Smith73420
Stone2200
Sunflower5320
Tallahatchie1110
Tate4101
Tippah5370
Tishomingo701
Tunica35112
Union1612
Walthall3000
Warren6520
Washington7734
Wayne2000
Webster1710
Wilkinson6975
Winston4300
Yalobusha1900
Yazoo13410
Total6,569250752

MSDH has more COVID-19 information on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories