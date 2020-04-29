227 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 6,569 total cases with 250 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 227 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eleven new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 6,569 with 250 deaths.

New cases reported today: 227

New deaths reported today: 11

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total Cases in LTC Facilities Adams 129 8 22 Alcorn 10 1 0 Amite 26 0 1 Attala 94 0 26 Benton 9 0 0 Bolivar 101 7 13 Calhoun 51 3 22 Carroll 25 1 2 Chickasaw 68 7 22 Choctaw 13 1 0 Claiborne 20 0 0 Clarke 53 3 10 Clay 34 2 0 Coahoma 61 3 1 Copiah 88 1 1 Covington 55 0 0 Desoto 277 4 2 Forrest 198 10 19 Franklin 16 1 0 George 13 1 0 Greene 5 1 0 Grenada 28 0 14 Hancock 61 5 7 Harrison 171 6 1 Hinds 450 7 13 Holmes 129 5 27 Humphreys 22 3 1 Issaquena 0 0 0 Itawamba 51 2 28 Jackson 255 6 39 Jasper 34 1 0 Jefferson 23 0 0 Jefferson Davis 31 1 1 Jones 136 1 10 Kemper 56 1 12 Lafayette 88 3 35 Lamar 102 2 0 Lauderdale 334 19 75 Lawrence 42 0 1 Leake 190 2 0 Lee 70 4 5 Leflore 145 16 28 Lincoln 141 9 47 Lowndes 49 2 3 Madison 224 8 28 Marion 69 5 13 Marshall 42 2 0 Monroe 157 13 79 Montgomery 20 1 0 Neshoba 174 3 3 Newton 78 0 1 Noxubee 61 0 8 Oktibbeha 49 3 7 Panola 38 2 0 Pearl River 157 18 31 Perry 26 1 0 Pike 143 7 12 Pontotoc 18 2 1 Prentiss 32 1 20 Quitman 14 0 0 Rankin 182 5 6 Scott 296 0 8 Sharkey 5 0 0 Simpson 45 0 2 Smith 73 4 20 Stone 22 0 0 Sunflower 53 2 0 Tallahatchie 11 1 0 Tate 41 0 1 Tippah 53 7 0 Tishomingo 7 0 1 Tunica 35 1 12 Union 16 1 2 Walthall 30 0 0 Warren 65 2 0 Washington 77 3 4 Wayne 20 0 0 Webster 17 1 0 Wilkinson 69 7 5 Winston 43 0 0 Yalobusha 19 0 0 Yazoo 134 1 0 Total 6,569 250 752

MSDH has more COVID-19 information on its website.