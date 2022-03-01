JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 228 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 61 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 28.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 790,168 with 12,100 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
as of February 24		Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of February 24
Adams710414110322
Alcorn986314813220
Amite3206675810
Attala522711120538
Benton2259494710
Bolivar921017627534
Calhoun463269447
Carroll2548505312
Chickasaw5567956315
Choctaw219733130
Claiborne213546459
Clarke420210413132
Clay493296425
Coahoma642712013814
Copiah709111210915
Covington704910818741
De Soto4983753913027
Forrest2188430536966
Franklin192037475
George711186949
Greene317556817
Grenada548812615532
Hancock1213114814623
Harrison5318364674487
Hinds51897764879140
Holmes442910413321
Humphreys2007443610
Issaquena261900
Itawamba735014213424
Jackson3672344141846
Jasper479273462
Jefferson147037417
Jefferson Davis283950151
Jones2109428734947
Kemper2161475010
Lafayette1509817620257
Lamar173011607112
Lauderdale18696358499108
Lawrence356154282
Leake635611410317
Lee2649829222543
Leflore728516627060
Lincoln824515521445
Lowndes1744823230569
Madison2386931942072
Marion693213417225
Marshall98681726917
Monroe1092721419255
Montgomery2941749415
Neshoba1050023423261
Newton5960968916
Noxubee271348426
Oktibbeha1104615827240
Panola1035916510315
Pearl River1496426626942
Perry303163439
Pike943218217844
Pontotoc102401379013
Prentiss813910310215
Quitman15593100
Rankin3631947451169
Scott647711712019
Sharkey95025488
Simpson693214118620
Smith407866808
Stone53807011214
Sunflower573112013821
Tallahatchie317560507
Tate72511398019
Tippah718210611914
Tishomingo609212210428
Tunica250645204
Union943811613323
Walthall3570787116
Warren1017519917738
Washington1021719423142
Wayne5935849413
Webster3371686614
Wilkinson179045256
Winston518510313639
Yalobusha4050568422
Yazoo799510315220
Total790,16812,10012,5332,170

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.