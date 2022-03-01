JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 228 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 61 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 28.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 790,168 with 12,100 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
as of February 24
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of February 24
|Adams
|7104
|141
|103
|22
|Alcorn
|9863
|148
|132
|20
|Amite
|3206
|67
|58
|10
|Attala
|5227
|111
|205
|38
|Benton
|2259
|49
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9210
|176
|275
|34
|Calhoun
|4632
|69
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2548
|50
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5567
|95
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2197
|33
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2135
|46
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4202
|104
|131
|32
|Clay
|4932
|96
|42
|5
|Coahoma
|6427
|120
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7091
|112
|109
|15
|Covington
|7049
|108
|187
|41
|De Soto
|49837
|539
|130
|27
|Forrest
|21884
|305
|369
|66
|Franklin
|1920
|37
|47
|5
|George
|7111
|86
|94
|9
|Greene
|3175
|56
|81
|7
|Grenada
|5488
|126
|155
|32
|Hancock
|12131
|148
|146
|23
|Harrison
|53183
|646
|744
|87
|Hinds
|51897
|764
|879
|140
|Holmes
|4429
|104
|133
|21
|Humphreys
|2007
|44
|36
|10
|Issaquena
|261
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7350
|142
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36723
|441
|418
|46
|Jasper
|4792
|73
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1470
|37
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2839
|50
|15
|1
|Jones
|21094
|287
|349
|47
|Kemper
|2161
|47
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|15098
|176
|202
|57
|Lamar
|17301
|160
|71
|12
|Lauderdale
|18696
|358
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3561
|54
|28
|2
|Leake
|6356
|114
|103
|17
|Lee
|26498
|292
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7285
|166
|270
|60
|Lincoln
|8245
|155
|214
|45
|Lowndes
|17448
|232
|305
|69
|Madison
|23869
|319
|420
|72
|Marion
|6932
|134
|172
|25
|Marshall
|9868
|172
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10927
|214
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2941
|74
|94
|15
|Neshoba
|10500
|234
|232
|61
|Newton
|5960
|96
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2713
|48
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|11046
|158
|272
|40
|Panola
|10359
|165
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14964
|266
|269
|42
|Perry
|3031
|63
|43
|9
|Pike
|9432
|182
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10240
|137
|90
|13
|Prentiss
|8139
|103
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1559
|31
|0
|0
|Rankin
|36319
|474
|511
|69
|Scott
|6477
|117
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|950
|25
|48
|8
|Simpson
|6932
|141
|186
|20
|Smith
|4078
|66
|80
|8
|Stone
|5380
|70
|112
|14
|Sunflower
|5731
|120
|138
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3175
|60
|50
|7
|Tate
|7251
|139
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7182
|106
|119
|14
|Tishomingo
|6092
|122
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2506
|45
|20
|4
|Union
|9438
|116
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3570
|78
|71
|16
|Warren
|10175
|199
|177
|38
|Washington
|10217
|194
|231
|42
|Wayne
|5935
|84
|94
|13
|Webster
|3371
|68
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1790
|45
|25
|6
|Winston
|5185
|103
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|4050
|56
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7995
|103
|152
|20
|Total
|790,168
|12,100
|12,533
|2,170
