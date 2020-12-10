2,283 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,283 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 42 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 172,955 with 4,083 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-seven deaths occurred between November 28 and December 9 in the counties below.

County Total Alcorn 1 Attala 1 Covington 3 George 2 Greene 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 4 Lafayette 2 Lamar 1 Lauderdale 1 Lee 1 Leflore 1 Lowndes 1 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Neshoba 2 Panola 2 Prentiss 2 Rankin 1 Tate 1 Walthall 1 Warren 2 Webster 1 Winston 1

5 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 20 and December 3, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Marion 1 Panola 1 Pearl River 1 Tippah 1 Winston 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1557 52 70 14 Alcorn 1713 32 96 15 Amite 689 16 20 3 Attala 1347 38 138 25 Benton 543 19 44 10 Bolivar 2726 89 224 30 Calhoun 884 14 25 4 Carroll 829 15 46 9 Chickasaw 1233 33 48 14 Choctaw 404 7 1 0 Claiborne 603 16 43 9 Clarke 1025 55 94 27 Clay 1043 27 20 3 Coahoma 1689 46 127 11 Copiah 1871 42 72 9 Covington 1506 54 99 28 De Soto 11503 110 103 20 Forrest 4319 90 187 41 Franklin 426 6 4 1 George 1451 29 47 6 Greene 817 24 48 6 Grenada 1587 49 135 23 Hancock 1445 45 68 12 Harrison 8332 118 402 39 Hinds 11374 217 559 86 Holmes 1430 61 103 20 Humphreys 597 21 33 8 Issaquena 131 4 0 0 Itawamba 1788 42 102 19 Jackson 7196 137 206 21 Jasper 994 24 1 0 Jefferson 403 12 15 3 Jefferson Davis 633 18 8 1 Jones 4161 90 194 38 Kemper 574 19 43 9 Lafayette 3593 63 153 37 Lamar 3322 51 44 12 Lauderdale 4060 153 346 82 Lawrence 804 14 27 2 Leake 1542 45 45 7 Lee 6006 100 202 40 Leflore 2270 95 196 48 Lincoln 2145 71 166 36 Lowndes 3002 71 130 37 Madison 5639 119 299 57 Marion 1409 52 143 18 Marshall 2423 54 59 15 Monroe 2359 79 176 53 Montgomery 859 27 54 9 Neshoba 2504 128 176 52 Newton 1267 30 64 10 Noxubee 786 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2750 64 201 31 Panola 2594 60 75 13 Pearl River 1871 73 128 25 Perry 727 27 20 7 Pike 1820 61 98 27 Pontotoc 2417 32 20 3 Prentiss 1690 38 96 14 Quitman 533 7 0 0 Rankin 6886 118 275 35 Scott 1774 30 32 3 Sharkey 344 17 43 8 Simpson 1643 54 142 19 Smith 827 16 55 8 Stone 925 15 61 9 Sunflower 2050 57 84 15 Tallahatchie 1054 28 33 7 Tate 1991 52 74 18 Tippah 1482 34 62 4 Tishomingo 1254 47 96 26 Tunica 657 19 15 2 Union 2042 27 61 11 Walthall 850 32 67 13 Warren 2025 62 146 27 Washington 3564 108 187 39 Wayne 1374 24 63 10 Webster 536 15 53 11 Wilkinson 467 22 20 5 Winston 1457 33 89 18 Yalobusha 812 29 81 21 Yazoo 1726 42 138 15 Total 172,955 4,083 8,241 1,527

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

