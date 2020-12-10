2,283 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,283 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 42 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 172,955 with 4,083 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-seven deaths occurred between November 28 and December 9 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Attala1
Covington3
George2
Greene1
Harrison1
Hinds4
Lafayette2
Lamar1
Lauderdale1
Lee1
Leflore1
Lowndes1
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Neshoba2
Panola2
Prentiss2
Rankin1
Tate1
Walthall1
Warren2
Webster1
Winston1

5 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 20 and December 3, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Marion1
Panola1
Pearl River1
Tippah1
Winston1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1557527014
Alcorn1713329615
Amite68916203
Attala13473813825
Benton543194410
Bolivar27268922430
Calhoun88414254
Carroll82915469
Chickasaw1233334814
Choctaw404710
Claiborne60316439
Clarke1025559427
Clay104327203
Coahoma16894612711
Copiah187142729
Covington1506549928
De Soto1150311010320
Forrest43199018741
Franklin426641
George145129476
Greene81724486
Grenada15874913523
Hancock1445456812
Harrison833211840239
Hinds1137421755986
Holmes14306110320
Humphreys59721338
Issaquena131400
Itawamba17884210219
Jackson719613720621
Jasper9942410
Jefferson40312153
Jefferson Davis6331881
Jones41619019438
Kemper57419439
Lafayette35936315337
Lamar3322514412
Lauderdale406015334682
Lawrence80414272
Leake154245457
Lee600610020240
Leflore22709519648
Lincoln21457116636
Lowndes30027113037
Madison563911929957
Marion14095214318
Marshall2423545915
Monroe23597917653
Montgomery85927549
Neshoba250412817652
Newton1267306410
Noxubee78617214
Oktibbeha27506420131
Panola2594607513
Pearl River18717312825
Perry72727207
Pike1820619827
Pontotoc241732203
Prentiss1690389614
Quitman533700
Rankin688611827535
Scott177430323
Sharkey34417438
Simpson16435414219
Smith82716558
Stone92515619
Sunflower2050578415
Tallahatchie105428337
Tate1991527418
Tippah148234624
Tishomingo1254479626
Tunica65719152
Union2042276111
Walthall850326713
Warren20256214627
Washington356410818739
Wayne1374246310
Webster536155311
Wilkinson46722205
Winston1457338918
Yalobusha812298121
Yazoo17264213815
Total172,9554,0838,2411,527

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories