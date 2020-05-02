229 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 7,441 total cases with 291 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 229 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 7,441 with 291 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 229
- New deaths reported today: 10
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|149
|9
|24
|4
|Alcorn
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|28
|0
|1
|0
|Attala
|117
|1
|35
|1
|Benton
|12
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|105
|7
|14
|1
|Calhoun
|54
|3
|23
|3
|Carroll
|60
|1
|2
|0
|Chickasaw
|76
|8
|25
|6
|Choctaw
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|58
|3
|10
|2
|Clay
|47
|2
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|66
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|114
|1
|1
|1
|Covington
|67
|0
|0
|0
|Desoto
|294
|4
|1
|1
|Forrest
|226
|13
|20
|6
|Franklin
|16
|1
|0
|0
|George
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|34
|0
|14
|0
|Hancock
|67
|5
|6
|3
|Harrison
|181
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|505
|8
|15
|4
|Holmes
|159
|9
|27
|2
|Humphreys
|25
|4
|6
|2
|Itawamba
|62
|4
|32
|3
|Jackson
|267
|7
|40
|1
|Jasper
|54
|1
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|38
|1
|2
|0
|Jones
|168
|2
|11
|0
|Kemper
|67
|3
|15
|1
|Lafayette
|89
|3
|35
|0
|Lamar
|114
|2
|1
|0
|Lauderdale
|378
|25
|88
|14
|Lawrence
|50
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|229
|1
|0
|0
|Lee
|71
|4
|5
|0
|Leflore
|165
|17
|42
|7
|Lincoln
|150
|11
|48
|7
|Lowndes
|58
|2
|4
|1
|Madison
|268
|8
|33
|5
|Marion
|75
|7
|14
|2
|Marshall
|45
|2
|0
|0
|Monroe
|173
|16
|86
|14
|Montgomery
|32
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|212
|4
|23
|0
|Newton
|88
|0
|1
|0
|Noxubee
|79
|1
|9
|1
|Oktibbeha
|52
|3
|9
|3
|Panola
|39
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|176
|20
|41
|6
|Perry
|27
|1
|0
|0
|Pike
|153
|7
|12
|4
|Pontotoc
|20
|2
|2
|0
|Prentiss
|32
|1
|20
|1
|Quitman
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|197
|5
|5
|0
|Scott
|354
|1
|9
|1
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|47
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|78
|4
|21
|2
|Stone
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|55
|2
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|41
|0
|1
|0
|Tippah
|56
|10
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|8
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|35
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|25
|2
|5
|1
|Walthall
|32
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|78
|2
|1
|0
|Washington
|77
|3
|4
|1
|Wayne
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Webster
|19
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|69
|7
|5
|2
|Winston
|47
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|144
|1
|0
|0
|Total
|7,441
|291
|866
|116
MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.