229 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 7,441 total cases with 291 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 229 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 7,441 with 291 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 229
  • New deaths reported today: 10

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1499244
Alcorn10100
Amite28010
Attala1171351
Benton12010
Bolivar1057141
Calhoun543233
Carroll60120
Chickasaw768256
Choctaw13100
Claiborne27000
Clarke583102
Clay47200
Coahoma66300
Copiah114111
Covington67000
Desoto294411
Forrest22613206
Franklin16100
George14100
Greene5100
Grenada340140
Hancock67563
Harrison181611
Hinds5058154
Holmes1599272
Humphreys25462
Itawamba624323
Jackson2677401
Jasper54100
Jefferson21000
Jefferson Davis38120
Jones1682110
Kemper673151
Lafayette893350
Lamar114210
Lauderdale378258814
Lawrence50010
Leake229100
Lee71450
Leflore16517427
Lincoln15011487
Lowndes58241
Madison2688335
Marion757142
Marshall45200
Monroe173168614
Montgomery32100
Neshoba2124230
Newton88010
Noxubee79191
Oktibbeha52393
Panola39200
Pearl River17620416
Perry27100
Pike1537124
Pontotoc20220
Prentiss321201
Quitman15000
Rankin197550
Scott354191
Sharkey5000
Simpson47020
Smith784212
Stone22000
Sunflower55200
Tallahatchie12100
Tate41010
Tippah561000
Tishomingo8010
Tunica352122
Union25251
Walthall32000
Warren78210
Washington77341
Wayne24000
Webster19100
Wilkinson69752
Winston47000
Yalobusha20000
Yazoo144100
Total7,441291866116

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

