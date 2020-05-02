229 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 7,441 total cases with 291 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 229 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 7,441 with 291 deaths.

New cases reported today: 229

New deaths reported today: 10

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 149 9 24 4 Alcorn 10 1 0 0 Amite 28 0 1 0 Attala 117 1 35 1 Benton 12 0 1 0 Bolivar 105 7 14 1 Calhoun 54 3 23 3 Carroll 60 1 2 0 Chickasaw 76 8 25 6 Choctaw 13 1 0 0 Claiborne 27 0 0 0 Clarke 58 3 10 2 Clay 47 2 0 0 Coahoma 66 3 0 0 Copiah 114 1 1 1 Covington 67 0 0 0 Desoto 294 4 1 1 Forrest 226 13 20 6 Franklin 16 1 0 0 George 14 1 0 0 Greene 5 1 0 0 Grenada 34 0 14 0 Hancock 67 5 6 3 Harrison 181 6 1 1 Hinds 505 8 15 4 Holmes 159 9 27 2 Humphreys 25 4 6 2 Itawamba 62 4 32 3 Jackson 267 7 40 1 Jasper 54 1 0 0 Jefferson 21 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 38 1 2 0 Jones 168 2 11 0 Kemper 67 3 15 1 Lafayette 89 3 35 0 Lamar 114 2 1 0 Lauderdale 378 25 88 14 Lawrence 50 0 1 0 Leake 229 1 0 0 Lee 71 4 5 0 Leflore 165 17 42 7 Lincoln 150 11 48 7 Lowndes 58 2 4 1 Madison 268 8 33 5 Marion 75 7 14 2 Marshall 45 2 0 0 Monroe 173 16 86 14 Montgomery 32 1 0 0 Neshoba 212 4 23 0 Newton 88 0 1 0 Noxubee 79 1 9 1 Oktibbeha 52 3 9 3 Panola 39 2 0 0 Pearl River 176 20 41 6 Perry 27 1 0 0 Pike 153 7 12 4 Pontotoc 20 2 2 0 Prentiss 32 1 20 1 Quitman 15 0 0 0 Rankin 197 5 5 0 Scott 354 1 9 1 Sharkey 5 0 0 0 Simpson 47 0 2 0 Smith 78 4 21 2 Stone 22 0 0 0 Sunflower 55 2 0 0 Tallahatchie 12 1 0 0 Tate 41 0 1 0 Tippah 56 10 0 0 Tishomingo 8 0 1 0 Tunica 35 2 12 2 Union 25 2 5 1 Walthall 32 0 0 0 Warren 78 2 1 0 Washington 77 3 4 1 Wayne 24 0 0 0 Webster 19 1 0 0 Wilkinson 69 7 5 2 Winston 47 0 0 0 Yalobusha 20 0 0 0 Yazoo 144 1 0 0 Total 7,441 291 866 116

