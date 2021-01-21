2,290 new coronavirus cases, 30 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,290 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 30 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 259,117 with 5,668 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-eight deaths occurred between January 8, 2021 and January 20, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Attala2
Carroll1
Copiah1
Desoto1
Forrest1
Franklin1
Hancock1
Itawamba1
Jefferson1
Lauderdale2
Leake1
Leflore1
Lincoln1
Lowndes1
Madison2
Noxubee2
Pike1
Scott1
Simpson1
Stone2
Sunflower1
Walthall1
Warren1

Two COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 16, 2020 and January 15, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Newton1
Pearl River1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2101707215
Alcorn26885412820
Amite99926547
Attala19576117336
Benton840234510
Bolivar406810922531
Calhoun138021284
Carroll105922479
Chickasaw1861445315
Choctaw6231310
Claiborne86825459
Clarke14356211130
Clay162735243
Coahoma24365412911
Copiah244549 *769
Covington21697213639
De Soto1743618711324
Forrest610112122450
Franklin68716404
George202739597
Greene112129526
Grenada22117115432
Hancock2853606914
Harrison1387619948065
Hinds16524328786118
Holmes16986810320
Humphreys83624338
Issaquena160600
Itawamba26626112522
Jackson1065218721730
Jasper176038362
Jefferson55920394
Jefferson Davis8732781
Jones655211221741
Kemper79120449
Lafayette50739318854
Lamar4964655213
Lauderdale603418942694
Lawrence104317272
Leake2343678914
Lee898114121441
Leflore307910823452
Lincoln30068717337
Lowndes546311925356
Madison841316835969
Marion21847315824
Marshall3495696415
Monroe362810518954
Montgomery110936549
Neshoba343315219656
Newton1957458615
Noxubee111425346
Oktibbeha40168121536
Panola37838010213
Pearl River338010415833
Perry103231217
Pike26658012534
Pontotoc372155646
Prentiss2495529915
Quitman702900
Rankin1100021738860
Scott253448564
Sharkey44217438
Simpson24006915719
Smith125825608
Stone148424 *8413
Sunflower28927211617
Tallahatchie154935497
Tate2767628019
Tippah2458501087
Tishomingo19246110227
Tunica87621182
Union35056312521
Walthall1134376813
Warren361910116838
Washington487712418839
Wayne2064326911
Webster943245811
Wilkinson58825245
Winston20526711435
Yalobusha1202348222
Yazoo25015613918
Total259,1175,66810,0221,864

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

