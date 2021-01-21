2,290 new coronavirus cases, 30 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,290 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 30 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 259,117 with 5,668 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-eight deaths occurred between January 8, 2021 and January 20, 2021 in the counties below.

County Total Attala 2 Carroll 1 Copiah 1 Desoto 1 Forrest 1 Franklin 1 Hancock 1 Itawamba 1 Jefferson 1 Lauderdale 2 Leake 1 Leflore 1 Lincoln 1 Lowndes 1 Madison 2 Noxubee 2 Pike 1 Scott 1 Simpson 1 Stone 2 Sunflower 1 Walthall 1 Warren 1

Two COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 16, 2020 and January 15, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Newton 1 Pearl River 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2101 70 72 15 Alcorn 2688 54 128 20 Amite 999 26 54 7 Attala 1957 61 173 36 Benton 840 23 45 10 Bolivar 4068 109 225 31 Calhoun 1380 21 28 4 Carroll 1059 22 47 9 Chickasaw 1861 44 53 15 Choctaw 623 13 1 0 Claiborne 868 25 45 9 Clarke 1435 62 111 30 Clay 1627 35 24 3 Coahoma 2436 54 129 11 Copiah 2445 49 * 76 9 Covington 2169 72 136 39 De Soto 17436 187 113 24 Forrest 6101 121 224 50 Franklin 687 16 40 4 George 2027 39 59 7 Greene 1121 29 52 6 Grenada 2211 71 154 32 Hancock 2853 60 69 14 Harrison 13876 199 480 65 Hinds 16524 328 786 118 Holmes 1698 68 103 20 Humphreys 836 24 33 8 Issaquena 160 6 0 0 Itawamba 2662 61 125 22 Jackson 10652 187 217 30 Jasper 1760 38 36 2 Jefferson 559 20 39 4 Jefferson Davis 873 27 8 1 Jones 6552 112 217 41 Kemper 791 20 44 9 Lafayette 5073 93 188 54 Lamar 4964 65 52 13 Lauderdale 6034 189 426 94 Lawrence 1043 17 27 2 Leake 2343 67 89 14 Lee 8981 141 214 41 Leflore 3079 108 234 52 Lincoln 3006 87 173 37 Lowndes 5463 119 253 56 Madison 8413 168 359 69 Marion 2184 73 158 24 Marshall 3495 69 64 15 Monroe 3628 105 189 54 Montgomery 1109 36 54 9 Neshoba 3433 152 196 56 Newton 1957 45 86 15 Noxubee 1114 25 34 6 Oktibbeha 4016 81 215 36 Panola 3783 80 102 13 Pearl River 3380 104 158 33 Perry 1032 31 21 7 Pike 2665 80 125 34 Pontotoc 3721 55 64 6 Prentiss 2495 52 99 15 Quitman 702 9 0 0 Rankin 11000 217 388 60 Scott 2534 48 56 4 Sharkey 442 17 43 8 Simpson 2400 69 157 19 Smith 1258 25 60 8 Stone 1484 24 * 84 13 Sunflower 2892 72 116 17 Tallahatchie 1549 35 49 7 Tate 2767 62 80 19 Tippah 2458 50 108 7 Tishomingo 1924 61 102 27 Tunica 876 21 18 2 Union 3505 63 125 21 Walthall 1134 37 68 13 Warren 3619 101 168 38 Washington 4877 124 188 39 Wayne 2064 32 69 11 Webster 943 24 58 11 Wilkinson 588 25 24 5 Winston 2052 67 114 35 Yalobusha 1202 34 82 22 Yazoo 2501 56 139 18 Total 259,117 5,668 10,022 1,864

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines on its website.