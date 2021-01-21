2,290 new coronavirus cases, 30 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,290 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 30 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 259,117 with 5,668 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-eight deaths occurred between January 8, 2021 and January 20, 2021 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Attala
|2
|Carroll
|1
|Copiah
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Lauderdale
|2
|Leake
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Madison
|2
|Noxubee
|2
|Pike
|1
|Scott
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Stone
|2
|Sunflower
|1
|Walthall
|1
|Warren
|1
Two COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 16, 2020 and January 15, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Newton
|1
|Pearl River
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2101
|70
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2688
|54
|128
|20
|Amite
|999
|26
|54
|7
|Attala
|1957
|61
|173
|36
|Benton
|840
|23
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4068
|109
|225
|31
|Calhoun
|1380
|21
|28
|4
|Carroll
|1059
|22
|47
|9
|Chickasaw
|1861
|44
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|623
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|868
|25
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1435
|62
|111
|30
|Clay
|1627
|35
|24
|3
|Coahoma
|2436
|54
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2445
|49 *
|76
|9
|Covington
|2169
|72
|136
|39
|De Soto
|17436
|187
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6101
|121
|224
|50
|Franklin
|687
|16
|40
|4
|George
|2027
|39
|59
|7
|Greene
|1121
|29
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2211
|71
|154
|32
|Hancock
|2853
|60
|69
|14
|Harrison
|13876
|199
|480
|65
|Hinds
|16524
|328
|786
|118
|Holmes
|1698
|68
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|836
|24
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|160
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2662
|61
|125
|22
|Jackson
|10652
|187
|217
|30
|Jasper
|1760
|38
|36
|2
|Jefferson
|559
|20
|39
|4
|Jefferson Davis
|873
|27
|8
|1
|Jones
|6552
|112
|217
|41
|Kemper
|791
|20
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|5073
|93
|188
|54
|Lamar
|4964
|65
|52
|13
|Lauderdale
|6034
|189
|426
|94
|Lawrence
|1043
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2343
|67
|89
|14
|Lee
|8981
|141
|214
|41
|Leflore
|3079
|108
|234
|52
|Lincoln
|3006
|87
|173
|37
|Lowndes
|5463
|119
|253
|56
|Madison
|8413
|168
|359
|69
|Marion
|2184
|73
|158
|24
|Marshall
|3495
|69
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3628
|105
|189
|54
|Montgomery
|1109
|36
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3433
|152
|196
|56
|Newton
|1957
|45
|86
|15
|Noxubee
|1114
|25
|34
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4016
|81
|215
|36
|Panola
|3783
|80
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3380
|104
|158
|33
|Perry
|1032
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2665
|80
|125
|34
|Pontotoc
|3721
|55
|64
|6
|Prentiss
|2495
|52
|99
|15
|Quitman
|702
|9
|0
|0
|Rankin
|11000
|217
|388
|60
|Scott
|2534
|48
|56
|4
|Sharkey
|442
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2400
|69
|157
|19
|Smith
|1258
|25
|60
|8
|Stone
|1484
|24 *
|84
|13
|Sunflower
|2892
|72
|116
|17
|Tallahatchie
|1549
|35
|49
|7
|Tate
|2767
|62
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2458
|50
|108
|7
|Tishomingo
|1924
|61
|102
|27
|Tunica
|876
|21
|18
|2
|Union
|3505
|63
|125
|21
|Walthall
|1134
|37
|68
|13
|Warren
|3619
|101
|168
|38
|Washington
|4877
|124
|188
|39
|Wayne
|2064
|32
|69
|11
|Webster
|943
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|588
|25
|24
|5
|Winston
|2052
|67
|114
|35
|Yalobusha
|1202
|34
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2501
|56
|139
|18
|Total
|259,117
|5,668
|10,022
|1,864
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines on its website.