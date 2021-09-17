2,321 new coronavirus cases, 49 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,321 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 49 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 473,413 with 9,214 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4219 114 88 18 Alcorn 5208 88 130 20 Amite 1937 51 57 9 Attala 3211 85 187 36 Benton 1394 33 47 10 Bolivar 6016 143 239 33 Calhoun 2597 39 43 6 Carroll 1599 37 52 11 Chickasaw 2821 64 61 15 Choctaw 1249 25 * 11 0 Claiborne 1256 34 46 9 Clarke 2774 87 133 31 Clay 2882 73 41 5 Coahoma 3881 98 134 12 Copiah 4255 86 102 13 Covington 4073 91 142 39 De Soto 29814 346 122 26 Forrest 12953 233 283 60 Franklin 1152 27 41 5 George 4578 68 64 9 Greene 2040 45 57 6 Grenada 3517 101 156 32 Hancock 7324 111 72 15 Harrison 32339 474 531 75 Hinds 30703 575 845 138 Holmes 2594 85 109 20 Humphreys 1233 37 35 9 Issaquena 191 6 0 0 Itawamba 4361 98 135 24 Jackson 23263 336 283 39 Jasper 3102 62 46 2 Jefferson 866 32 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1655 41 9 1 Jones 13165 218 233 43 Kemper 1374 39 50 10 Lafayette 8078 136 198 56 Lamar 10048 128 55 12 Lauderdale 11418 297 481 105 Lawrence 2038 31 27 2 Leake 3931 85 94 16 Lee 14600 217 * 224 43 Leflore 4401 140 239 55 Lincoln 5232 130 201 40 Lowndes 10249 175 277 64 Madison 14043 265 416 71 Marion 4032 100 161 24 Marshall 5972 118 65 15 Monroe 6372 158 191 55 Montgomery 1698 53 64 10 Neshoba 6404 201 220 59 Newton 3644 74 87 15 Noxubee 1745 38 38 6 Oktibbeha 6820 118 259 37 Panola 6071 124 103 15 Pearl River 8737 209 210 42 Perry 1964 53 24 9 Pike 5491 133 157 37 Pontotoc 6103 93 86 13 Prentiss 4372 76 * 101 15 Quitman 1018 25 0 0 Rankin 21111 358 481 68 Scott 4519 93 116 19 Sharkey 621 20 45 8 Simpson 4268 111 159 20 Smith 2439 47 72 8 Stone 3456 57 87 14 Sunflower 4088 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2156 49 50 7 Tate 4234 100 80 19 Tippah 4361 80 120 14 Tishomingo 3248 88 103 28 Tunica 1484 34 19 2 Union 5640 86 132 23 Walthall 2055 57 69 14 Warren 6326 161 173 38 Washington 6837 147 195 41 Wayne 4248 63 80 13 Webster 1919 41 * 67 14 Wilkinson 998 35 25 6 Winston 3003 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2167 47 82 22 Yazoo 4158 86 149 20 Total 473,413 9,214 11,161 2,061

