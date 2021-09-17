2,321 new coronavirus cases, 49 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,321 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 49 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 473,413 with 9,214 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams42191148818
Alcorn52088813020
Amite193751579
Attala32118518736
Benton1394334710
Bolivar601614323933
Calhoun259739436
Carroll1599375211
Chickasaw2821646115
Choctaw124925 *110
Claiborne125634469
Clarke27748713331
Clay288273415
Coahoma38819813412
Copiah42558610213
Covington40739114239
De Soto2981434612226
Forrest1295323328360
Franklin115227415
George457868649
Greene204045576
Grenada351710115632
Hancock73241117215
Harrison3233947453175
Hinds30703575845138
Holmes25948510920
Humphreys123337359
Issaquena191600
Itawamba43619813524
Jackson2326333628339
Jasper310262462
Jefferson86632417
Jefferson Davis16554191
Jones1316521823343
Kemper1374395010
Lafayette807813619856
Lamar100481285512
Lauderdale11418297481105
Lawrence203831272
Leake3931859416
Lee14600217 *22443
Leflore440114023955
Lincoln523213020140
Lowndes1024917527764
Madison1404326541671
Marion403210016124
Marshall59721186515
Monroe637215819155
Montgomery1698536410
Neshoba640420122059
Newton3644748715
Noxubee174538386
Oktibbeha682011825937
Panola607112410315
Pearl River873720921042
Perry196453249
Pike549113315737
Pontotoc6103938613
Prentiss437276 *10115
Quitman10182500
Rankin2111135848168
Scott45199311619
Sharkey62120458
Simpson426811115920
Smith243947728
Stone3456578714
Sunflower408810412420
Tallahatchie215649507
Tate42341008019
Tippah43618012014
Tishomingo32488810328
Tunica148434192
Union56408613223
Walthall2055576914
Warren632616117338
Washington683714719541
Wayne4248638013
Webster191941 *6714
Wilkinson99835256
Winston30039113039
Yalobusha2167478222
Yazoo41588614920
Total473,4139,21411,1612,061

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

