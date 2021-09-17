2,321 new coronavirus cases, 49 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,321 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 49 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 473,413 with 9,214 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4219
|114
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5208
|88
|130
|20
|Amite
|1937
|51
|57
|9
|Attala
|3211
|85
|187
|36
|Benton
|1394
|33
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6016
|143
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2597
|39
|43
|6
|Carroll
|1599
|37
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2821
|64
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1249
|25 *
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1256
|34
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2774
|87
|133
|31
|Clay
|2882
|73
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3881
|98
|134
|12
|Copiah
|4255
|86
|102
|13
|Covington
|4073
|91
|142
|39
|De Soto
|29814
|346
|122
|26
|Forrest
|12953
|233
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1152
|27
|41
|5
|George
|4578
|68
|64
|9
|Greene
|2040
|45
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3517
|101
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7324
|111
|72
|15
|Harrison
|32339
|474
|531
|75
|Hinds
|30703
|575
|845
|138
|Holmes
|2594
|85
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1233
|37
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|191
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4361
|98
|135
|24
|Jackson
|23263
|336
|283
|39
|Jasper
|3102
|62
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|866
|32
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1655
|41
|9
|1
|Jones
|13165
|218
|233
|43
|Kemper
|1374
|39
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8078
|136
|198
|56
|Lamar
|10048
|128
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|11418
|297
|481
|105
|Lawrence
|2038
|31
|27
|2
|Leake
|3931
|85
|94
|16
|Lee
|14600
|217 *
|224
|43
|Leflore
|4401
|140
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|5232
|130
|201
|40
|Lowndes
|10249
|175
|277
|64
|Madison
|14043
|265
|416
|71
|Marion
|4032
|100
|161
|24
|Marshall
|5972
|118
|65
|15
|Monroe
|6372
|158
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1698
|53
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6404
|201
|220
|59
|Newton
|3644
|74
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1745
|38
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6820
|118
|259
|37
|Panola
|6071
|124
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|8737
|209
|210
|42
|Perry
|1964
|53
|24
|9
|Pike
|5491
|133
|157
|37
|Pontotoc
|6103
|93
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4372
|76 *
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1018
|25
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21111
|358
|481
|68
|Scott
|4519
|93
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|621
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4268
|111
|159
|20
|Smith
|2439
|47
|72
|8
|Stone
|3456
|57
|87
|14
|Sunflower
|4088
|104
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2156
|49
|50
|7
|Tate
|4234
|100
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4361
|80
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3248
|88
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1484
|34
|19
|2
|Union
|5640
|86
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2055
|57
|69
|14
|Warren
|6326
|161
|173
|38
|Washington
|6837
|147
|195
|41
|Wayne
|4248
|63
|80
|13
|Webster
|1919
|41 *
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|998
|35
|25
|6
|Winston
|3003
|91
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2167
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4158
|86
|149
|20
|Total
|473,413
|9,214
|11,161
|2,061
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.