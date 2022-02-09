JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,322 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 77 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 8.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 772,844 with 11,455 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 7003 137 92 20 Alcorn 9640 136 131 20 Amite 3141 64 58 10 Attala 4737 102 194 36 Benton 2232 46 47 10 Bolivar 8981 162 252 33 Calhoun 4485 57 44 7 Carroll 2496 48 53 12 Chickasaw 5400 86 63 15 Choctaw 2026 28 13 0 Claiborne 2110 45 45 9 Clarke 4099 100 131 32 Clay 4890 90 41 5 Coahoma 6330 119 138 14 Copiah 6977 103 109 15 Covington 6929 101 185 39 De Soto 48746 503 131 27 Forrest 21420 287 365 62 Franklin 1885 35 47 5 George 6950 81 82 9 Greene 3109 53 81 6 Grenada 5390 123 155 32 Hancock 11903 145 145 22 Harrison 51706 617 703 84 Hinds 51141 724 862 140 Holmes 4309 101 121 21 Humphreys 1983 41 36 9 Issaquena 255 9 0 0 Itawamba 7217 133 134 24 Jackson 36140 420 407 43 Jasper 4683 69 46 2 Jefferson 1463 36 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2787 47 16 1 Jones 20688 272 329 46 Kemper 2122 45 50 10 Lafayette 14715 171 202 57 Lamar 16837 148 67 12 Lauderdale 18197 341 499 108 Lawrence 3483 46 28 2 Leake 6106 106 103 17 Lee 25947 276 225 43 Leflore 7237 160 268 58 Lincoln 8059 152 213 44 Lowndes 17184 218 306 69 Madison 23354 305 416 72 Marion 6808 129 173 25 Marshall 9723 159 69 17 Monroe 10679 201 192 55 Montgomery 2873 67 90 14 Neshoba 10143 224 232 61 Newton 5772 92 89 16 Noxubee 2686 47 42 6 Oktibbeha 10818 154 272 40 Panola 10233 153 103 15 Pearl River 14706 258 263 42 Perry 2983 61 41 9 Pike 9154 169 178 44 Pontotoc 10033 126 88 13 Prentiss 7869 96 102 15 Quitman 1547 30 0 0 Rankin 35465 450 509 69 Scott 6412 106 119 19 Sharkey 929 22 45 8 Simpson 6802 135 176 20 Smith 3936 66 80 8 Stone 5275 68 109 14 Sunflower 5673 116 136 21 Tallahatchie 3138 56 50 7 Tate 7120 133 80 19 Tippah 7075 103 120 14 Tishomingo 5963 115 104 28 Tunica 2471 43 20 4 Union 9275 109 133 23 Walthall 3483 74 69 14 Warren 9913 191 177 38 Washington 9904 184 224 42 Wayne 5839 81 84 13 Webster 3046 58 66 14 Wilkinson 1760 43 25 6 Winston 4993 98 136 39 Yalobusha 3973 51 84 22 Yazoo 7880 99 152 20 Total 772,844 11,455 12,306 2,143

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.