JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,322 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 77 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 8.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 772,844 with 11,455 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|7003
|137
|92
|20
|Alcorn
|9640
|136
|131
|20
|Amite
|3141
|64
|58
|10
|Attala
|4737
|102
|194
|36
|Benton
|2232
|46
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|8981
|162
|252
|33
|Calhoun
|4485
|57
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2496
|48
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5400
|86
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2026
|28
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2110
|45
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4099
|100
|131
|32
|Clay
|4890
|90
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|6330
|119
|138
|14
|Copiah
|6977
|103
|109
|15
|Covington
|6929
|101
|185
|39
|De Soto
|48746
|503
|131
|27
|Forrest
|21420
|287
|365
|62
|Franklin
|1885
|35
|47
|5
|George
|6950
|81
|82
|9
|Greene
|3109
|53
|81
|6
|Grenada
|5390
|123
|155
|32
|Hancock
|11903
|145
|145
|22
|Harrison
|51706
|617
|703
|84
|Hinds
|51141
|724
|862
|140
|Holmes
|4309
|101
|121
|21
|Humphreys
|1983
|41
|36
|9
|Issaquena
|255
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7217
|133
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36140
|420
|407
|43
|Jasper
|4683
|69
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1463
|36
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2787
|47
|16
|1
|Jones
|20688
|272
|329
|46
|Kemper
|2122
|45
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|14715
|171
|202
|57
|Lamar
|16837
|148
|67
|12
|Lauderdale
|18197
|341
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3483
|46
|28
|2
|Leake
|6106
|106
|103
|17
|Lee
|25947
|276
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7237
|160
|268
|58
|Lincoln
|8059
|152
|213
|44
|Lowndes
|17184
|218
|306
|69
|Madison
|23354
|305
|416
|72
|Marion
|6808
|129
|173
|25
|Marshall
|9723
|159
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10679
|201
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2873
|67
|90
|14
|Neshoba
|10143
|224
|232
|61
|Newton
|5772
|92
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2686
|47
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|10818
|154
|272
|40
|Panola
|10233
|153
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14706
|258
|263
|42
|Perry
|2983
|61
|41
|9
|Pike
|9154
|169
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10033
|126
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|7869
|96
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1547
|30
|0
|0
|Rankin
|35465
|450
|509
|69
|Scott
|6412
|106
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|929
|22
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6802
|135
|176
|20
|Smith
|3936
|66
|80
|8
|Stone
|5275
|68
|109
|14
|Sunflower
|5673
|116
|136
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3138
|56
|50
|7
|Tate
|7120
|133
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7075
|103
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|5963
|115
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2471
|43
|20
|4
|Union
|9275
|109
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3483
|74
|69
|14
|Warren
|9913
|191
|177
|38
|Washington
|9904
|184
|224
|42
|Wayne
|5839
|81
|84
|13
|Webster
|3046
|58
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1760
|43
|25
|6
|Winston
|4993
|98
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|3973
|51
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7880
|99
|152
|20
|Total
|772,844
|11,455
|12,306
|2,143
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.