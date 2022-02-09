JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,322 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 77 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 8.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 772,844 with 11,455 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams70031379220
Alcorn964013613120
Amite3141645810
Attala473710219436
Benton2232464710
Bolivar898116225233
Calhoun448557447
Carroll2496485312
Chickasaw5400866315
Choctaw202628130
Claiborne211045459
Clarke409910013132
Clay489090415
Coahoma633011913814
Copiah697710310915
Covington692910118539
De Soto4874650313127
Forrest2142028736562
Franklin188535475
George695081829
Greene310953816
Grenada539012315532
Hancock1190314514522
Harrison5170661770384
Hinds51141724862140
Holmes430910112121
Humphreys198341369
Issaquena255900
Itawamba721713313424
Jackson3614042040743
Jasper468369462
Jefferson146336417
Jefferson Davis278747161
Jones2068827232946
Kemper2122455010
Lafayette1471517120257
Lamar168371486712
Lauderdale18197341499108
Lawrence348346282
Leake610610610317
Lee2594727622543
Leflore723716026858
Lincoln805915221344
Lowndes1718421830669
Madison2335430541672
Marion680812917325
Marshall97231596917
Monroe1067920119255
Montgomery2873679014
Neshoba1014322423261
Newton5772928916
Noxubee268647426
Oktibbeha1081815427240
Panola1023315310315
Pearl River1470625826342
Perry298361419
Pike915416917844
Pontotoc100331268813
Prentiss78699610215
Quitman15473000
Rankin3546545050969
Scott641210611919
Sharkey92922458
Simpson680213517620
Smith393666808
Stone52756810914
Sunflower567311613621
Tallahatchie313856507
Tate71201338019
Tippah707510312014
Tishomingo596311510428
Tunica247143204
Union927510913323
Walthall3483746914
Warren991319117738
Washington990418422442
Wayne5839818413
Webster3046586614
Wilkinson176043256
Winston49939813639
Yalobusha3973518422
Yazoo78809915220
Total772,84411,45512,3062,143

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.