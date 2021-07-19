2,326 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi reported in 3-day period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,326 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between July 16 and July 18.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 329,130 with 7,468 deaths.
State Health Officer Dr. Dobbs tweeted about the new numbers on Monday. He said, “Very sad indeed. Didn’t have to be this way. Fourth wave is here.”
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3291
|87
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|3414
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1307
|43
|57
|9
|Attala
|2187
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|1041
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4886
|134
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1763
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1239
|31
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2150
|60
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|806
|19
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1040
|31
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1805
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1910
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|3066
|84
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3099
|67
|85
|11
|Covington
|2781
|83
|139
|39
|De Soto
|22732
|278
|113
|24
|Forrest
|8052
|156
|245
|53
|Franklin
|857
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2577
|51
|59
|8
|Greene
|1339
|34
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2649
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|3999
|88
|69
|14
|Harrison
|19221
|322
|492
|71
|Hinds
|22322
|429
|809
|132
|Holmes
|1941
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|982
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|169
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3079
|80
|135
|24
|Jackson
|14077
|251
|241
|35
|Jasper
|2252
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|674
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1115
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|8609
|169
|223
|42
|Kemper
|1001
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6402
|124
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6546
|88
|53
|12
|Lauderdale
|7432
|243
|445
|101
|Lawrence
|1351
|26
|27
|2
|Leake
|2764
|74
|92
|16
|Lee
|10329
|177
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3553
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4062
|115
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6685
|150
|258
|63
|Madison
|10576
|227
|392
|70
|Marion
|2762
|80
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4635
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4234
|137
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1302
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4150
|180
|207
|59
|Newton
|2541
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1303
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4730
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4706
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4833
|149
|194
|39
|Perry
|1301
|38
|22
|8
|Pike
|3466
|111
|135
|36
|Pontotoc
|4367
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2916
|62
|99
|15
|Quitman
|833
|19
|0
|0
|Rankin
|14598
|286
|417
|62
|Scott
|3255
|74
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|515
|18
|44
|8
|Simpson
|3114
|89
|158
|20
|Smith
|1737
|34
|68
|8
|Stone
|2034
|36
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3410
|93
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1813
|42
|50
|7
|Tate
|3464
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2971
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2349
|69
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1104
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4224
|79
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1389
|48
|69
|13
|Warren
|4580
|122
|168
|37
|Washington
|5475
|139
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2689
|42
|69
|11
|Webster
|1162
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|726
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2338
|84
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1690
|40
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3282
|71
|143
|18
|Total
|329,130
|7,468
|10,557
|1,991
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.