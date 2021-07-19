2,326 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi reported in 3-day period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,326 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between July 16 and July 18.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 329,130 with 7,468 deaths.

State Health Officer Dr. Dobbs tweeted about the new numbers on Monday. He said, “Very sad indeed. Didn’t have to be this way. Fourth wave is here.”

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3291878317
Alcorn34147413020
Amite130743579
Attala21877317536
Benton1041254610
Bolivar488613423633
Calhoun176332366
Carroll1239315110
Chickasaw2150606015
Choctaw8061920
Claiborne104031459
Clarke18058012331
Clay191054385
Coahoma30668412912
Copiah3099678511
Covington27818313939
De Soto2273227811324
Forrest805215624553
Franklin85723404
George257751598
Greene133934536
Grenada26498815432
Hancock3999886914
Harrison1922132249271
Hinds22322429809132
Holmes19417410420
Humphreys98233349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30798013524
Jackson1407725124135
Jasper225248432
Jefferson67428417
Jefferson Davis11153491
Jones860916922342
Kemper100129449
Lafayette640212418755
Lamar6546885312
Lauderdale7432243445101
Lawrence135126272
Leake2764749216
Lee1032917722242
Leflore355312523652
Lincoln406211519740
Lowndes668515025863
Madison1057622739270
Marion27628015824
Marshall46351066515
Monroe423413719055
Montgomery130244549
Neshoba415018020759
Newton2541648715
Noxubee130335356
Oktibbeha47309822236
Panola470611210415
Pearl River483314919439
Perry130138228
Pike346611113536
Pontotoc4367738613
Prentiss2916629915
Quitman8331900
Rankin1459828641762
Scott32557411518
Sharkey51518448
Simpson31148915820
Smith173734688
Stone2034368514
Sunflower34109312320
Tallahatchie181342507
Tate3464888019
Tippah29716811913
Tishomingo23496910227
Tunica110427182
Union42247913123
Walthall1389486913
Warren458012216837
Washington547513919039
Wayne2689426911
Webster1162326112
Wilkinson72632255
Winston23388413039
Yalobusha1690408222
Yazoo32827114318
Total329,1307,46810,5571,991

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

