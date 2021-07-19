2,326 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi reported in 3-day period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,326 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between July 16 and July 18.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 329,130 with 7,468 deaths.

State Health Officer Dr. Dobbs tweeted about the new numbers on Monday. He said, “Very sad indeed. Didn’t have to be this way. Fourth wave is here.”

Very sad indeed. Didn't have to be this way.



Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3291 87 83 17 Alcorn 3414 74 130 20 Amite 1307 43 57 9 Attala 2187 73 175 36 Benton 1041 25 46 10 Bolivar 4886 134 236 33 Calhoun 1763 32 36 6 Carroll 1239 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2150 60 60 15 Choctaw 806 19 2 0 Claiborne 1040 31 45 9 Clarke 1805 80 123 31 Clay 1910 54 38 5 Coahoma 3066 84 129 12 Copiah 3099 67 85 11 Covington 2781 83 139 39 De Soto 22732 278 113 24 Forrest 8052 156 245 53 Franklin 857 23 40 4 George 2577 51 59 8 Greene 1339 34 53 6 Grenada 2649 88 154 32 Hancock 3999 88 69 14 Harrison 19221 322 492 71 Hinds 22322 429 809 132 Holmes 1941 74 104 20 Humphreys 982 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3079 80 135 24 Jackson 14077 251 241 35 Jasper 2252 48 43 2 Jefferson 674 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1115 34 9 1 Jones 8609 169 223 42 Kemper 1001 29 44 9 Lafayette 6402 124 187 55 Lamar 6546 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7432 243 445 101 Lawrence 1351 26 27 2 Leake 2764 74 92 16 Lee 10329 177 222 42 Leflore 3553 125 236 52 Lincoln 4062 115 197 40 Lowndes 6685 150 258 63 Madison 10576 227 392 70 Marion 2762 80 158 24 Marshall 4635 106 65 15 Monroe 4234 137 190 55 Montgomery 1302 44 54 9 Neshoba 4150 180 207 59 Newton 2541 64 87 15 Noxubee 1303 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4730 98 222 36 Panola 4706 112 104 15 Pearl River 4833 149 194 39 Perry 1301 38 22 8 Pike 3466 111 135 36 Pontotoc 4367 73 86 13 Prentiss 2916 62 99 15 Quitman 833 19 0 0 Rankin 14598 286 417 62 Scott 3255 74 115 18 Sharkey 515 18 44 8 Simpson 3114 89 158 20 Smith 1737 34 68 8 Stone 2034 36 85 14 Sunflower 3410 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1813 42 50 7 Tate 3464 88 80 19 Tippah 2971 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2349 69 102 27 Tunica 1104 27 18 2 Union 4224 79 131 23 Walthall 1389 48 69 13 Warren 4580 122 168 37 Washington 5475 139 190 39 Wayne 2689 42 69 11 Webster 1162 32 61 12 Wilkinson 726 32 25 5 Winston 2338 84 130 39 Yalobusha 1690 40 82 22 Yazoo 3282 71 143 18 Total 329,130 7,468 10,557 1,991

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

