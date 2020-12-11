2,327 new coronavirus cases, 41 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,327 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 41 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 175,282 with 4,124 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-two deaths occurred between November 8 and December 10 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|2
|Calhoun
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Choctaw
|1
|Coahoma
|1
|Covington
|4
|DeSoto
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Holmes
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Jackson
|2
|Lafayette
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lee
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marshall
|2
|Panola
|2
|Pike
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Warren
|2
|Wayne
|1
|Winston
|1
9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 25 and December 3, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Carroll
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Rankin
|3
|Winston
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1572
|52
|72
|14
|Alcorn
|1745
|34
|115
|16
|Amite
|724
|16
|52
|3
|Attala
|1375
|38
|143
|25
|Benton
|546
|19
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|2753
|89
|224
|30
|Calhoun
|897
|15
|25
|4
|Carroll
|836
|17
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1246
|33
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|408
|8
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|606
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1029
|55
|94
|27
|Clay
|1059
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1702
|47
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1894
|42
|72
|9
|Covington
|1537
|58
|103
|31
|De Soto
|11694
|111
|103
|20
|Forrest
|4369
|91
|190
|41
|Franklin
|436
|6
|4
|1
|George
|1455
|29
|47
|6
|Greene
|824
|24
|48
|6
|Grenada
|1607
|49
|136
|23
|Hancock
|1454
|45
|69
|12
|Harrison
|8433
|119
|413
|40
|Hinds
|11535
|217
|571
|88
|Holmes
|1434
|62
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|610
|21
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|132
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1811
|43
|107
|19
|Jackson
|7274
|139
|206
|21
|Jasper
|1015
|24
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|407
|12
|15
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|641
|18
|8
|1
|Jones
|4211
|90
|194
|38
|Kemper
|578
|19
|43
|9
|Lafayette
|3613
|64
|153
|38
|Lamar
|3361
|51
|44
|12
|Lauderdale
|4088
|154
|346
|83
|Lawrence
|810
|14
|27
|2
|Leake
|1575
|45
|53
|7
|Lee
|6079
|103
|203
|40
|Leflore
|2291
|95
|197
|48
|Lincoln
|2162
|71
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|3055
|71
|130
|37
|Madison
|5726
|121
|299
|57
|Marion
|1420
|52
|143
|18
|Marshall
|2456
|56
|59
|15
|Monroe
|2387
|80
|176
|53
|Montgomery
|863
|28
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|2521
|128
|176
|52
|Newton
|1288
|30
|64
|10
|Noxubee
|788
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2797
|64
|202
|31
|Panola
|2623
|62
|77
|13
|Pearl River
|1924
|73
|134
|25
|Perry
|731
|27
|20
|7
|Pike
|1850
|62
|99
|27
|Pontotoc
|2445
|32
|20
|3
|Prentiss
|1709
|38
|97
|14
|Quitman
|535
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|7036
|122
|275
|35
|Scott
|1803
|30
|35
|3
|Sharkey
|348
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1660
|54
|142
|19
|Smith
|836
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|942
|15
|61
|9
|Sunflower
|2074
|57
|85
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1062
|28
|33
|7
|Tate
|2011
|52
|74
|18
|Tippah
|1513
|34
|63
|4
|Tishomingo
|1271
|47
|97
|26
|Tunica
|662
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2108
|27
|62
|11
|Walthall
|856
|32
|67
|13
|Warren
|2070
|64
|155
|30
|Washington
|3592
|108
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1405
|25
|65
|10
|Webster
|556
|15
|54
|11
|Wilkinson
|474
|22
|21
|5
|Winston
|1481
|35
|91
|19
|Yalobusha
|818
|29
|81
|21
|Yazoo
|1758
|42
|138
|15
|Total
|175,282
|4,124
|8,380
|1,540
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 in its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now: COVID-19 vaccine on the verge of approval, Facebook finds girls ‘daddy doll’
- Arkansas woman reconnects with family 50 years after her adoption
- Mississippi Forestry Commission encourages neighbors to buy local firewood
- Living Local: December 11, 2020
- Drone crashes into Allegiant Stadium panel, causes $10K in damage