2,327 new coronavirus cases, 41 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,327 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 41 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 175,282 with 4,124 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-two deaths occurred between November 8 and December 10 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Alcorn2
Calhoun1
Carroll1
Choctaw1
Coahoma1
Covington4
DeSoto1
Forrest1
Holmes1
Itawamba1
Jackson2
Lafayette1
Lauderdale1
Lee3
Madison1
Marshall2
Panola2
Pike1
Rankin1
Warren2
Wayne1
Winston1

9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 25 and December 3, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Carroll1
Harrison1
Madison1
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Rankin3
Winston1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1572527214
Alcorn17453411516
Amite72416523
Attala13753814325
Benton546194510
Bolivar27538922430
Calhoun89715254
Carroll83617469
Chickasaw1246334814
Choctaw408810
Claiborne60616439
Clarke1029559427
Clay105927203
Coahoma17024712711
Copiah189442729
Covington15375810331
De Soto1169411110320
Forrest43699119041
Franklin436641
George145529476
Greene82424486
Grenada16074913623
Hancock1454456912
Harrison843311941340
Hinds1153521757188
Holmes14346210320
Humphreys61021338
Issaquena132400
Itawamba18114310719
Jackson727413920621
Jasper10152410
Jefferson40712153
Jefferson Davis6411881
Jones42119019438
Kemper57819439
Lafayette36136415338
Lamar3361514412
Lauderdale408815434683
Lawrence81014272
Leake157545537
Lee607910320340
Leflore22919519748
Lincoln21627116636
Lowndes30557113037
Madison572612129957
Marion14205214318
Marshall2456565915
Monroe23878017653
Montgomery86328549
Neshoba252112817652
Newton1288306410
Noxubee78817214
Oktibbeha27976420231
Panola2623627713
Pearl River19247313425
Perry73127207
Pike1850629927
Pontotoc244532203
Prentiss1709389714
Quitman535700
Rankin703612227535
Scott180330353
Sharkey34817438
Simpson16605414219
Smith83616558
Stone94215619
Sunflower2074578515
Tallahatchie106228337
Tate2011527418
Tippah151334634
Tishomingo1271479726
Tunica66219152
Union2108276211
Walthall856326713
Warren20706415530
Washington359210818739
Wayne1405256510
Webster556155411
Wilkinson47422215
Winston1481359119
Yalobusha818298121
Yazoo17584213815
Total175,2824,1248,3801,540

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 in its website.

