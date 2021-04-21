233 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 233 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 309,818 with 7,163 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care data updates are not yet available. The table below reflects figures from last week for long-term care cases and deaths.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2472828316
Alcorn30236713020
Amite121641559
Attala21377317536
Benton977254610
Bolivar478613023432
Calhoun166832366
Carroll1212265110
Chickasaw2059576015
Choctaw7471720
Claiborne101530459
Clarke17837812331
Clay183454385
Coahoma29107912912
Copiah2946658311
Covington25558013739
De Soto2107425111324
Forrest757314922851
Franklin83123404
George240847598
Greene129633526
Grenada25778515532
Hancock3745856914
Harrison1761230448568
Hinds20031411804131
Holmes18757210420
Humphreys94732349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29807713423
Jackson1321024324035
Jasper220348432
Jefferson64928417
Jefferson Davis10613291
Jones832416122042
Kemper95728449
Lafayette609911818755
Lamar6160855413
Lauderdale7255238443100
Lawrence126923272
Leake2627738815
Lee991117122241
Leflore347612423652
Lincoln390210919740
Lowndes631314425663
Madison998121336869
Marion26727915824
Marshall43121036415
Monroe406613219055
Montgomery125942549
Neshoba401617620359
Newton2470618715
Noxubee126634356
Oktibbeha45829822236
Panola446610310415
Pearl River444914218837
Perry125638218
Pike323610513535
Pontotoc4181728612
Prentiss2768599915
Quitman7921600
Rankin1342327739261
Scott31237311518
Sharkey49817438
Simpson29068615720
Smith160734668
Stone1797338514
Sunflower33239012220
Tallahatchie176340507
Tate3277848019
Tippah28566811913
Tishomingo22346710227
Tunica103825182
Union40577613123
Walthall1316446913
Warren431211917037
Washington529713319139
Wayne2616416911
Webster1141326112
Wilkinson65929255
Winston22628113039
Yalobusha1605368222
Yazoo30636914018
Total309,8187,16310,4421,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories