233 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 233 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 309,818 with 7,163 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
Long-term care data updates are not yet available. The table below reflects figures from last week for long-term care cases and deaths.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2472
|82
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|3023
|67
|130
|20
|Amite
|1216
|41
|55
|9
|Attala
|2137
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|977
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4786
|130
|234
|32
|Calhoun
|1668
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1212
|26
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2059
|57
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|747
|17
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1015
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1783
|78
|123
|31
|Clay
|1834
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2910
|79
|129
|12
|Copiah
|2946
|65
|83
|11
|Covington
|2555
|80
|137
|39
|De Soto
|21074
|251
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7573
|149
|228
|51
|Franklin
|831
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2408
|47
|59
|8
|Greene
|1296
|33
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2577
|85
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3745
|85
|69
|14
|Harrison
|17612
|304
|485
|68
|Hinds
|20031
|411
|804
|131
|Holmes
|1875
|72
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|947
|32
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|168
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2980
|77
|134
|23
|Jackson
|13210
|243
|240
|35
|Jasper
|2203
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|649
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1061
|32
|9
|1
|Jones
|8324
|161
|220
|42
|Kemper
|957
|28
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6099
|118
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6160
|85
|54
|13
|Lauderdale
|7255
|238
|443
|100
|Lawrence
|1269
|23
|27
|2
|Leake
|2627
|73
|88
|15
|Lee
|9911
|171
|222
|41
|Leflore
|3476
|124
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|3902
|109
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6313
|144
|256
|63
|Madison
|9981
|213
|368
|69
|Marion
|2672
|79
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4312
|103
|64
|15
|Monroe
|4066
|132
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1259
|42
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4016
|176
|203
|59
|Newton
|2470
|61
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1266
|34
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4582
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4466
|103
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4449
|142
|188
|37
|Perry
|1256
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3236
|105
|135
|35
|Pontotoc
|4181
|72
|86
|12
|Prentiss
|2768
|59
|99
|15
|Quitman
|792
|16
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13423
|277
|392
|61
|Scott
|3123
|73
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|498
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2906
|86
|157
|20
|Smith
|1607
|34
|66
|8
|Stone
|1797
|33
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3323
|90
|122
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1763
|40
|50
|7
|Tate
|3277
|84
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2856
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2234
|67
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1038
|25
|18
|2
|Union
|4057
|76
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1316
|44
|69
|13
|Warren
|4312
|119
|170
|37
|Washington
|5297
|133
|191
|39
|Wayne
|2616
|41
|69
|11
|Webster
|1141
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|659
|29
|25
|5
|Winston
|2262
|81
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1605
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3063
|69
|140
|18
|Total
|309,818
|7,163
|10,442
|1,974
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.