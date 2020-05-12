234 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 9,908 total cases with 457 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 234 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 9,908 with 457 deaths.

New cases reported today: 234

New deaths reported today: 22

* 7 of today’s reported deaths were identified from death certificates between April 25 and May 3. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

County Deaths Jackson 2 Jones 1 Kemper 1 Lauderdale 1 Neshoba 1 Oktibbeha 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 161 15 39 8 Alcorn 11 1 0 0 Amite 38 0 1 0 Attala 205 5 60 5 Benton 14 0 1 0 Bolivar 120 9 16 3 Calhoun 58 4 23 4 Carroll 105 4 45 3 Chickasaw 94 10 25 6 Choctaw 16 2 0 0 Claiborne 41 0 0 0 Clarke 87 9 14 4 Clay 68 3 0 0 Coahoma 72 3 0 0 Copiah 165 1 1 0 Covington 100 1 2 1 Desoto 346 5 1 1 Forrest 331 23 52 12 Franklin 19 1 1 0 George 15 1 0 0 Greene 6 1 0 0 Grenada 52 2 14 2 Hancock 74 10 6 3 Harrison 201 6 1 1 Hinds 681 17 62 10 Holmes 224 19 41 9 Humphreys 38 4 8 2 Itawamba 70 7 33 6 Jackson 276 13 39 4 Jasper 92 2 0 0 Jefferson 32 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 58 1 2 0 Jones 260 6 31 1 Kemper 97 7 23 4 Lafayette 101 3 36 0 Lamar 156 4 3 2 Lauderdale 501 45 121 26 Lawrence 70 0 1 0 Leake 318 4 0 0 Lee 81 4 5 0 Leflore 191 20 46 10 Lincoln 189 14 65 10 Lowndes 91 3 7 2 Madison 491 13 58 10 Marion 84 7 14 2 Marshall 58 2 0 0 Monroe 202 21 92 19 Montgomery 69 1 0 0 Neshoba 326 16 32 6 Newton 147 1 1 0 Noxubee 117 2 9 2 Oktibbeha 91 5 27 3 Panola 45 2 0 0 Pearl River 190 25 42 7 Perry 35 1 0 0 Pike 173 10 14 5 Pontotoc 23 2 3 0 Prentiss 36 2 22 2 Quitman 17 0 0 0 Rankin 256 6 6 0 Scott 475 6 9 1 Sharkey 5 0 0 0 Simpson 63 0 2 0 Smith 105 7 26 4 Stone 23 0 0 0 Sunflower 64 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 13 1 0 0 Tate 54 0 2 0 Tippah 66 11 0 0 Tishomingo 10 0 1 0 Tunica 40 2 12 2 Union 54 4 15 3 Walthall 42 0 0 0 Warren 122 2 12 0 Washington 86 4 4 1 Wayne 29 0 2 0 Webster 22 1 0 0 Wilkinson 78 9 5 2 Winston 67 0 0 0 Yalobusha 36 0 1 0 Yazoo 169 2 3 0 Total 9,908 457 1,239 208

