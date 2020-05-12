1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

234 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 9,908 total cases with 457 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 234 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 9,908 with 457 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 234
  • New deaths reported today: 22

7 of today’s reported deaths were identified from death certificates between April 25 and May 3. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

CountyDeaths
Jackson2
Jones1
Kemper1
Lauderdale1
Neshoba1
Oktibbeha1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams16115398
Alcorn11100
Amite38010
Attala2055605
Benton14010
Bolivar1209163
Calhoun584234
Carroll1054453
Chickasaw9410256
Choctaw16200
Claiborne41000
Clarke879144
Clay68300
Coahoma72300
Copiah165110
Covington100121
Desoto346511
Forrest331235212
Franklin19110
George15100
Greene6100
Grenada522142
Hancock741063
Harrison201611
Hinds681176210
Holmes22419419
Humphreys38482
Itawamba707336
Jackson27613394
Jasper92200
Jefferson32000
Jefferson Davis58120
Jones2606311
Kemper977234
Lafayette1013360
Lamar156432
Lauderdale5014512126
Lawrence70010
Leake318400
Lee81450
Leflore191204610
Lincoln189146510
Lowndes91372
Madison491135810
Marion847142
Marshall58200
Monroe202219219
Montgomery69100
Neshoba32616326
Newton147110
Noxubee117292
Oktibbeha915273
Panola45200
Pearl River19025427
Perry35100
Pike17310145
Pontotoc23230
Prentiss362222
Quitman17000
Rankin256660
Scott475691
Sharkey5000
Simpson63020
Smith1057264
Stone23000
Sunflower64300
Tallahatchie13100
Tate54020
Tippah661100
Tishomingo10010
Tunica402122
Union544153
Walthall42000
Warren1222120
Washington86441
Wayne29020
Webster22100
Wilkinson78952
Winston67000
Yalobusha36010
Yazoo169230
Total9,9084571,239208

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories