234 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 9,908 total cases with 457 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 234 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 9,908 with 457 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 234
- New deaths reported today: 22
* 7 of today’s reported deaths were identified from death certificates between April 25 and May 3. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:
|County
|Deaths
|Jackson
|2
|Jones
|1
|Kemper
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|161
|15
|39
|8
|Alcorn
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|38
|0
|1
|0
|Attala
|205
|5
|60
|5
|Benton
|14
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|120
|9
|16
|3
|Calhoun
|58
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|105
|4
|45
|3
|Chickasaw
|94
|10
|25
|6
|Choctaw
|16
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|41
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|87
|9
|14
|4
|Clay
|68
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|72
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|165
|1
|1
|0
|Covington
|100
|1
|2
|1
|Desoto
|346
|5
|1
|1
|Forrest
|331
|23
|52
|12
|Franklin
|19
|1
|1
|0
|George
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|52
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|74
|10
|6
|3
|Harrison
|201
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|681
|17
|62
|10
|Holmes
|224
|19
|41
|9
|Humphreys
|38
|4
|8
|2
|Itawamba
|70
|7
|33
|6
|Jackson
|276
|13
|39
|4
|Jasper
|92
|2
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|32
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|58
|1
|2
|0
|Jones
|260
|6
|31
|1
|Kemper
|97
|7
|23
|4
|Lafayette
|101
|3
|36
|0
|Lamar
|156
|4
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|501
|45
|121
|26
|Lawrence
|70
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|318
|4
|0
|0
|Lee
|81
|4
|5
|0
|Leflore
|191
|20
|46
|10
|Lincoln
|189
|14
|65
|10
|Lowndes
|91
|3
|7
|2
|Madison
|491
|13
|58
|10
|Marion
|84
|7
|14
|2
|Marshall
|58
|2
|0
|0
|Monroe
|202
|21
|92
|19
|Montgomery
|69
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|326
|16
|32
|6
|Newton
|147
|1
|1
|0
|Noxubee
|117
|2
|9
|2
|Oktibbeha
|91
|5
|27
|3
|Panola
|45
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|190
|25
|42
|7
|Perry
|35
|1
|0
|0
|Pike
|173
|10
|14
|5
|Pontotoc
|23
|2
|3
|0
|Prentiss
|36
|2
|22
|2
|Quitman
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|256
|6
|6
|0
|Scott
|475
|6
|9
|1
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|63
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|105
|7
|26
|4
|Stone
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|64
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|54
|0
|2
|0
|Tippah
|66
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|40
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|54
|4
|15
|3
|Walthall
|42
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|122
|2
|12
|0
|Washington
|86
|4
|4
|1
|Wayne
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|22
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|78
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|67
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|36
|0
|1
|0
|Yazoo
|169
|2
|3
|0
|Total
|9,908
|457
|1,239
|208
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.