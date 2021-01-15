2,342 new coronavirus cases, 55 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,342 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 55 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 248,189 with 5,411 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-seven deaths occurred between January 3 and January 14, 2021 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Benton
|1
|Bolivar
|1
|Desoto
|3
|Harrison
|2
|Jackson
|4
|Jasper
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Lowndes
|3
|Madison
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Smith
|1
|Tallahatchie
|1
|Union
|2
|Warren
|3
|Wilkinson
|1
Twenty-eight COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 17, 2020 and January 10, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Alcorn
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Choctaw
|1
|Franklin
|2
|George
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|2
|Jackson
|1
|Lauderdale
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Panola
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Prentiss
|3
|Simpson
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Tippah
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Winston
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2016
|66
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2606
|51
|128
|19
|Amite
|964
|25
|54
|7
|Attala
|1916
|58
|173
|34
|Benton
|803
|23
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3941
|106
|225
|31
|Calhoun
|1333
|21
|26
|4
|Carroll
|1037
|21
|47
|9
|Chickasaw
|1812
|43
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|596
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|851
|25
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1364
|60
|110
|30
|Clay
|1567
|32
|24
|3
|Coahoma
|2231
|54
|128
|11
|Copiah
|2374
|49
|75
|9
|Covington
|2088
|71
|135
|39
|De Soto
|16841
|171
|111
|22
|Forrest
|5870
|117
|224
|50
|Franklin
|653
|15
|40
|4
|George
|1974
|38
|59
|7
|Greene
|1089
|29
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2157
|70
|155
|32
|Hancock
|2535
|57
|69
|14
|Harrison
|13037
|191
|478
|61
|Hinds
|15890
|312
|771
|112
|Holmes
|1678
|67
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|815
|24
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|158
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2588
|58
|125
|22
|Jackson
|10128
|177
|215
|29
|Jasper
|1651
|34
|35
|2
|Jefferson
|530
|19
|30
|4
|Jefferson Davis
|838
|25
|8
|1
|Jones
|6166
|108
|217
|41
|Kemper
|757
|20
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4861
|92
|188
|54
|Lamar
|4753
|63
|52
|13
|Lauderdale
|5724
|177
|410
|88
|Lawrence
|1012
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2278
|64
|90
|14
|Lee
|8721
|135
|214
|41
|Leflore
|2980
|104
|234
|50
|Lincoln
|2933
|85
|171
|36
|Lowndes
|5238
|109
|230
|52
|Madison
|8071
|160
|354
|68
|Marion
|2061
|71
|157
|23
|Marshall
|3360
|65
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3487
|103
|189
|53
|Montgomery
|1081
|34
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3325
|150
|196
|56
|Newton
|1865
|42
|86
|14
|Noxubee
|1096
|22
|34
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3881
|79
|214
|36
|Panola
|3604
|75
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3194
|92
|158
|31
|Perry
|991
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2581
|76
|119
|34
|Pontotoc
|3587
|52
|42
|4
|Prentiss
|2424
|50
|99
|15
|Quitman
|675
|8
|0
|0
|Rankin
|10439
|205
|371
|58
|Scott
|2410
|43
|39
|4
|Sharkey
|424
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2323
|67
|152
|19
|Smith
|1188
|23
|58
|8
|Stone
|1402
|18
|83
|9
|Sunflower
|2775
|69
|111
|16
|Tallahatchie
|1382
|34
|49
|7
|Tate
|2666
|59
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2362
|46
|108
|6
|Tishomingo
|1796
|59
|101
|27
|Tunica
|845
|21
|18
|2
|Union
|3374
|57
|124
|20
|Walthall
|1111
|36
|67
|13
|Warren
|3378
|95
|166
|38
|Washington
|4734
|122
|189
|39
|Wayne
|1961
|30
|69
|11
|Webster
|906
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|581
|25
|24
|5
|Winston
|1980
|61
|114
|33
|Yalobusha
|1138
|34
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2377
|54
|139
|18
|Total
|248,189
|5,411
|9,860
|1,814
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.