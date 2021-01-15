2,342 new coronavirus cases, 55 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,342 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 55 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 248,189 with 5,411 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-seven deaths occurred between January 3 and January 14, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Benton1
Bolivar1
Desoto3
Harrison2
Jackson4
Jasper1
Lamar1
Lowndes3
Madison1
Neshoba1
Rankin1
Smith1
Tallahatchie1
Union2
Warren3
Wilkinson1

Twenty-eight COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 17, 2020 and January 10, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Alcorn1
Carroll1
Choctaw1
Franklin2
George1
Harrison1
Hinds2
Jackson1
Lauderdale3
Madison1
Marshall1
Monroe2
Panola1
Pearl River1
Prentiss3
Simpson1
Sunflower1
Tippah1
Wayne1
Winston1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2016667215
Alcorn26065112819
Amite96425547
Attala19165817334
Benton803234510
Bolivar394110622531
Calhoun133321264
Carroll103721479
Chickasaw1812435315
Choctaw5961310
Claiborne85125459
Clarke13646011030
Clay156732243
Coahoma22315412811
Copiah237449759
Covington20887113539
De Soto1684117111122
Forrest587011722450
Franklin65315404
George197438597
Greene108929526
Grenada21577015532
Hancock2535576914
Harrison1303719147861
Hinds15890312771112
Holmes16786710320
Humphreys81524338
Issaquena158600
Itawamba25885812522
Jackson1012817721529
Jasper165134352
Jefferson53019304
Jefferson Davis8382581
Jones616610821741
Kemper75720449
Lafayette48619218854
Lamar4753635213
Lauderdale572417741088
Lawrence101217272
Leake2278649014
Lee872113521441
Leflore298010423450
Lincoln29338517136
Lowndes523810923052
Madison807116035468
Marion20617115723
Marshall3360656415
Monroe348710318953
Montgomery108134549
Neshoba332515019656
Newton1865428614
Noxubee109622344
Oktibbeha38817921436
Panola36047510213
Pearl River31949215831
Perry99131217
Pike25817611934
Pontotoc358752424
Prentiss2424509915
Quitman675800
Rankin1043920537158
Scott241043394
Sharkey42417438
Simpson23236715219
Smith118823588
Stone140218839
Sunflower27756911116
Tallahatchie138234497
Tate2666598019
Tippah2362461086
Tishomingo17965910127
Tunica84521182
Union33745712420
Walthall1111366713
Warren33789516638
Washington473412218939
Wayne1961306911
Webster906245811
Wilkinson58125245
Winston19806111433
Yalobusha1138348222
Yazoo23775413918
Total248,1895,4119,8601,814

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories