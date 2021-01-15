2,342 new coronavirus cases, 55 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,342 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 55 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 248,189 with 5,411 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-seven deaths occurred between January 3 and January 14, 2021 in the counties below.

County Total Benton 1 Bolivar 1 Desoto 3 Harrison 2 Jackson 4 Jasper 1 Lamar 1 Lowndes 3 Madison 1 Neshoba 1 Rankin 1 Smith 1 Tallahatchie 1 Union 2 Warren 3 Wilkinson 1

Twenty-eight COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 17, 2020 and January 10, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Adams 1 Alcorn 1 Carroll 1 Choctaw 1 Franklin 2 George 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 2 Jackson 1 Lauderdale 3 Madison 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 2 Panola 1 Pearl River 1 Prentiss 3 Simpson 1 Sunflower 1 Tippah 1 Wayne 1 Winston 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2016 66 72 15 Alcorn 2606 51 128 19 Amite 964 25 54 7 Attala 1916 58 173 34 Benton 803 23 45 10 Bolivar 3941 106 225 31 Calhoun 1333 21 26 4 Carroll 1037 21 47 9 Chickasaw 1812 43 53 15 Choctaw 596 13 1 0 Claiborne 851 25 45 9 Clarke 1364 60 110 30 Clay 1567 32 24 3 Coahoma 2231 54 128 11 Copiah 2374 49 75 9 Covington 2088 71 135 39 De Soto 16841 171 111 22 Forrest 5870 117 224 50 Franklin 653 15 40 4 George 1974 38 59 7 Greene 1089 29 52 6 Grenada 2157 70 155 32 Hancock 2535 57 69 14 Harrison 13037 191 478 61 Hinds 15890 312 771 112 Holmes 1678 67 103 20 Humphreys 815 24 33 8 Issaquena 158 6 0 0 Itawamba 2588 58 125 22 Jackson 10128 177 215 29 Jasper 1651 34 35 2 Jefferson 530 19 30 4 Jefferson Davis 838 25 8 1 Jones 6166 108 217 41 Kemper 757 20 44 9 Lafayette 4861 92 188 54 Lamar 4753 63 52 13 Lauderdale 5724 177 410 88 Lawrence 1012 17 27 2 Leake 2278 64 90 14 Lee 8721 135 214 41 Leflore 2980 104 234 50 Lincoln 2933 85 171 36 Lowndes 5238 109 230 52 Madison 8071 160 354 68 Marion 2061 71 157 23 Marshall 3360 65 64 15 Monroe 3487 103 189 53 Montgomery 1081 34 54 9 Neshoba 3325 150 196 56 Newton 1865 42 86 14 Noxubee 1096 22 34 4 Oktibbeha 3881 79 214 36 Panola 3604 75 102 13 Pearl River 3194 92 158 31 Perry 991 31 21 7 Pike 2581 76 119 34 Pontotoc 3587 52 42 4 Prentiss 2424 50 99 15 Quitman 675 8 0 0 Rankin 10439 205 371 58 Scott 2410 43 39 4 Sharkey 424 17 43 8 Simpson 2323 67 152 19 Smith 1188 23 58 8 Stone 1402 18 83 9 Sunflower 2775 69 111 16 Tallahatchie 1382 34 49 7 Tate 2666 59 80 19 Tippah 2362 46 108 6 Tishomingo 1796 59 101 27 Tunica 845 21 18 2 Union 3374 57 124 20 Walthall 1111 36 67 13 Warren 3378 95 166 38 Washington 4734 122 189 39 Wayne 1961 30 69 11 Webster 906 24 58 11 Wilkinson 581 25 24 5 Winston 1980 61 114 33 Yalobusha 1138 34 82 22 Yazoo 2377 54 139 18 Total 248,189 5,411 9,860 1,814

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.