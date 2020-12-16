2,343 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,343 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 42 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 185,643 with 4,294 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-three deaths occurred between November 28 and December 15 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Claiborne2
Desoto1
Hancock1
Harrison3
Hinds2
Itawamba1
Jackson2
Lafayette2
Lee1
Madison1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Neshoba1
Pearl River1
Perry1
Pike1
Pontotoc1
Rankin3
Simpson2
Stone1
Washington1
Webster1
Winston1
Yazoo1

9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 13 and December 8, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Hancock2
Leflore1
Marion1
Oktibbeha1
Prentiss1
Rankin1
Simpson1
Tallahatchie1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1633527214
Alcorn18733611817
Amite76416523
Attala14694315928
Benton579194510
Bolivar29089022430
Calhoun92815254
Carroll86317469
Chickasaw1338354814
Choctaw4321010
Claiborne62918439
Clarke1056559527
Clay113028203
Coahoma17694712711
Copiah198542729
Covington16156210534
De Soto1243311610320
Forrest45819319142
Franklin475641
George152330477
Greene89025506
Grenada17485114024
Hancock1564496813
Harrison899013042747
Hinds1222822958989
Holmes14906310320
Humphreys64821338
Issaquena136400
Itawamba18914411121
Jackson762414420923
Jasper111524100
Jefferson43212173
Jefferson Davis6802181
Jones44839119638
Kemper60619439
Lafayette37336915442
Lamar3568524412
Lauderdale429415935085
Lawrence84915272
Leake166245537
Lee654010620540
Leflore23569819748
Lincoln22487316636
Lowndes34307313937
Madison611412330157
Marion14985514418
Marshall2567586115
Monroe25478217653
Montgomery90230549
Neshoba263513317754
Newton1349326611
Noxubee83417214
Oktibbeha29506620231
Panola2781678913
Pearl River20837413826
Perry75729207
Pike19196510327
Pontotoc264134203
Prentiss1798409815
Quitman553700
Rankin754213628638
Scott186233353
Sharkey36017438
Simpson17455714319
Smith88017558
Stone99318639
Sunflower2163578915
Tallahatchie111229337
Tate2135537418
Tippah168036674
Tishomingo1359479826
Tunica67519152
Union2323277911
Walthall886326713
Warren22196715631
Washington373811018739
Wayne1498256510
Webster625175511
Wilkinson48722215
Winston1567429226
Yalobusha857308122
Yazoo18214413916
Total185,6434,2948,5491,587

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

