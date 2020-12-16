2,343 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,343 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 42 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 185,643 with 4,294 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-three deaths occurred between November 28 and December 15 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Claiborne
|2
|Desoto
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Harrison
|3
|Hinds
|2
|Itawamba
|1
|Jackson
|2
|Lafayette
|2
|Lee
|1
|Madison
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Perry
|1
|Pike
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Rankin
|3
|Simpson
|2
|Stone
|1
|Washington
|1
|Webster
|1
|Winston
|1
|Yazoo
|1
9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 13 and December 8, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Hancock
|2
|Leflore
|1
|Marion
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Tallahatchie
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1633
|52
|72
|14
|Alcorn
|1873
|36
|118
|17
|Amite
|764
|16
|52
|3
|Attala
|1469
|43
|159
|28
|Benton
|579
|19
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|2908
|90
|224
|30
|Calhoun
|928
|15
|25
|4
|Carroll
|863
|17
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1338
|35
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|432
|10
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|629
|18
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1056
|55
|95
|27
|Clay
|1130
|28
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1769
|47
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1985
|42
|72
|9
|Covington
|1615
|62
|105
|34
|De Soto
|12433
|116
|103
|20
|Forrest
|4581
|93
|191
|42
|Franklin
|475
|6
|4
|1
|George
|1523
|30
|47
|7
|Greene
|890
|25
|50
|6
|Grenada
|1748
|51
|140
|24
|Hancock
|1564
|49
|68
|13
|Harrison
|8990
|130
|427
|47
|Hinds
|12228
|229
|589
|89
|Holmes
|1490
|63
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|648
|21
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|136
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1891
|44
|111
|21
|Jackson
|7624
|144
|209
|23
|Jasper
|1115
|24
|10
|0
|Jefferson
|432
|12
|17
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|680
|21
|8
|1
|Jones
|4483
|91
|196
|38
|Kemper
|606
|19
|43
|9
|Lafayette
|3733
|69
|154
|42
|Lamar
|3568
|52
|44
|12
|Lauderdale
|4294
|159
|350
|85
|Lawrence
|849
|15
|27
|2
|Leake
|1662
|45
|53
|7
|Lee
|6540
|106
|205
|40
|Leflore
|2356
|98
|197
|48
|Lincoln
|2248
|73
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|3430
|73
|139
|37
|Madison
|6114
|123
|301
|57
|Marion
|1498
|55
|144
|18
|Marshall
|2567
|58
|61
|15
|Monroe
|2547
|82
|176
|53
|Montgomery
|902
|30
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|2635
|133
|177
|54
|Newton
|1349
|32
|66
|11
|Noxubee
|834
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2950
|66
|202
|31
|Panola
|2781
|67
|89
|13
|Pearl River
|2083
|74
|138
|26
|Perry
|757
|29
|20
|7
|Pike
|1919
|65
|103
|27
|Pontotoc
|2641
|34
|20
|3
|Prentiss
|1798
|40
|98
|15
|Quitman
|553
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|7542
|136
|286
|38
|Scott
|1862
|33
|35
|3
|Sharkey
|360
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1745
|57
|143
|19
|Smith
|880
|17
|55
|8
|Stone
|993
|18
|63
|9
|Sunflower
|2163
|57
|89
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1112
|29
|33
|7
|Tate
|2135
|53
|74
|18
|Tippah
|1680
|36
|67
|4
|Tishomingo
|1359
|47
|98
|26
|Tunica
|675
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2323
|27
|79
|11
|Walthall
|886
|32
|67
|13
|Warren
|2219
|67
|156
|31
|Washington
|3738
|110
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1498
|25
|65
|10
|Webster
|625
|17
|55
|11
|Wilkinson
|487
|22
|21
|5
|Winston
|1567
|42
|92
|26
|Yalobusha
|857
|30
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|1821
|44
|139
|16
|Total
|185,643
|4,294
|8,549
|1,587
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
