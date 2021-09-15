2,353 new coronavirus cases, 39 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,353 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 39 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 468,498 with 9,100 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4174
|109
|87
|18
|Alcorn
|5093
|88
|130
|20
|Amite
|1912
|51
|57
|9
|Attala
|3182
|85
|187
|36
|Benton
|1375
|31
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5960
|143
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2569
|39
|41
|6
|Carroll
|1589
|36
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2774
|64
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1238
|24
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1241
|34
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2717
|84
|133
|31
|Clay
|2826
|72
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3859
|96
|134
|12
|Copiah
|4238
|83
|102
|13
|Covington
|4048
|91
|142
|39
|De Soto
|29532
|342
|121
|26
|Forrest
|12879
|231
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1141
|27
|41
|5
|George
|4547
|66
|64
|9
|Greene
|2020
|45
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3489
|100
|155
|32
|Hancock
|7110
|107
|72
|15
|Harrison
|31907
|468
|531
|75
|Hinds
|30552
|569
|844
|138
|Holmes
|2576
|85
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1220
|36
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|191
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4291
|92
|135
|24
|Jackson
|22868
|335
|283
|39
|Jasper
|3082
|61
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|858
|32
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1640
|41
|9
|1
|Jones
|13053
|215
|232
|43
|Kemper
|1365
|38
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8008
|136
|193
|56
|Lamar
|9972
|122
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|11244
|292
|481
|104
|Lawrence
|2024
|31
|27
|2
|Leake
|3897
|84
|94
|16
|Lee
|14393
|214
|224
|43
|Leflore
|4377
|138
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|5192
|127
|200
|40
|Lowndes
|10148
|171
|277
|64
|Madison
|13961
|263
|416
|71
|Marion
|3996
|99
|161
|24
|Marshall
|5917
|115
|65
|15
|Monroe
|6304
|156
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1686
|52
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6350
|200
|213
|59
|Newton
|3602
|73
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1734
|37
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6764
|117
|259
|37
|Panola
|6036
|122
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|8569
|208
|210
|42
|Perry
|1950
|53
|24
|9
|Pike
|5424
|133
|145
|37
|Pontotoc
|5992
|92
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4290
|74
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1009
|25
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21016
|355
|481
|68
|Scott
|4473
|92
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|616
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4238
|108
|159
|20
|Smith
|2415
|46
|72
|8
|Stone
|3426
|57
|86
|14
|Sunflower
|4057
|104
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2138
|49
|50
|7
|Tate
|4189
|99
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4317
|80
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3209
|87
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1465
|33
|19
|2
|Union
|5588
|85
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2034
|57
|69
|14
|Warren
|6267
|159
|173
|38
|Washington
|6756
|146
|193
|41
|Wayne
|4196
|63
|80
|13
|Webster
|1911
|41
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|983
|35
|25
|6
|Winston
|2981
|91
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2154
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4114
|86
|149
|20
|Total
|468,498
|9,100
|11,126
|2,060
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.