2,353 new coronavirus cases, 39 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,353 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 39 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 468,498 with 9,100 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams41741098718
Alcorn50938813020
Amite191251579
Attala31828518736
Benton1375314710
Bolivar596014323933
Calhoun256939416
Carroll1589365211
Chickasaw2774646115
Choctaw123824110
Claiborne124134469
Clarke27178413331
Clay282672415
Coahoma38599613412
Copiah42388310213
Covington40489114239
De Soto2953234212126
Forrest1287923128360
Franklin114127415
George454766649
Greene202045576
Grenada348910015532
Hancock71101077215
Harrison3190746853175
Hinds30552569844138
Holmes25768510920
Humphreys122036359
Issaquena191600
Itawamba42919213524
Jackson2286833528339
Jasper308261462
Jefferson85832417
Jefferson Davis16404191
Jones1305321523243
Kemper1365385010
Lafayette800813619356
Lamar99721225512
Lauderdale11244292481104
Lawrence202431272
Leake3897849416
Lee1439321422443
Leflore437713823955
Lincoln519212720040
Lowndes1014817127764
Madison1396126341671
Marion39969916124
Marshall59171156515
Monroe630415619155
Montgomery1686526410
Neshoba635020021359
Newton3602738715
Noxubee173437386
Oktibbeha676411725937
Panola603612210315
Pearl River856920821042
Perry195053249
Pike542413314537
Pontotoc5992928613
Prentiss42907410115
Quitman10092500
Rankin2101635548168
Scott44739211619
Sharkey61620458
Simpson423810815920
Smith241546728
Stone3426578614
Sunflower405710412420
Tallahatchie213849507
Tate4189998019
Tippah43178012014
Tishomingo32098710328
Tunica146533192
Union55888513223
Walthall2034576914
Warren626715917338
Washington675614619341
Wayne4196638013
Webster1911416714
Wilkinson98335256
Winston29819113039
Yalobusha2154478222
Yazoo41148614920
Total468,4989,10011,1262,060

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

