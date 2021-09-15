2,353 new coronavirus cases, 39 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,353 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 39 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 468,498 with 9,100 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4174 109 87 18 Alcorn 5093 88 130 20 Amite 1912 51 57 9 Attala 3182 85 187 36 Benton 1375 31 47 10 Bolivar 5960 143 239 33 Calhoun 2569 39 41 6 Carroll 1589 36 52 11 Chickasaw 2774 64 61 15 Choctaw 1238 24 11 0 Claiborne 1241 34 46 9 Clarke 2717 84 133 31 Clay 2826 72 41 5 Coahoma 3859 96 134 12 Copiah 4238 83 102 13 Covington 4048 91 142 39 De Soto 29532 342 121 26 Forrest 12879 231 283 60 Franklin 1141 27 41 5 George 4547 66 64 9 Greene 2020 45 57 6 Grenada 3489 100 155 32 Hancock 7110 107 72 15 Harrison 31907 468 531 75 Hinds 30552 569 844 138 Holmes 2576 85 109 20 Humphreys 1220 36 35 9 Issaquena 191 6 0 0 Itawamba 4291 92 135 24 Jackson 22868 335 283 39 Jasper 3082 61 46 2 Jefferson 858 32 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1640 41 9 1 Jones 13053 215 232 43 Kemper 1365 38 50 10 Lafayette 8008 136 193 56 Lamar 9972 122 55 12 Lauderdale 11244 292 481 104 Lawrence 2024 31 27 2 Leake 3897 84 94 16 Lee 14393 214 224 43 Leflore 4377 138 239 55 Lincoln 5192 127 200 40 Lowndes 10148 171 277 64 Madison 13961 263 416 71 Marion 3996 99 161 24 Marshall 5917 115 65 15 Monroe 6304 156 191 55 Montgomery 1686 52 64 10 Neshoba 6350 200 213 59 Newton 3602 73 87 15 Noxubee 1734 37 38 6 Oktibbeha 6764 117 259 37 Panola 6036 122 103 15 Pearl River 8569 208 210 42 Perry 1950 53 24 9 Pike 5424 133 145 37 Pontotoc 5992 92 86 13 Prentiss 4290 74 101 15 Quitman 1009 25 0 0 Rankin 21016 355 481 68 Scott 4473 92 116 19 Sharkey 616 20 45 8 Simpson 4238 108 159 20 Smith 2415 46 72 8 Stone 3426 57 86 14 Sunflower 4057 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2138 49 50 7 Tate 4189 99 80 19 Tippah 4317 80 120 14 Tishomingo 3209 87 103 28 Tunica 1465 33 19 2 Union 5588 85 132 23 Walthall 2034 57 69 14 Warren 6267 159 173 38 Washington 6756 146 193 41 Wayne 4196 63 80 13 Webster 1911 41 67 14 Wilkinson 983 35 25 6 Winston 2981 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2154 47 82 22 Yazoo 4114 86 149 20 Total 468,498 9,100 11,126 2,060

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.