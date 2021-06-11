236 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 236 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 319,115 with 7,353 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3047858316
Alcorn32327213020
Amite125942579
Attala21497317536
Benton1022254610
Bolivar483313323533
Calhoun173732366
Carroll1223305110
Chickasaw2104596015
Choctaw7901820
Claiborne102930459
Clarke17898012331
Clay187454385
Coahoma29828312912
Copiah2996668311
Covington26668313939
De Soto2224626411324
Forrest781015324452
Franklin84923404
George251851598
Greene131633536
Grenada26408715533
Hancock3851876914
Harrison1834231649070
Hinds20612421805131
Holmes19037410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30477713523
Jackson1366624824135
Jasper222048432
Jefferson66228417
Jefferson Davis10763391
Jones845216722042
Kemper96628449
Lafayette629512018755
Lamar6322885413
Lauderdale7253242443101
Lawrence131024272
Leake2716749216
Lee1005017622242
Leflore351412523652
Lincoln400711119740
Lowndes648814925863
Madison1021322436969
Marion27128015824
Marshall45711056515
Monroe415413519055
Montgomery128643549
Neshoba405917920359
Newton2485638815
Noxubee127934356
Oktibbeha46589822236
Panola465911010415
Pearl River459114619037
Perry126638218
Pike336611013536
Pontotoc4245738613
Prentiss2833619915
Quitman8181600
Rankin1385528239261
Scott31927411518
Sharkey50817438
Simpson29788915820
Smith164034688
Stone1872338514
Sunflower33939112320
Tallahatchie179941507
Tate3423868019
Tippah29116811913
Tishomingo23086710227
Tunica107927182
Union41557613123
Walthall1351476913
Warren443612117037
Washington541213619039
Wayne2644426911
Webster1150326112
Wilkinson69332255
Winston22988113039
Yalobusha1677408222
Yazoo31397114118
Total319,1157,35310,4871,984

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories