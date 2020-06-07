1  of  2
236 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 17,270 total cases with 817 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 236 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Six new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 17,270 with 817 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala2
Claiborne1
Leflore1
Warren1
Yalobusha1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Note: Cases in residential care facilities are no longer included in long-term care facility totals.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams20416439
Alcorn20100
Amite651121
Attala315208917
Benton15010
Bolivar17411184
Calhoun704234
Carroll11911459
Chickasaw14714359
Choctaw53200
Claiborne1206425
Clarke15919178
Clay132400
Coahoma134400
Copiah341400
Covington188210
Desoto61111184
Forrest610399228
Franklin30231
George30210
Greene421130
Grenada1134172
Hancock921283
Harrison281732
Hinds1137268513
Holmes454318815
Humphreys707175
Issaquena0000
Itawamba908337
Jackson32115385
Jasper179400
Jefferson46100
Jefferson Davis84341
Jones7293410721
Kemper15911378
Lafayette1564401
Lamar259532
Lauderdale7797017745
Lawrence108100
Leake4621220
Lee2248332
Leflore288409526
Lincoln289329225
Lowndes2709195
Madison7962910015
Marion1199152
Marshall90300
Monroe277259322
Montgomery85100
Neshoba755456922
Newton298440
Noxubee2006153
Oktibbeha297169313
Panola96300
Pearl River215314611
Perry51300
Pike20711146
Pontotoc55331
Prentiss563213
Quitman32000
Rankin480930
Scott67112132
Sharkey7000
Simpson105020
Smith16511518
Stone32000
Sunflower97300
Tallahatchie32100
Tate96120
Tippah801100
Tishomingo37010
Tunica583122
Union917196
Walthall74000
Warren20611377
Washington202871
Wayne315310
Webster965183
Wilkinson85952
Winston128100
Yalobusha1147267
Yazoo3015112
Total17,2708172,032425

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

