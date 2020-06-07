236 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 17,270 total cases with 817 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 236 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Six new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 17,270 with 817 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Attala
|2
|Claiborne
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Warren
|1
|Yalobusha
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
Note: Cases in residential care facilities are no longer included in long-term care facility totals.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|204
|16
|43
|9
|Alcorn
|20
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|65
|1
|12
|1
|Attala
|315
|20
|89
|17
|Benton
|15
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|174
|11
|18
|4
|Calhoun
|70
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|119
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|147
|14
|35
|9
|Choctaw
|53
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|120
|6
|42
|5
|Clarke
|159
|19
|17
|8
|Clay
|132
|4
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|134
|4
|0
|0
|Copiah
|341
|4
|0
|0
|Covington
|188
|2
|1
|0
|Desoto
|611
|11
|18
|4
|Forrest
|610
|39
|92
|28
|Franklin
|30
|2
|3
|1
|George
|30
|2
|1
|0
|Greene
|42
|1
|13
|0
|Grenada
|113
|4
|17
|2
|Hancock
|92
|12
|8
|3
|Harrison
|281
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|1137
|26
|85
|13
|Holmes
|454
|31
|88
|15
|Humphreys
|70
|7
|17
|5
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|90
|8
|33
|7
|Jackson
|321
|15
|38
|5
|Jasper
|179
|4
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|46
|1
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|84
|3
|4
|1
|Jones
|729
|34
|107
|21
|Kemper
|159
|11
|37
|8
|Lafayette
|156
|4
|40
|1
|Lamar
|259
|5
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|779
|70
|177
|45
|Lawrence
|108
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|462
|12
|2
|0
|Lee
|224
|8
|33
|2
|Leflore
|288
|40
|95
|26
|Lincoln
|289
|32
|92
|25
|Lowndes
|270
|9
|19
|5
|Madison
|796
|29
|100
|15
|Marion
|119
|9
|15
|2
|Marshall
|90
|3
|0
|0
|Monroe
|277
|25
|93
|22
|Montgomery
|85
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|755
|45
|69
|22
|Newton
|298
|4
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|200
|6
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|297
|16
|93
|13
|Panola
|96
|3
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|215
|31
|46
|11
|Perry
|51
|3
|0
|0
|Pike
|207
|11
|14
|6
|Pontotoc
|55
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|56
|3
|21
|3
|Quitman
|32
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|480
|9
|3
|0
|Scott
|671
|12
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|105
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|165
|11
|51
|8
|Stone
|32
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|97
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|32
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|96
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|80
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|37
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|58
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|91
|7
|19
|6
|Walthall
|74
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|206
|11
|37
|7
|Washington
|202
|8
|7
|1
|Wayne
|315
|3
|1
|0
|Webster
|96
|5
|18
|3
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|128
|1
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|114
|7
|26
|7
|Yazoo
|301
|5
|11
|2
|Total
|17,270
|817
|2,032
|425
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.