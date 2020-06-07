236 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 17,270 total cases with 817 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 236 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Six new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 17,270 with 817 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala 2 Claiborne 1 Leflore 1 Warren 1 Yalobusha 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Note: Cases in residential care facilities are no longer included in long-term care facility totals.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 204 16 43 9 Alcorn 20 1 0 0 Amite 65 1 12 1 Attala 315 20 89 17 Benton 15 0 1 0 Bolivar 174 11 18 4 Calhoun 70 4 23 4 Carroll 119 11 45 9 Chickasaw 147 14 35 9 Choctaw 53 2 0 0 Claiborne 120 6 42 5 Clarke 159 19 17 8 Clay 132 4 0 0 Coahoma 134 4 0 0 Copiah 341 4 0 0 Covington 188 2 1 0 Desoto 611 11 18 4 Forrest 610 39 92 28 Franklin 30 2 3 1 George 30 2 1 0 Greene 42 1 13 0 Grenada 113 4 17 2 Hancock 92 12 8 3 Harrison 281 7 3 2 Hinds 1137 26 85 13 Holmes 454 31 88 15 Humphreys 70 7 17 5 Issaquena 0 0 0 0 Itawamba 90 8 33 7 Jackson 321 15 38 5 Jasper 179 4 0 0 Jefferson 46 1 0 0 Jefferson Davis 84 3 4 1 Jones 729 34 107 21 Kemper 159 11 37 8 Lafayette 156 4 40 1 Lamar 259 5 3 2 Lauderdale 779 70 177 45 Lawrence 108 1 0 0 Leake 462 12 2 0 Lee 224 8 33 2 Leflore 288 40 95 26 Lincoln 289 32 92 25 Lowndes 270 9 19 5 Madison 796 29 100 15 Marion 119 9 15 2 Marshall 90 3 0 0 Monroe 277 25 93 22 Montgomery 85 1 0 0 Neshoba 755 45 69 22 Newton 298 4 4 0 Noxubee 200 6 15 3 Oktibbeha 297 16 93 13 Panola 96 3 0 0 Pearl River 215 31 46 11 Perry 51 3 0 0 Pike 207 11 14 6 Pontotoc 55 3 3 1 Prentiss 56 3 21 3 Quitman 32 0 0 0 Rankin 480 9 3 0 Scott 671 12 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 105 0 2 0 Smith 165 11 51 8 Stone 32 0 0 0 Sunflower 97 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 32 1 0 0 Tate 96 1 2 0 Tippah 80 11 0 0 Tishomingo 37 0 1 0 Tunica 58 3 12 2 Union 91 7 19 6 Walthall 74 0 0 0 Warren 206 11 37 7 Washington 202 8 7 1 Wayne 315 3 1 0 Webster 96 5 18 3 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 128 1 0 0 Yalobusha 114 7 26 7 Yazoo 301 5 11 2 Total 17,270 817 2,032 425

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

