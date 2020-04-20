1  of  2
238 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 4,512 total cases with 169 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 238 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 4,512 with 169 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 238
  • New deaths reported today: 10

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsLTCs with Outbreaks
Adams8362
Alcorn700
Amite1700
Attala4401
Benton800
Bolivar8564
Calhoun4221
Carroll1410
Chickasaw4541
Choctaw1310
Claiborne1000
Clarke2921
Clay2610
Coahoma4920
Copiah4610
Covington3301
Desoto23831
Forrest14743
Franklin1600
George1010
Greene300
Grenada2601
Hancock5352
Harrison14553
Hinds34755
Holmes6041
Humphreys1231
Itawamba2611
Jackson20962
Jasper2310
Jefferson601
Jefferson Davis1010
Jones7402
Kemper2101
Lafayette6731
Lamar7120
Lauderdale220159
Lawrence1700
Leake8610
Lee6340
Leflore105102
Lincoln10762
Lowndes3412
Madison14043
Marion4711
Marshall3820
Monroe7552
Montgomery1510
Neshoba7320
Newton3001
Noxubee2200
Oktibbeha4322
Panola3620
Pearl River132102
Perry2210
Pike11522
Pontotoc1821
Prentiss2502
Quitman1300
Rankin14121
Scott14801
Sharkey300
Simpson2801
Smith4721
Stone1900
Sunflower4720
Tallahatchie810
Tate3400
Tippah4771
Tishomingo400
Tunica3211
Union1111
Walthall2400
Warren2220
Washington7131
Wayne1200
Webster1510
Wilkinson6151
Winston3600
Yalobusha1600
Yazoo9511
Total4,51216977

