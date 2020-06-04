238 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 238 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twelve new deaths have been reported.
The total number of cases is 16,560 with 794 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Desoto
|2
|Jones
|1
|Lee
|1
|Lincoln
|2
|Madison
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Webster
|1
* 3 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between April 26 and May 26 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:
|George
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Jackson
|1
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. MSDH said the numbers for LTC facilities will be released later today.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Adams
|203
|16
|Alcorn
|19
|1
|Amite
|66
|1
|Attala
|311
|18
|Benton
|14
|0
|Bolivar
|169
|11
|Calhoun
|67
|4
|Carroll
|119
|11
|Chickasaw
|140
|14
|Choctaw
|50
|2
|Claiborne
|115
|5
|Clarke
|156
|19
|Clay
|125
|4
|Coahoma
|131
|4
|Copiah
|329
|4
|Covington
|179
|2
|Desoto
|575
|10
|Forrest
|595
|39
|Franklin
|29
|2
|George
|29
|2
|Greene
|33
|1
|Grenada
|107
|4
|Hancock
|90
|12
|Harrison
|269
|7
|Hinds
|1074
|26
|Holmes
|443
|30
|Humphreys
|63
|7
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|89
|7
|Jackson
|314
|15
|Jasper
|167
|4
|Jefferson
|42
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|82
|3
|Jones
|701
|33
|Kemper
|155
|11
|Lafayette
|154
|4
|Lamar
|250
|5
|Lauderdale
|759
|68
|Lawrence
|107
|1
|Leake
|452
|12
|Lee
|194
|8
|Leflore
|277
|36
|Lincoln
|280
|31
|Lowndes
|247
|9
|Madison
|767
|28
|Marion
|116
|9
|Marshall
|87
|3
|Monroe
|269
|25
|Montgomery
|84
|1
|Neshoba
|728
|44
|Newton
|288
|4
|Noxubee
|193
|6
|Oktibbeha
|273
|14
|Panola
|84
|3
|Pearl River
|212
|31
|Perry
|51
|3
|Pike
|204
|11
|Pontotoc
|47
|3
|Prentiss
|53
|3
|Quitman
|32
|0
|Rankin
|456
|9
|Scott
|663
|12
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|Simpson
|104
|0
|Smith
|155
|11
|Stone
|32
|0
|Sunflower
|92
|3
|Tallahatchie
|30
|1
|Tate
|91
|1
|Tippah
|76
|11
|Tishomingo
|36
|0
|Tunica
|58
|3
|Union
|89
|7
|Walthall
|64
|0
|Warren
|196
|10
|Washington
|198
|7
|Wayne
|262
|3
|Webster
|84
|4
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|Winston
|124
|1
|Yalobusha
|104
|6
|Yazoo
|296
|4
|Total
|16,560
|794
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website, including information about COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.