238 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 238 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twelve new deaths have been reported.

The total number of cases is 16,560 with 794 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Desoto 2 Jones 1 Lee 1 Lincoln 2 Madison 1 Rankin 1 Webster 1

* 3 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between April 26 and May 26 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

George 1 Grenada 1 Jackson 1

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. MSDH said the numbers for LTC facilities will be released later today.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Adams 203 16 Alcorn 19 1 Amite 66 1 Attala 311 18 Benton 14 0 Bolivar 169 11 Calhoun 67 4 Carroll 119 11 Chickasaw 140 14 Choctaw 50 2 Claiborne 115 5 Clarke 156 19 Clay 125 4 Coahoma 131 4 Copiah 329 4 Covington 179 2 Desoto 575 10 Forrest 595 39 Franklin 29 2 George 29 2 Greene 33 1 Grenada 107 4 Hancock 90 12 Harrison 269 7 Hinds 1074 26 Holmes 443 30 Humphreys 63 7 Issaquena 0 0 Itawamba 89 7 Jackson 314 15 Jasper 167 4 Jefferson 42 1 Jefferson Davis 82 3 Jones 701 33 Kemper 155 11 Lafayette 154 4 Lamar 250 5 Lauderdale 759 68 Lawrence 107 1 Leake 452 12 Lee 194 8 Leflore 277 36 Lincoln 280 31 Lowndes 247 9 Madison 767 28 Marion 116 9 Marshall 87 3 Monroe 269 25 Montgomery 84 1 Neshoba 728 44 Newton 288 4 Noxubee 193 6 Oktibbeha 273 14 Panola 84 3 Pearl River 212 31 Perry 51 3 Pike 204 11 Pontotoc 47 3 Prentiss 53 3 Quitman 32 0 Rankin 456 9 Scott 663 12 Sharkey 7 0 Simpson 104 0 Smith 155 11 Stone 32 0 Sunflower 92 3 Tallahatchie 30 1 Tate 91 1 Tippah 76 11 Tishomingo 36 0 Tunica 58 3 Union 89 7 Walthall 64 0 Warren 196 10 Washington 198 7 Wayne 262 3 Webster 84 4 Wilkinson 85 9 Winston 124 1 Yalobusha 104 6 Yazoo 296 4 Total 16,560 794

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website, including information about COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.