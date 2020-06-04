Breaking News
238 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 238 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twelve new deaths have been reported.

The total number of cases is 16,560 with 794 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Desoto2
Jones1
Lee1
Lincoln2
Madison1
Rankin1
Webster1

3 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between April 26 and May 26 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

George1
Grenada1
Jackson1

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. MSDH said the numbers for LTC facilities will be released later today.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams20316
Alcorn191
Amite661
Attala31118
Benton140
Bolivar16911
Calhoun674
Carroll11911
Chickasaw14014
Choctaw502
Claiborne1155
Clarke15619
Clay1254
Coahoma1314
Copiah3294
Covington1792
Desoto57510
Forrest59539
Franklin292
George292
Greene331
Grenada1074
Hancock9012
Harrison2697
Hinds107426
Holmes44330
Humphreys637
Issaquena00
Itawamba897
Jackson31415
Jasper1674
Jefferson421
Jefferson Davis823
Jones70133
Kemper15511
Lafayette1544
Lamar2505
Lauderdale75968
Lawrence1071
Leake45212
Lee1948
Leflore27736
Lincoln28031
Lowndes2479
Madison76728
Marion1169
Marshall873
Monroe26925
Montgomery841
Neshoba72844
Newton2884
Noxubee1936
Oktibbeha27314
Panola843
Pearl River21231
Perry513
Pike20411
Pontotoc473
Prentiss533
Quitman320
Rankin4569
Scott66312
Sharkey70
Simpson1040
Smith15511
Stone320
Sunflower923
Tallahatchie301
Tate911
Tippah7611
Tishomingo360
Tunica583
Union897
Walthall640
Warren19610
Washington1987
Wayne2623
Webster844
Wilkinson859
Winston1241
Yalobusha1046
Yazoo2964
Total16,560794

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website, including information about COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

