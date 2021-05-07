240 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 240 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 313,166 with 7,228 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams269582
Alcorn311968
Amite122842
Attala214173
Benton99125
Bolivar4797132
Calhoun170132
Carroll121728
Chickasaw207157
Choctaw76118
Claiborne102230
Clarke177879
Clay184754
Coahoma294379
Copiah296465
Covington256381
De Soto21496257
Forrest7649152
Franklin83623
George246848
Greene130333
Grenada260386
Hancock377786
Harrison17814309
Hinds20294414
Holmes188673
Humphreys96133
Issaquena1686
Itawamba299477
Jackson13411246
Jasper220848
Jefferson65428
Jefferson Davis106932
Jones8364163
Kemper95428
Lafayette6171118
Lamar621686
Lauderdale7181240
Lawrence128323
Leake266273
Lee9962173
Leflore3487125
Lincoln3950110
Lowndes6370145
Madison10066217
Marion268880
Marshall4397103
Monroe4100133
Montgomery126742
Neshoba4026176
Newton246061
Noxubee126734
Oktibbeha461498
Panola4561105
Pearl River4499145
Perry125938
Pike3301105
Pontotoc419572
Prentiss279560
Quitman80216
Rankin13573278
Scott315373
Sharkey50317
Simpson294788
Smith162234
Stone182033
Sunflower335790
Tallahatchie178140
Tate332484
Tippah287768
Tishomingo225967
Tunica104826
Union409076
Walthall133845
Warren4380121
Washington5323133
Wayne262341
Webster114532
Wilkinson66930
Winston226881
Yalobusha163337
Yazoo310769
Total313,1667,228

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories