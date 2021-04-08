240 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 240 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 306,851 with 7,082 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2442828316
Alcorn29746413020
Amite119840559
Attala21307317536
Benton970254610
Bolivar476712923231
Calhoun163030366
Carroll1207265110
Chickasaw2048576015
Choctaw7261610
Claiborne101230459
Clarke17627512331
Clay182354385
Coahoma28927712912
Copiah2923638311
Covington25438013739
De Soto2070124811324
Forrest750714622751
Franklin81523404
George237046597
Greene129333526
Grenada25358115532
Hancock3712846914
Harrison1745930248568
Hinds19830406805131
Holmes18637110420
Humphreys94332349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29647613423
Jackson1307824324035
Jasper219648432
Jefferson64728417
Jefferson Davis10503291
Jones828516022042
Kemper95025449
Lafayette601111718755
Lamar6094845413
Lauderdale7156237443100
Lawrence126023272
Leake2609738815
Lee984216922241
Leflore346712423652
Lincoln386810719740
Lowndes624814425663
Madison987220936869
Marion26527915824
Marshall42591006415
Monroe405413119055
Montgomery125442549
Neshoba397417620359
Newton2444598715
Noxubee125733356
Oktibbeha45459722236
Panola442910310415
Pearl River440913918837
Perry125038218
Pike316910413535
Pontotoc4163728612
Prentiss2750599915
Quitman7851600
Rankin1329327539261
Scott30967211518
Sharkey49517438
Simpson28738415720
Smith158234668
Stone1778318514
Sunflower32928912220
Tallahatchie175140507
Tate3218818019
Tippah28446811913
Tishomingo22196710227
Tunica102425182
Union40307513123
Walthall1302436913
Warren427611817037
Washington527713219139
Wayne2613416911
Webster1134326112
Wilkinson64427255
Winston22588113039
Yalobusha1582368222
Yazoo30366814018
Total306,8517,08210,4391,972

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

