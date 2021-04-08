240 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 240 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 306,851 with 7,082 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2442 82 83 16 Alcorn 2974 64 130 20 Amite 1198 40 55 9 Attala 2130 73 175 36 Benton 970 25 46 10 Bolivar 4767 129 232 31 Calhoun 1630 30 36 6 Carroll 1207 26 51 10 Chickasaw 2048 57 60 15 Choctaw 726 16 1 0 Claiborne 1012 30 45 9 Clarke 1762 75 123 31 Clay 1823 54 38 5 Coahoma 2892 77 129 12 Copiah 2923 63 83 11 Covington 2543 80 137 39 De Soto 20701 248 113 24 Forrest 7507 146 227 51 Franklin 815 23 40 4 George 2370 46 59 7 Greene 1293 33 52 6 Grenada 2535 81 155 32 Hancock 3712 84 69 14 Harrison 17459 302 485 68 Hinds 19830 406 805 131 Holmes 1863 71 104 20 Humphreys 943 32 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2964 76 134 23 Jackson 13078 243 240 35 Jasper 2196 48 43 2 Jefferson 647 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1050 32 9 1 Jones 8285 160 220 42 Kemper 950 25 44 9 Lafayette 6011 117 187 55 Lamar 6094 84 54 13 Lauderdale 7156 237 443 100 Lawrence 1260 23 27 2 Leake 2609 73 88 15 Lee 9842 169 222 41 Leflore 3467 124 236 52 Lincoln 3868 107 197 40 Lowndes 6248 144 256 63 Madison 9872 209 368 69 Marion 2652 79 158 24 Marshall 4259 100 64 15 Monroe 4054 131 190 55 Montgomery 1254 42 54 9 Neshoba 3974 176 203 59 Newton 2444 59 87 15 Noxubee 1257 33 35 6 Oktibbeha 4545 97 222 36 Panola 4429 103 104 15 Pearl River 4409 139 188 37 Perry 1250 38 21 8 Pike 3169 104 135 35 Pontotoc 4163 72 86 12 Prentiss 2750 59 99 15 Quitman 785 16 0 0 Rankin 13293 275 392 61 Scott 3096 72 115 18 Sharkey 495 17 43 8 Simpson 2873 84 157 20 Smith 1582 34 66 8 Stone 1778 31 85 14 Sunflower 3292 89 122 20 Tallahatchie 1751 40 50 7 Tate 3218 81 80 19 Tippah 2844 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2219 67 102 27 Tunica 1024 25 18 2 Union 4030 75 131 23 Walthall 1302 43 69 13 Warren 4276 118 170 37 Washington 5277 132 191 39 Wayne 2613 41 69 11 Webster 1134 32 61 12 Wilkinson 644 27 25 5 Winston 2258 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1582 36 82 22 Yazoo 3036 68 140 18 Total 306,851 7,082 10,439 1,972

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.