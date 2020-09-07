242 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 242 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. One additional death was also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 87,130 with 2,585 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Quitman 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: