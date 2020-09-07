242 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 242 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. One additional death was also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 87,130 with 2,585 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Quitman1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams82832
Alcorn6837
Amite2858
Attala59825
Benton2011
Bolivar164858
Calhoun48711
Carroll29712
Chickasaw61022
Choctaw1634
Claiborne44316
Clarke49132
Clay50516
Coahoma104422
Copiah113131
Covington73917
De Soto493150
Forrest223368
Franklin1813
George71113
Greene31514
Grenada98032
Hancock51720
Harrison351463
Hinds6686143
Holmes106455
Humphreys34915
Issaquena983
Itawamba64117
Jackson317260
Jasper50713
Jefferson2279
Jefferson Davis3089
Jones223475
Kemper27815
Lafayette177838
Lamar151532
Lauderdale1867113
Lawrence41311
Leake90931
Lee234661
Leflore127276
Lincoln100752
Lowndes132156
Madison305983
Marion80227
Marshall100514
Monroe110061
Montgomery42318
Neshoba1463101
Newton69719
Noxubee53114
Oktibbeha159246
Panola133325
Pearl River79149
Perry35512
Pike117146
Pontotoc112513
Prentiss68215
Quitman3515
Rankin301069
Scott112522
Sharkey25410
Simpson96240
Smith49213
Stone33910
Sunflower131140
Tallahatchie67413
Tate88335
Tippah56816
Tishomingo59231
Tunica45813
Union91223
Walthall57724
Warren134146
Washington207867
Wayne86221
Webster31513
Wilkinson28417
Winston70919
Yalobusha39113
Yazoo98621
Total87,1302,585

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

