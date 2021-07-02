242 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 242 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 322,186 with 7,419 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3128868316
Alcorn33137413020
Amite127643579
Attala21547317536
Benton1025254610
Bolivar484813423633
Calhoun174532366
Carroll1224305110
Chickasaw2118596015
Choctaw7981820
Claiborne103330459
Clarke17928012331
Clay188854385
Coahoma30248412912
Copiah3015668411
Covington26928313939
De Soto2241527311324
Forrest789415424452
Franklin85223404
George253551598
Greene132134536
Grenada26418815432
Hancock3901886914
Harrison1861431749070
Hinds21070425808132
Holmes19107410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30538013524
Jackson1384525124135
Jasper222648432
Jefferson66428417
Jefferson Davis10893491
Jones849316822042
Kemper96929449
Lafayette633512318755
Lamar6404885312
Lauderdale7275243443101
Lawrence132325272
Leake2733749216
Lee1012417622242
Leflore351912523652
Lincoln402511319740
Lowndes656115025863
Madison1033522739170
Marion27268015824
Marshall45981056515
Monroe418013619055
Montgomery129344549
Neshoba408918020459
Newton2502648715
Noxubee128735356
Oktibbeha46789822236
Panola468011110415
Pearl River465214819439
Perry128338218
Pike339211113436
Pontotoc4292738613
Prentiss2868619915
Quitman8261700
Rankin1407728240561
Scott32157411518
Sharkey51017448
Simpson30218915820
Smith165934688
Stone1920348514
Sunflower33999312320
Tallahatchie180242507
Tate3434878019
Tippah29346811913
Tishomingo23316910227
Tunica108627182
Union41737813123
Walthall1361476913
Warren445712116937
Washington544813819039
Wayne2659426911
Webster1151326112
Wilkinson70232255
Winston23118213039
Yalobusha1682408222
Yazoo31657114118
Total322,1867,41910,5281,987

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

