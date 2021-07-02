242 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 242 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 322,186 with 7,419 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3128 86 83 16 Alcorn 3313 74 130 20 Amite 1276 43 57 9 Attala 2154 73 175 36 Benton 1025 25 46 10 Bolivar 4848 134 236 33 Calhoun 1745 32 36 6 Carroll 1224 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2118 59 60 15 Choctaw 798 18 2 0 Claiborne 1033 30 45 9 Clarke 1792 80 123 31 Clay 1888 54 38 5 Coahoma 3024 84 129 12 Copiah 3015 66 84 11 Covington 2692 83 139 39 De Soto 22415 273 113 24 Forrest 7894 154 244 52 Franklin 852 23 40 4 George 2535 51 59 8 Greene 1321 34 53 6 Grenada 2641 88 154 32 Hancock 3901 88 69 14 Harrison 18614 317 490 70 Hinds 21070 425 808 132 Holmes 1910 74 104 20 Humphreys 975 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3053 80 135 24 Jackson 13845 251 241 35 Jasper 2226 48 43 2 Jefferson 664 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1089 34 9 1 Jones 8493 168 220 42 Kemper 969 29 44 9 Lafayette 6335 123 187 55 Lamar 6404 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7275 243 443 101 Lawrence 1323 25 27 2 Leake 2733 74 92 16 Lee 10124 176 222 42 Leflore 3519 125 236 52 Lincoln 4025 113 197 40 Lowndes 6561 150 258 63 Madison 10335 227 391 70 Marion 2726 80 158 24 Marshall 4598 105 65 15 Monroe 4180 136 190 55 Montgomery 1293 44 54 9 Neshoba 4089 180 204 59 Newton 2502 64 87 15 Noxubee 1287 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4678 98 222 36 Panola 4680 111 104 15 Pearl River 4652 148 194 39 Perry 1283 38 21 8 Pike 3392 111 134 36 Pontotoc 4292 73 86 13 Prentiss 2868 61 99 15 Quitman 826 17 0 0 Rankin 14077 282 405 61 Scott 3215 74 115 18 Sharkey 510 17 44 8 Simpson 3021 89 158 20 Smith 1659 34 68 8 Stone 1920 34 85 14 Sunflower 3399 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1802 42 50 7 Tate 3434 87 80 19 Tippah 2934 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2331 69 102 27 Tunica 1086 27 18 2 Union 4173 78 131 23 Walthall 1361 47 69 13 Warren 4457 121 169 37 Washington 5448 138 190 39 Wayne 2659 42 69 11 Webster 1151 32 61 12 Wilkinson 702 32 25 5 Winston 2311 82 130 39 Yalobusha 1682 40 82 22 Yazoo 3165 71 141 18 Total 322,186 7,419 10,528 1,987

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

