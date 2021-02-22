242 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 242 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi. No additional deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 290,874 with 6,553 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2319 74 72 15 Alcorn 2897 60 130 20 Amite 1104 32 54 7 Attala 2056 69 174 36 Benton 924 24 45 10 Bolivar 4566 120 232 31 Calhoun 1552 27 36 4 Carroll 1169 23 51 9 Chickasaw 2002 50 58 15 Choctaw 693 16 1 0 Claiborne 973 29 45 9 Clarke 1673 70 123 30 Clay 1772 48 38 5 Coahoma 2722 65 129 11 Copiah 2727 57 81 11 Covington 2461 77 136 39 De Soto 19441 226 113 24 Forrest 7048 135 225 50 Franklin 750 19 39 4 George 2293 45 59 7 Greene 1262 33 52 6 Grenada 2443 75 155 32 Hancock 3371 73 68 14 Harrison 16363 269 482 65 Hinds 18542 382 805 128 Holmes 1809 69 104 20 Humphreys 911 26 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2884 71 134 23 Jackson 12382 216 233 33 Jasper 2101 42 43 2 Jefferson 607 27 40 7 Jefferson Davis 997 31 8 1 Jones 7825 142 218 41 Kemper 891 22 44 9 Lafayette 5681 113 187 55 Lamar 5781 79 53 13 Lauderdale 6728 224 441 99 Lawrence 1181 20 27 2 Leake 2505 70 88 15 Lee 9627 160 222 41 Leflore 3341 117 237 52 Lincoln 3428 99 183 38 Lowndes 5970 137 256 62 Madison 9343 190 365 69 Marion 2493 78 158 24 Marshall 3963 92 64 15 Monroe 3967 125 190 55 Montgomery 1202 37 54 9 Neshoba 3742 165 202 58 Newton 2218 51 87 15 Noxubee 1224 29 35 6 Oktibbeha 4377 90 221 36 Panola 4237 92 102 13 Pearl River 4057 127 186 34 Perry 1197 33 21 7 Pike 2973 91 127 34 Pontotoc 4059 66 86 10 Prentiss 2670 58 99 15 Quitman 766 14 0 0 Rankin 12490 258 390 61 Scott 2912 66 115 17 Sharkey 488 17 43 8 Simpson 2684 78 158 20 Smith 1510 30 65 8 Stone 1704 29 84 14 Sunflower 3155 85 121 20 Tallahatchie 1688 39 50 7 Tate 2985 72 80 19 Tippah 2747 64 120 13 Tishomingo 2106 65 102 27 Tunica 979 23 18 2 Union 3909 72 131 23 Walthall 1230 40 69 13 Warren 4090 113 169 37 Washington 5124 128 191 39 Wayne 2499 40 69 11 Webster 1086 29 61 11 Wilkinson 621 26 25 5 Winston 2199 74 130 39 Yalobusha 1417 36 82 22 Yazoo 2824 62 139 18 Total 290,874 6,553 10,364 1,937

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

