242 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 242 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi. No additional deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 290,874 with 6,553 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2319747215
Alcorn28976013020
Amite110432547
Attala20566917436
Benton924244510
Bolivar456612023231
Calhoun155227364
Carroll116923519
Chickasaw2002505815
Choctaw6931610
Claiborne97329459
Clarke16737012330
Clay177248385
Coahoma27226512911
Copiah2727578111
Covington24617713639
De Soto1944122611324
Forrest704813522550
Franklin75019394
George229345597
Greene126233526
Grenada24437515532
Hancock3371736814
Harrison1636326948265
Hinds18542382805128
Holmes18096910420
Humphreys91126348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba28847113423
Jackson1238221623333
Jasper210142432
Jefferson60727407
Jefferson Davis9973181
Jones782514221841
Kemper89122449
Lafayette568111318755
Lamar5781795313
Lauderdale672822444199
Lawrence118120272
Leake2505708815
Lee962716022241
Leflore334111723752
Lincoln34289918338
Lowndes597013725662
Madison934319036569
Marion24937815824
Marshall3963926415
Monroe396712519055
Montgomery120237549
Neshoba374216520258
Newton2218518715
Noxubee122429356
Oktibbeha43779022136
Panola42379210213
Pearl River405712718634
Perry119733217
Pike29739112734
Pontotoc4059668610
Prentiss2670589915
Quitman7661400
Rankin1249025839061
Scott29126611517
Sharkey48817438
Simpson26847815820
Smith151030658
Stone1704298414
Sunflower31558512120
Tallahatchie168839507
Tate2985728019
Tippah27476412013
Tishomingo21066510227
Tunica97923182
Union39097213123
Walthall1230406913
Warren409011316937
Washington512412819139
Wayne2499406911
Webster1086296111
Wilkinson62126255
Winston21997413039
Yalobusha1417368222
Yazoo28246213918
Total290,8746,55310,3641,937

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

