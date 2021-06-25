243 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 243 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 320,837 with 7,395 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3086868316
Alcorn33057413020
Amite126842579
Attala21517317536
Benton1024254610
Bolivar484513323633
Calhoun174332366
Carroll1223305110
Chickasaw2108596015
Choctaw7921820
Claiborne103230459
Clarke17908012331
Clay188254385
Coahoma30018412912
Copiah3000668311
Covington26778313939
De Soto2236027111324
Forrest786515324452
Franklin85223404
George253151598
Greene131934536
Grenada26418715432
Hancock3881876914
Harrison1850231749070
Hinds20847424806132
Holmes19057410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30517813524
Jackson1377425024135
Jasper222348432
Jefferson66328417
Jefferson Davis10863491
Jones848116722042
Kemper96729449
Lafayette631912118755
Lamar6380885312
Lauderdale7267242443101
Lawrence131924272
Leake2727749216
Lee1007717622242
Leflore351612523652
Lincoln401611319740
Lowndes654315025863
Madison1028822639169
Marion27148015824
Marshall45811056515
Monroe416913619055
Montgomery129044549
Neshoba406918020359
Newton2492648715
Noxubee128334356
Oktibbeha46739822236
Panola467311010415
Pearl River462314819439
Perry127738218
Pike337611113436
Pontotoc4270738613
Prentiss2853619915
Quitman8231600
Rankin1396428239361
Scott32057411518
Sharkey51017448
Simpson29938915820
Smith164234688
Stone1896338514
Sunflower33969212320
Tallahatchie180141507
Tate3431868019
Tippah29286811913
Tishomingo23266910227
Tunica108127182
Union41607813123
Walthall1356476913
Warren444312116937
Washington543113819039
Wayne2652426911
Webster1151326112
Wilkinson69732255
Winston23068213039
Yalobusha1680408222
Yazoo31517114118
Total320,8377,39510,5121,986

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

