243 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 243 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 307,094 with 7,086 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2458828316
Alcorn29746413020
Amite119940559
Attala21327317536
Benton972254610
Bolivar476812923231
Calhoun163130366
Carroll1207265110
Chickasaw2048576015
Choctaw7281610
Claiborne101230459
Clarke17647512331
Clay182354385
Coahoma28927712912
Copiah2924638311
Covington25438013739
De Soto2072924811324
Forrest751114622751
Franklin81523404
George237646597
Greene129333526
Grenada25438215532
Hancock3715846914
Harrison1746530248568
Hinds19851407805131
Holmes18637110420
Humphreys94332349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29657613423
Jackson1309024324035
Jasper219748432
Jefferson64828417
Jefferson Davis10533291
Jones828816022042
Kemper95026449
Lafayette602011718755
Lamar6096845413
Lauderdale7170237443100
Lawrence126123272
Leake2609738815
Lee984916922241
Leflore346812423652
Lincoln387010719740
Lowndes625614425663
Madison987621036869
Marion26547915824
Marshall42621006415
Monroe405513119055
Montgomery125542549
Neshoba397917620359
Newton2446598715
Noxubee125833356
Oktibbeha45509722236
Panola443010310415
Pearl River441413918837
Perry125138218
Pike317010413535
Pontotoc4163728612
Prentiss2752599915
Quitman7851600
Rankin1329727539261
Scott31017211518
Sharkey49517438
Simpson28738415720
Smith158534668
Stone1786318514
Sunflower32928912220
Tallahatchie175140507
Tate3221818019
Tippah28456811913
Tishomingo22206710227
Tunica102425182
Union40327513123
Walthall1304436913
Warren427711817037
Washington527813219139
Wayne2613416911
Webster1134326112
Wilkinson64427255
Winston22598113039
Yalobusha1585368222
Yazoo30416814018
Total307,0947,08610,4391,972

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

