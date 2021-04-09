243 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 243 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 307,094 with 7,086 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2458 82 83 16 Alcorn 2974 64 130 20 Amite 1199 40 55 9 Attala 2132 73 175 36 Benton 972 25 46 10 Bolivar 4768 129 232 31 Calhoun 1631 30 36 6 Carroll 1207 26 51 10 Chickasaw 2048 57 60 15 Choctaw 728 16 1 0 Claiborne 1012 30 45 9 Clarke 1764 75 123 31 Clay 1823 54 38 5 Coahoma 2892 77 129 12 Copiah 2924 63 83 11 Covington 2543 80 137 39 De Soto 20729 248 113 24 Forrest 7511 146 227 51 Franklin 815 23 40 4 George 2376 46 59 7 Greene 1293 33 52 6 Grenada 2543 82 155 32 Hancock 3715 84 69 14 Harrison 17465 302 485 68 Hinds 19851 407 805 131 Holmes 1863 71 104 20 Humphreys 943 32 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2965 76 134 23 Jackson 13090 243 240 35 Jasper 2197 48 43 2 Jefferson 648 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1053 32 9 1 Jones 8288 160 220 42 Kemper 950 26 44 9 Lafayette 6020 117 187 55 Lamar 6096 84 54 13 Lauderdale 7170 237 443 100 Lawrence 1261 23 27 2 Leake 2609 73 88 15 Lee 9849 169 222 41 Leflore 3468 124 236 52 Lincoln 3870 107 197 40 Lowndes 6256 144 256 63 Madison 9876 210 368 69 Marion 2654 79 158 24 Marshall 4262 100 64 15 Monroe 4055 131 190 55 Montgomery 1255 42 54 9 Neshoba 3979 176 203 59 Newton 2446 59 87 15 Noxubee 1258 33 35 6 Oktibbeha 4550 97 222 36 Panola 4430 103 104 15 Pearl River 4414 139 188 37 Perry 1251 38 21 8 Pike 3170 104 135 35 Pontotoc 4163 72 86 12 Prentiss 2752 59 99 15 Quitman 785 16 0 0 Rankin 13297 275 392 61 Scott 3101 72 115 18 Sharkey 495 17 43 8 Simpson 2873 84 157 20 Smith 1585 34 66 8 Stone 1786 31 85 14 Sunflower 3292 89 122 20 Tallahatchie 1751 40 50 7 Tate 3221 81 80 19 Tippah 2845 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2220 67 102 27 Tunica 1024 25 18 2 Union 4032 75 131 23 Walthall 1304 43 69 13 Warren 4277 118 170 37 Washington 5278 132 191 39 Wayne 2613 41 69 11 Webster 1134 32 61 12 Wilkinson 644 27 25 5 Winston 2259 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1585 36 82 22 Yazoo 3041 68 140 18 Total 307,094 7,086 10,439 1,972

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.